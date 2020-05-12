On International Nurses Day, millions of nurses around the world will be calling on governments to make genuine gestures of solidarity and commit to universal public health once and for all

MAY 12, 2020



, PSI is calling on trade unions and civil society to sign on to our Manifesto and to mobilise in the demand for universal public health once and for all

As we rebuild from the crisis, we must transform the way societies are organised. We must organise our societies around the capacity to care. We must all recognise the union adage Touch One Touch All – if our healthcare systems cannot care for all, we are all at risk.

When governments pay respect to nurses today, we ask them to recognise the following fundamental principles:

The most important purpose of government is to organise society so that everyone can be cared for.

We can no longer tolerate the perverse practice of extracting profits from ill-health.

Healthcare must never be dependent on the capacity to pay.

Trade must enhance the capacity of nations to provide quality public healthcare, not restrict it.

And we call on:

Governments to work with nurses and their unions to develop public health reconstruction plans

Governments to remove all obstacles, including intellectual property rules, in existing trade agreements and rules that hinder timely and affordable access to medical supplies, such as lifesaving medicines, devices, diagnostics and vaccines, and the ability of governments to take whatever steps are necessary to address this crisis

All governments to support the proposal by the Government of Costa Rica to develop a global COVID-19 commons for all research, data, technology, treatments and vaccines relating to COVID-19 as a non-proprietary shared global resource

The World Bank to stop providing funds for public health to the private health industry and for the International Finance Corporation to stop promoting health privatisation which includes the flawed model of Public Private Partnerships

The IMF to cease directing governments to cut public spending and public sector wages

All unions and civil society organisations to mobilise in the demand for universal public health once and for all.

Numbers of nurses around the world

with data provided by 191 countries

27.9mi

IN GLOBAL NURSING WORKFORCE

59%

OF GLOBAL HEALTH WORKFORCE ARE NURSES

5.9mi

NURSES LACKING FOR UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE

No Going Back!

The United Nations World Health Assembly resolved to celebrate nurses and midwives by declaring 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife (IYNM). May 12 this year marks 200 years since the birth of Florence Nightingale and the birth of formally recognised nursing in public health.

This year, more than ever, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses should be celebrated and recognised not as “unsung heroes”, but as professionals who deserve the respect of all society and are worthy of decent wages and protection.

The COVID-19 crisis has been made worse by years of under-funding of public health systems and the ideological virus of neoliberalism.

Unions representing nurses and healthcare workers, organisations and their members, listed below, want International Nurses Day 2020 to mark the day governments turned away from the failed, and ultimately dangerous, ideology of neoliberalism and austerity, and instead committed to rebuilding economies through large scale investments in universal public health.

The pandemic has demonstrated how vital public health workers are to our survival. Yet nurses are being dangerously overworked, given inadequate protective equipment, suffering trauma and stress, have been assaulted and abused, and are even being evicted from their homes.

In a survey of health unions conducted by Public Services International (PSI) 56.5% of respondents indicated that workers have not been given adequate PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic. While we don’t know the true figure of how many healthcare workers have been infected, we do know that hundreds have already died.

The COVID-19 crisis has been made worse by years of under-funding of public health systems and the ideological virus of neoliberalism.

While the healthcare industry is one of the largest growing industries globally, public funding for vital public health services is failing to meet needs. In too many countries, public funding for health is being eaten up by costs inflated by the medical industry. Too many nurses and other healthcare workers are hired on short-term or insecure contracts. Now is the time to recognise that poor wages and conditions puts public health at risk.

Health systems would not have been so unprepared for the pandemic if they had been adequately funded, if governments had legislated for adequate nurse to patient ratios and if countries ensured they had the productive capacity for lifesaving PPE, medical equipment, medical research and the production of vaccines and treatments.

In its recently published report, State of the World’s Nursing, the World Health Organization found that, even prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the world needed 6 million additional nurses to meet minimum health needs. Governments must expand funds for nursing education and training and not rely on importing nurses from countries that are also struggling to meet their own public health needs. The best way to attract and retain nurses is to nurses is to recognise the social value of their work, pay them properly and ensure adequate staffing levels.

