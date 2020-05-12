On International Nurses Day, millions of nurses around the world will be calling on governments to make genuine gestures of solidarity and commit to universal public health once and for all
, PSI is calling on trade unions and civil society to sign on to our Manifesto and to mobilise in the demand for universal public health once and for all
As we rebuild from the crisis, we must transform the way societies are organised. We must organise our societies around the capacity to care. We must all recognise the union adage Touch One Touch All – if our healthcare systems cannot care for all, we are all at risk.
When governments pay respect to nurses today, we ask them to recognise the following fundamental principles:
- The most important purpose of government is to organise society so that everyone can be cared for.
- We can no longer tolerate the perverse practice of extracting profits from ill-health.
- Healthcare must never be dependent on the capacity to pay.
- Trade must enhance the capacity of nations to provide quality public healthcare, not restrict it.
And we call on:
- Governments to work with nurses and their unions to develop public health reconstruction plans
- Governments to remove all obstacles, including intellectual property rules, in existing trade agreements and rules that hinder timely and affordable access to medical supplies, such as lifesaving medicines, devices, diagnostics and vaccines, and the ability of governments to take whatever steps are necessary to address this crisis
- All governments to support the proposal by the Government of Costa Rica to develop a global COVID-19 commons for all research, data, technology, treatments and vaccines relating to COVID-19 as a non-proprietary shared global resource
- The World Bank to stop providing funds for public health to the private health industry and for the International Finance Corporation to stop promoting health privatisation which includes the flawed model of Public Private Partnerships
- The IMF to cease directing governments to cut public spending and public sector wages
- All unions and civil society organisations to mobilise in the demand for universal public health once and for all.
Numbers of nurses around the world
with data provided by 191 countries
27.9mi
IN GLOBAL NURSING WORKFORCE
59%
OF GLOBAL HEALTH WORKFORCE ARE NURSES
5.9mi
NURSES LACKING FOR UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE
No Going Back!
The United Nations World Health Assembly resolved to celebrate nurses and midwives by declaring 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife (IYNM). May 12 this year marks 200 years since the birth of Florence Nightingale and the birth of formally recognised nursing in public health.
This year, more than ever, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses should be celebrated and recognised not as “unsung heroes”, but as professionals who deserve the respect of all society and are worthy of decent wages and protection.
Unions representing nurses and healthcare workers, organisations and their members, listed below, want International Nurses Day 2020 to mark the day governments turned away from the failed, and ultimately dangerous, ideology of neoliberalism and austerity, and instead committed to rebuilding economies through large scale investments in universal public health.
The pandemic has demonstrated how vital public health workers are to our survival. Yet nurses are being dangerously overworked, given inadequate protective equipment, suffering trauma and stress, have been assaulted and abused, and are even being evicted from their homes.
In a survey of health unions conducted by Public Services International (PSI) 56.5% of respondents indicated that workers have not been given adequate PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic. While we don’t know the true figure of how many healthcare workers have been infected, we do know that hundreds have already died.
While the healthcare industry is one of the largest growing industries globally, public funding for vital public health services is failing to meet needs. In too many countries, public funding for health is being eaten up by costs inflated by the medical industry. Too many nurses and other healthcare workers are hired on short-term or insecure contracts. Now is the time to recognise that poor wages and conditions puts public health at risk.
Health systems would not have been so unprepared for the pandemic if they had been adequately funded, if governments had legislated for adequate nurse to patient ratios and if countries ensured they had the productive capacity for lifesaving PPE, medical equipment, medical research and the production of vaccines and treatments.
In its recently published report, State of the World’s Nursing, the World Health Organization found that, even prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the world needed 6 million additional nurses to meet minimum health needs. Governments must expand funds for nursing education and training and not rely on importing nurses from countries that are also struggling to meet their own public health needs. The best way to attract and retain nurses is to nurses is to recognise the social value of their work, pay them properly and ensure adequate staffing levels.
Global public health, and the individual right to health, can only be achieved if all elements of public health services are owned, managed, staffed and delivered through a public system, from the monitoring of public health, health research, health diagnostics and data, to tertiary care and provision of medicines.
Funds for public health must not be taken from other public services. Nor should developing countries be forced into additional debt. Instead we call for reform of national and global tax and financing rules that currently allow USD30 trillion to be hidden in tax havens. When multinational corporations and billionaires use tax avoidance measures, they are deliberately undermining our public health system and refusing to contribute to the salaries of nurses, health workers and others delivering the public services required for a functioning and healthy society.