Global public health, and the individual right to health, can only be achieved if all elements of public health services are owned, managed, staffed and delivered through a public system, from the monitoring of public health, health research, health diagnostics and data, to tertiary care and provision of medicines.

Funds for public health must not be taken from other public services. Nor should developing countries be forced into additional debt. Instead we call for reform of national and global tax and financing rules that currently allow USD30 trillion to be hidden in tax havens. When multinational corporations and billionaires use tax avoidance measures, they are deliberately undermining our public health system and refusing to contribute to the salaries of nurses, health workers and others delivering the public services required for a functioning and healthy society.

As we rebuild from the crisis, we must transform the way societies are organised. We must organise our societies around the capacity to care. When care and wellbeing of all people is the central organising principle of a society, rather than the capacity to extract and grow profits and consumption, all society will prosper. We must all recognise the union adage Touch One Touch All – if our healthcare systems cannot care for all, we are all at risk.

When governments pay respect to nurses today, we ask them to recognise the following fundamental principles;

The most important purpose of government is to organise society so that everyone can be cared for.

We can no longer tolerate the perverse practice of extracting profits from ill-health.

Healthcare must never be dependent on the capacity to pay.

Trade must enhance the capacity of nations to provide quality public healthcare, not restrict it.

And we call on:

Governments to work with nurses and their unions to develop public health reconstruction plans

Governments to remove all obstacles, including intellectual property rules, in existing trade agreements and rules that hinder timely and affordable access to medical supplies, such as lifesaving medicines, devices, diagnostics and vaccines, and the ability of governments to take whatever steps are necessary to address this crisis

All governments to support the proposal by the Government of Costa Rica to develop a global COVID-19 commons for all research, data, technology, treatments and vaccines relating to COVID-19 as a non-proprietary shared global resource

The World Bank to stop providing funds for public health to the private health industry and for the International Finance Corporation to stop promoting health privatisation which includes the flawed model of Public Private Partnerships

The IMF to cease directing governments to cut public spending and public sector wages

All unions and civil society organisations to mobilise in the demand for universal public health once and for all.

SIGNING ORGANISATIONS:

last update: Monday (11 May – 17:00 Geneva time)

Public Services International (PSI) International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Education International (EI) International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF) Industriall Global Union International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU) Nursing Union of Thailand Fiji Nursing Association, Fiji Korean Health & Medical Workers’ Union (KHMU), South Korea United Nurses Association, India Tamil Nadu Government Officials Union, India New South Wales Nurses and Midwives’ Association, Australia Australian Nurses and Midwifery Federation (SA Branch) All Sindh Lady Health Workers and Employees Union, Pakistan Bangladesh Women Welfare Workers Union, Bangladesh Mongolian Health Workers Union (MHWU) Ditmanson Medical Foundation Chia-Yi Christian Hospital Corporate Union (CYCHCU), Taiwan Taiwan Nurses Union, Taiwan Public Services United Nurses’ Union (PSUNU), Sri Lanka Nepal Health Workers Employees Union, Nepal Nepal Health Volunteers Association, Nepal Nepal Civil Service Employees Union, Nepal Union of Public Services in Nepal (UPSIN), Nepal Health Professional’s Organization of Nepal, Nepal FPETU/CMTU, Mongolia National Health Workers’ Union of Liberia (NAHWUL), Liberia Liberian Nurses Association, Liberia National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ogun State Council, Nigeria Syndicat des Sages-femmes, Maïeuticien et Accoucheuses du Burkina, Burkina Faso Swaziland Democratic Nurses Union, Swaziland National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM), Malawi Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, South Africa Tehy ry, Finland CFDT Sante Sociaux, France CFDT Santé Sociaux Pays Basque, France FTU-HS – CITUB Federation of Trade Unions – Health Services, Bulgaria SANITAS Federation, Romania Health Federation of CCOO (FSS-CCOO), Spain FSS – CCOO, Spain FESP-UGT, Spain Ver.di, Germany younion _ Die Daseinsgewerkschaft, Austria UNISON, UK GMB, UK Fenpruss, Chile CONFUSAM, Chile Asociacion Nacional de Profesionales en Enfermerí­a, Costa Rica Asociación Paraguaya de Enfermeria (APE), Paraguay TUHCSS CR (region WCO CEWB), Czech Republic CNTS/Caisse de Sécurité Sociale, Senegal Taipei Doctors Union, Taiwan FENASSEP, Togo Public Health Resource Network, India Fédération des Syndicats du Tchad, Chad Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union (KPTU), South Korea KPTU Healthcare Workers’ Solidarity Division, South Korea Confederation of Taipei Trade Unions (CTTU), Taipei, Taiwan National Alliance of Women (NAWO) Centre for Sustainable Development and Environment (CENESTA), Iran Asia Pacific Mission for Migrants Federation of Free Workers, Philippines Center for Trade Union and Human Rights (CTUHR), Philippines Facultad Enfermería Valladolid, Spain Health Poverty Action, UK Collectif pour le droit à la santé au Maroc, Morocco Confederação dos Trabalhadores no Serviço Público Federal, CONDSEF, Brazil Instituto EQUIT. Gênero, Economia e Cidadania Global, Brazil LabourStart Ashavani, India Families Against Corporate Killers UNITE, United Kingdom Dominica Public Service Union, Commonwealth of Dominica St. Lucia Civil Service Association, Saint Lucia NUPSAW, South Africa Grenada Public Workers’ Union, Grenada YAPESDI, Indonesia CONTRAM – ISP, South America Trade Union Rights Centre, Indonesia Plateforme Haïtienne de Plaidoyer pour un Développement Alternatif (PAPDA), Haiti Peoples Health Movement, India Utradian, Colombia National Fisheries Solidarity Movement, Sri Lanka IT for Change, India Citizen News (CNS), India Association For Promotion Sustainable Development, India UBINIG (Policy Research for Development Alternative), Bangladesh Rural Women’s Association Alga, Kazakhstan Women Working Group (WWG), Indonesia Community Development Services (CDS), Sri Lanka Centro de Promoción y Educación