SIGNING ORGANISATIONS:
- Public Services International (PSI)
- International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC)
- Education International (EI)
- International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF)
- Industriall Global Union
- International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF)
- European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU)
- Nursing Union of Thailand
- Fiji Nursing Association, Fiji
- Korean Health & Medical Workers’ Union (KHMU), South Korea
- United Nurses Association, India
- Tamil Nadu Government Officials Union, India
- New South Wales Nurses and Midwives’ Association, Australia
- Australian Nurses and Midwifery Federation (SA Branch)
- All Sindh Lady Health Workers and Employees Union, Pakistan
- Bangladesh Women Welfare Workers Union, Bangladesh
- Mongolian Health Workers Union (MHWU)
- Ditmanson Medical Foundation Chia-Yi Christian Hospital Corporate Union (CYCHCU), Taiwan
- Taiwan Nurses Union, Taiwan
- Public Services United Nurses’ Union (PSUNU), Sri Lanka
- Nepal Health Workers Employees Union, Nepal
- Nepal Health Volunteers Association, Nepal
- Nepal Civil Service Employees Union, Nepal
- Union of Public Services in Nepal (UPSIN), Nepal
- Health Professional’s Organization of Nepal, Nepal
- FPETU/CMTU, Mongolia
- National Health Workers’ Union of Liberia (NAHWUL), Liberia
- Liberian Nurses Association, Liberia
- National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ogun State Council, Nigeria
- Syndicat des Sages-femmes, Maïeuticien et Accoucheuses du Burkina, Burkina Faso
- Swaziland Democratic Nurses Union, Swaziland
- National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM), Malawi
- Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, South Africa
- Tehy ry, Finland
- CFDT Sante Sociaux, France
- CFDT Santé Sociaux Pays Basque, France
- FTU-HS – CITUB Federation of Trade Unions – Health Services, Bulgaria
- SANITAS Federation, Romania
- Health Federation of CCOO (FSS-CCOO), Spain
- FSS – CCOO, Spain
- FESP-UGT, Spain
- Ver.di, Germany
- younion _ Die Daseinsgewerkschaft, Austria
- UNISON, UK
- GMB, UK
- Fenpruss, Chile
- CONFUSAM, Chile
- Asociacion Nacional de Profesionales en Enfermería, Costa Rica
- Asociación Paraguaya de Enfermeria (APE), Paraguay
- TUHCSS CR (region WCO CEWB), Czech Republic
- CNTS/Caisse de Sécurité Sociale, Senegal
- Taipei Doctors Union, Taiwan
- FENASSEP, Togo
- Public Health Resource Network, India
- Fédération des Syndicats du Tchad, Chad
- Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union (KPTU), South Korea
- KPTU Healthcare Workers’ Solidarity Division, South Korea
- Confederation of Taipei Trade Unions (CTTU), Taipei, Taiwan
- National Alliance of Women (NAWO)
- Centre for Sustainable Development and Environment (CENESTA), Iran
- Asia Pacific Mission for Migrants
- Federation of Free Workers, Philippines
- Center for Trade Union and Human Rights (CTUHR), Philippines
- Facultad Enfermería Valladolid, Spain
- Health Poverty Action, UK
- Collectif pour le droit à la santé au Maroc, Morocco
- Confederação dos Trabalhadores no Serviço Público Federal, CONDSEF, Brazil
- Instituto EQUIT. Gênero, Economia e Cidadania Global, Brazil
- LabourStart
- Ashavani, India
- Families Against Corporate Killers UNITE, United Kingdom
- Dominica Public Service Union, Commonwealth of Dominica
- St. Lucia Civil Service Association, Saint Lucia
- NUPSAW, South Africa
- Grenada Public Workers’ Union, Grenada
- YAPESDI, Indonesia
- CONTRAM – ISP, South America
- Trade Union Rights Centre, Indonesia
- Plateforme Haïtienne de Plaidoyer pour un Développement Alternatif (PAPDA), Haiti
- Peoples Health Movement, India
- Utradian, Colombia
- National Fisheries Solidarity Movement, Sri Lanka
- IT for Change, India
- Citizen News (CNS), India
- Association For Promotion Sustainable Development, India
- UBINIG (Policy Research for Development Alternative), Bangladesh
- Rural Women’s Association Alga, Kazakhstan
- Women Working Group (WWG), Indonesia
- Community Development Services (CDS), Sri Lanka
- Centro de Promoción y Educación Profesional Vasco de Quiroga, Mexico
- AwazCDS-Pakistan
- Rodrigues Government Services Employees Association, Mauritius
- Sindicato dos Psicólogos no Estado de São Paulo, Brazil
- FATUN, Argentina
- Asociación de Trabajadorxs de la Universidad de La Plata (ATULP), FATUN, Argentina
- FATUN – APU, Argentina
- UPCN, Argentina
- Sindicato Nacional de Servidores Públicos de Colombia (SUNET), Colombia
- Pakistan Federation of Chemical Energy Mines and General Workers Union PCEM, Pakistan
- Lewisham TUC, UK
- Womankind Worldwide, UK
- Universidad Nacional de Hurlingham, Argentina
- CONASEP, Ecuador
- Federación Nacional de Obreros de los Consejos y Gobiernos Provinciales del Ecuador (FENOGOPRE), Ecuador
- Confederacion Sindical UNASSE Unión Nacional de Sindicatos del Sector Estatal (UNASSE), Peru
- Women’s Rehabilitation Centre (WOREC) Nepal
- Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights, Philippines
- Taoyuan Confederation of Trade Unions (TYCTU), Taiwan
- Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation Enterprise Union, Taiwan
- GlaxoSmithKline Union, Taiwan
- Taoyuan Flight Attendant Union, Taiwan
- IBON International, Philippines
- FSESPAC, Cameroon
- Kenya Private Universities Workers Union, Kenya
- Allende Program in Social Medicine, United States
- Amigos de la Tierra América Latina y el Caribe – ATALC, Colombia
- Associação dos Trabalhadores da Função Pública de Macau, Macao
- Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) International, Nepal
- OGBL, Luxembourg
- REDES-Amigos de la Tierra Uruguay, Uruguay
- Federation of Korean Public Industry Trade Unions (FKPIU), South Korea