Profesional Vasco de Quiroga, Mexico AwazCDS-Pakistan Rodrigues Government Services Employees Association, Mauritius Sindicato dos Psicólogos no Estado de São Paulo, Brazil FATUN, Argentina Asociación de Trabajadorxs de la Universidad de La Plata (ATULP), FATUN, Argentina FATUN – APU, Argentina UPCN, Argentina Sindicato Nacional de Servidores Públicos de Colombia (SUNET), Colombia Pakistan Federation of Chemical Energy Mines and General Workers Union PCEM, Pakistan Lewisham TUC, UK Womankind Worldwide, UK Universidad Nacional de Hurlingham, Argentina CONASEP, Ecuador Federación Nacional de Obreros de los Consejos y Gobiernos Provinciales del Ecuador (FENOGOPRE), Ecuador Confederacion Sindical UNASSE Unión Nacional de Sindicatos del Sector Estatal (UNASSE), Peru Women’s Rehabilitation Centre (WOREC) Nepal Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights, Philippines Taoyuan Confederation of Trade Unions (TYCTU), Taiwan Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation Enterprise Union, Taiwan GlaxoSmithKline Union, Taiwan Taoyuan Flight Attendant Union, Taiwan IBON International, Philippines FSESPAC, Cameroon Kenya Private Universities Workers Union, Kenya Allende Program in Social Medicine, United States Amigos de la Tierra América Latina y el Caribe – ATALC, Colombia Associação dos Trabalhadores da Função Pública de Macau, Macao Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) International, Nepal OGBL, Luxembourg REDES-Amigos de la Tierra Uruguay, Uruguay Federation of Korean Public Industry Trade Unions (FKPIU), South Korea Viva Salud, BelgiumINDIVIDUALS: Nina Bergman, Vårdförbundet, Sweden Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association , Ghana Maryvonne Nicolle, Fédération CFDT des services de santé-services sociaux, France Cyrille Duch – CFDT Sante Sociaux, France Michele Goya, CFDT Santé Sociaux Pays Basque, France Guiheneuf, CFDT Sante Sociaux, France Vigreux Patrice, CFDT, France Marcel Tavera, URI CFDT Corsica, France Gete-Brevet, CFDT, France Damien Masson, CFDT Sante Sociaux, France Jalves, CFDT, France Sonia Testud, CFDT, France Sonia Peter, CFDT, France Testud Sebastien, CFDT, France Huge, CFDT, France Le Pennec, CFDT, France Spehner Corinne, CFDT Sante Sociaux, France Villain Claudine, Fédération CFDT Sante Sociaux, France Soularue, Fédération CFDT des syndicats de salariés des services et établissements de la santé et du social, France Thomas Kattnig, younion _ Die Daseinsgewerkschaft, Austria Anna-Leena Brax, Tehy ry, Finland Sari Koivuniemi, Tehy ry, Finland Kirsi SillanpÃ¤Ã¤, Tehy ry, Finland Sari Viinikainen, Tehy ry, Finland Marianne, Danish Nurses Organization, Denmark Herbert Beck, Ver.di, Germany Christoph Meister, Ver.di, Germany Simona Netz, Ver.di, Germany Claudia Omoregie, Ver.di, Germany Felix Braunsdorf, Ver.di, Germany Jana Langer, Ver.di, Germany Volker Mörbe, Ver.di, Germany Dietmar Erdmeier, Ver.di, Germany Thomas von RÃ¼den, Ver.di, Germany Andreas Ketterer, Ver.di, Germany Susanne Lippert, Ver.di, Germany Wakui Takaaki, JICHIRO, Japan Kirill Buketov, UNIA, Switzerland Nick Crook, UNISON, UK Brian Walsh, UNISON, UK Melanie Morbe, UNISON, UK Rhea Chatterjee, Unite the Union, UK Scot Walker, Unite, UK Steve Leniec, Unite, UK Rachel Harrison, GMB, UK Jan Hochadel, AFT, United States Alison Arron, NZPSA, New Zealand Luca Scarpiello, EPSU Atle Høie, Industriall Luke Menzies, International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), UK Sadie Saunders, ITF, UK Poonyisa Wajcharaanunt, Nursing Union of Thailand Kang Yeon Bae, Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union, Republic of Korea Na Soon Ja, Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union, South Korea Minjae Kim, Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union (KHMU), South Korea Wol-san Liem, Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union (KPTU)/ Healthcare Workers Solidarity Division, South Korea Sun Kim, Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union (KPTU)/ Healthcare Workers Solidarity Division, South Korea Youngbae Chang, KPTU, South Korea Nkosinathi Zoro Kunene, Swaziland Nurses Association, Swaziland Filomena Talawadua, Fiji Nursing Association, Fiji George Poe Williams, National Health Workers’ Union of Liberia (NAHWUL), Liberia Kebeh Gayflor Faire, Liberian Nurses Association, Liberia Thandeka Msibi, Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, South Africa Chantal kidiata, Solidarité Syndicale Infirmiers du Congo (SOLSICO), Democratic Republic of the Congo Nouhou Mamadou BadjÃ©, SUSAS, Niger Carolina Espinoza, ISP – CONFUSAM, Chile Yessenia Rodriguez, Fenpruss, Chile Bárbara Rojas Labrin, Fenpruss, Chile Silvia Soto Troncoso, Fenpruss Nacional, Chile Viviana Garcia, Ifci- Fesprosa, Argentina Wilfredo Ponce, Federación CUT ESSALUD, Peru Enedina Soares da Silva, Fetamce, Brazil Luciana Maria de Melo, Sindsep-SP, Brazil Olga Gimenez, Asociación Paraguaya de Enfermeria (APE), Paraguay Rodrigo Manuel López García­, Asociacion Nacional de Profesionales en Enfermerí­a, Costa Rica Maria Esther Hernandez Solis, Asociacion Nacional de Profesionales en Enfermeria, Costa Rica Jenny Jaqueline Arias La Torre, Confederaciónn Sindical de Trabajadores en Salud Pública de Bolivia Slava Zlatanova, FTU-HS – CITUB Federation of Trade Unions – Health Services, Bulgaria Ivan Kokalov, FTU-HS – CITUB federation of trade unions – health services, Bulgaria Ana VraÄar, Organisation for Workers’ Initiative and Democratisation, Croatia Demba karyom, Fédération des Syndicats du Tchad, Chad Nargis Jahan, Bangladesh Women Welfare Workers Union, Bangladesh Ipsha Chaand, Public Health Resource Network, India Esso Miya Odette, FENASSEP, Togo Sayyida Akhter, UBINIG, Bangladesh Farida Akhter, UBINIG (Policy Research for Development Alternative), Bangladesh Md Harun Or Rashid, Light House, Bangladesh Haleema Zulqarnain, All Sindh Lady Health Workers and Employees Union, Pakistan Zia ur Rehman, AwazCDS-Pakistan Sultan Muhammad Khan, APLF, Pakistan Abdul Haleem Khan, All Pakistan Labour Federation, Pakistan Imran Ali, Pakistan Federation of Chemical Energy Mines and General Workers Union PCEM, Pakistan Jasminsha M, United Nurses Association, India Shobha Shukla, Citizen News (CNS), India Parminder Jeet Singh, IT for Change, India Mange Ram Adhana, Association For Promotion Sustainable Development, India Kavita Bhatia, Ashavani, India Indira, LEARN, India R. Shanmugarajan, Tamil Nadu Government Officials Union, India Manoranjan Pegu, SASK, India Kalyani Raj, All India Women’s Conference, India Bobby Ramakant, Socialist Party (India), India Artika Ashdhir, ITF, India Gopal Pokhrel, Nepal Civil Service Employees Union, Nepal Bhagabati Ghimire, Health Professional’s Organization of Nepal, Nepal Oddur Gardarsson, Iceland Tulio Vargas, Utradian, Colombia Herman Kumara, National Fisheries Solidarity Movement, Sri Lanka Graciela S Rodriguez, Instituto EQUIT. Gênero, Economia e Cidadania Global, Brazil Jessica Hamer, Health Poverty Action, UK Olga Djanaeva, Rural Women’s Association Alga, Kazakhstan Andrew Samuel, Community Development Services (CDS), Sri Lanka Maria Atilano, Centro de Promoción y Educación Profesional Vasco de Quiroga, Mexico Brett Holmes, New South Wales Nurses and Midwives’ Association, Australia Sibusiso Nkasa, NUPSAW, South Africa Pat Mphela, NPSWU, South Africa Pablo Vicente Vidal, FSS-CCOO, Spain Ana María Mayoral García, FSS-CCOO, Spain Teresa Conca, CCOO, Spain Ger Rolsma, FNV Netwerk Roze, Netherlands David Edwards, Education International Julio Lacuerda Castello, FESP-UGT, Spain Milagros Garcia Navarro, FESP-UGT, Spain Julio Lacuerda, Secretario General, FESP-UGT, Spain Jocelio H Drummond, PSI Inter-America Vilani de Souza Oliveira, CONTRAM – ISP President, South America Hilda Palmer, Families Against Corporate Killers UNITE, United Kingdom Jesus Fernandez, CCOO Construccion y Servicios, Spain Adekunle Olubunmi Akinola, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ogun State Council, Nigeria Andre Jean Maxwell, Rodrigues Government Services Employees Association, Mauritius Rhali Aziz, Collectif pour le droit à la santé au Maroc, Morocco Shalith Athurupana, PSUNU, Sri Lanka Gracia Álvarez Andrés, Federación de Empleados y Empleadas Públicos de la Union General de Trabajadores, FeSP-UGT, Spain Edvaldo Andrade Pitanga, Confederação dos Trabalhadores no Serviço Público Federal, CONDSEF, Brazil Razvan Gae, SANITAS Federation, Romania Steve Joseph, Dominica Public Service Union, Commonwealth of Dominica Cyprian Montrope, St. Lucia Civil Service Association, Saint Lucia Rahel Roberts, Grenada Public Workers’ Union, Grenada Dewi Tjakrawinata, YAPESDI, Indonesia Andy Akbar, Trade Union Rights Centre, Indonesia Camille Chalmers, PAPDA, Haiti Parshuram Pudasaini, Union of Public Services in Nepal (UPSIN), Nepal Jillian J Bartlett, Trinidad and Tobago Rosie Felix, Dominica Public Service Union, Commonwealth of Dominica Sandra Massiah, PSI in the Caribbean Steve Porter, PSI North-America Barbara Sak, researcher, Belgium Glen Pastorfide, PSI, Philippines Crystal Hinds, BNA, Barbados Lita Anggraini, JALA PRT, Indonesia Izzah Abdul Qodir, Indonesia Maria Emeninta, KSBSI, Indonesia Blair Redlin, C.R.A., Canada Lilis M Usman, KSPN, Indonesia Jesus Mosquea, SINATRAE, Dominican Republic Leandra Laidlow, Commonwealth of Dominica Delia Cuffy-Weekes, Dominica Public Service Union, Commonwealth of Dominica Antonio Suarez, Federación Unitaria Nacional Empleados Publicos FEDEUNEP, Venezuela Andriko Otang, Trade Union Rights Centre, Indonesia Dinda Wahid, Trade Union Rights Centre, Indonesia Claudio Schuftan, PHM, Chile Elida Rodrigues da Cruz Szurkalo, PSI, Brazil Nukila Evanty, Women Working Group (WWG), Indonesia Paula Vicente Cubero, Facultad Enfermería Valladolid, Spain Kate Lappin, PSI Asia & Pacific Patricia, Asociación Paraguaya de Enfermería, Paraguay Paul Belisario, International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL), Philippines Anthony Carlisle, The Garden of Hope Foundation, Taiwan Jazminda Lumang, Asia Pacific Research Network, Philippines Rem Sta Ana, Teachers Organization of the Philippine Public Sector (TOPPS), Philippines Juan Carlos Bkanco, Spain Maria Isabel Beron, APOC – Asociación Personal Organismos de Control, Argentina Melanie Alperstein, retired nurse, South Africa Mauricio Torres, ALAMES – MSP (PHM), Colombia Christine Webster, Canada Nahid Naghizadeh, Centre for Sustainable Development and Environment (CENESTA), Iran Maria Emeninta, KSBSI, Indonesia Ugolini Martine, CGSP, Belgium Taraivosa Nakolinivalu, Fiji Nursing Association, Fiji Matthew Anderson, United States Marevic Parcon, Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights, Philippines Julius Cainglet, Federation of Free Workers, Philippines Victor Chiong, PSI, Philippines Rodrigo, STEIBI, Paraguay Marianela Herrera Vera, Asociación de Empleados Poder Judicial Chile, Chile Javier Garrido Antón, FESP-UGT Valladolid, Spain Darko Antik, Association for Emancipation, Solidarity and Equality – ESE, North Macedonia Luis Isarra Delgado, Federacion de Trabajadores del Agua Potable y Alcantarilldo del Peru – FENTAP, Peru Aldo SantibaÃ±ez, Confederación Fenpruss, Chile Edison Ibarra, Paraguay Bridget Lloyd, PHM, South Africa Ángeles Villaverde, FeSP-UGT, Spain Julio Rafael Fernández, Sindicato de Obreros y Empleados de la Municipalidad de Asunción (SINOEMA), Paraguay Lin-yu Chao, Ditmanson Medical Foundation Chia-Yi Christian Hospital Corporate Union, Taiwan Marilina A. Frutos Colmán, Asociacion Paraguaya de Enfermeria (APE), Paraguay Esther Miranda Tarazona, Sindicato Nacional de servidors publicos de Colombia (SUNET), Colombia Jane Lu, Taiwan Nurses Union, Taiwan Chang Hsien Hui, Taiwan Huang Chih Cheng, GlaxoSmithKline Union, Taiwan Daisy Arago, Center for Trade Union and Human Rights (CTUHR), Philippines Lei Covero, IBON International, Philippines Concepción Atienza Hernández, Spain Ouedraogo Rakissida Alfred, Burkina Faso Chang, Shih-Chieh, Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation Enterprise Union, Taiwan Ndi Jean Marie, FSESPAC, Cameroon Mbo Bikim Elisabeth, FSESPAC, Cameroon Murdock Emisembe, Kenya Private Universities Workers Union, Kenya Howard Waitzkin, Allende Program in Social Medicine, United States A Hall, Lewisham TUC, UK Mariana AlShami, Palestine Yolanda Gil Alonso, Health Federation of CCOO ( FSS-CCOO), Spain Lubha Raj Neupane, Women’s Rehabilitation Centre (WOREC), Nepal Jordi Palomares, CCOO, Spain Roosje Saalbrink, Womankind Worldwide, UK Sharada Poudel, Nepal Health Volunteers Association, Nepal Chandra Thapa, Nepal Health Workers Employees Union, Nepal Sonia Arauz, CONASEP, Ecuador Manuel Cuenca Villano, Federación Nacional de Obreros de los Consejos y Gobiernos Provinciales del Ecuador (FENOGOPRE), Ecuador Sundararaman T, Peoples Health Movement, India Pedro Orue Arce, MSP y BS – IPS, Paraguay James Bartholomeusz, International Transport Workers’ Federation, UK Ulrike Dornblut, Germany Cristianne Famer Rocha, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Brazil Ana Raposo, APUBA, Argentina Soledad Guerriere, APULZ, Argentina Miguel, APULZ, Argentina Monica Rosana Martinez, ATULP/FATUN, Argentina Sebastian Archuby, ATULP/FATUN, Argentina Diego, Apunm-FATUN, Argentina Rita Tosetto, FATUN, Argentina Gustavo Como, Asociación de trabajadores de la universidad nacional de La Plata, Argentina Raul Hector Archuby, ATULP, Argentina Graciela Rohner, FATUN, Argentina Laura Brena, Asociación de Trabajadorxs de la Universidad de La Plata (ATULP), Argentina Ignacio Bruno, FATUN, Argentina Marta Noemí­ Juárez, FATUN, Argentina Lorena Daneri, FATUN, Argentina Maria Rosa Acosta, Publica, Argentina Ignacio Arbio, ATULP-UNLP, Argentina Luis Fogliazza, FATUN, Argentina Carlos Mauricio D’Alessandro, FATUN, Argentina Marí­a Merlina Laborevich, FATUN, Argentina Fernando, Universidad, Argentina Miguel Colavita, ATULP – FATUN, Argentina Abel, APU, Argentina Carlos Fernando Hidalgo, APU, Argentina Claudio Gauna, FATUN, Argentina Miguel Angel Carussi, Apu. Asociación Personal Universitario Arii, Argentina Geronimo Farroni, ATULP, Argentina Marí­a Daniela Macagno, FATUN, Argentina Luciana Sol Pereyra, FATUN – ATULP, Argentina Alicia Gabriela Pitton, APUL-FATUN, Argentina Goytea Carlos, Argentina Laura Monzon, Universidad Nacional de La Plata Hugo Walter Outeda, FATUN, Argentina Michael White, MEAA (retired), Australia Julio Xavier García Loor, FENOGOPRE, Ecuador Carlos Luna, Fetmyp, Ecuador Rodot Sylvie, France WC Wan, GEMWSCWA, Hong Kong Qamar ul Hassan, IUF A/P, Pakistan Espie Manalastas, Slmcea-afw, Philippines Desiderio Rodrigo Tolsá, FESP/UGT, Spain Antonio Cabrera Gonzalez, Comisiones Obreras, Spain Aureliano Alzorriz Manzanares, CCOO, Spain Raúl Garcí­a Fernández, FSS-CCOO, Spain Jesús Gregorio Ojosnegros Marcos, CCOO, Spain ToÃ±i, CCOO, Spain María Antonia Sanz, Spain Kristina Olsson, Handels, Sweden Chen To-Mu, Taiwan Selena Cao, Taiwan Railway Union, Taiwan Kuo Guei-Ying, Taipeicity Hospital Union, Taiwan Chang Hsin Fang, Taiwan Chang, Shih-Chieh, Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation Enterprise Union Eggbamboo Lai, Taiwan Matilde Masmano Martínez, Spain Ram Prasad Poudel, Local Level Employee Union, Nepal Ramji Ghimire, Health Professional’s Organization of Nepal, Nepal Lichuan Liuhuang, National Chung Cheng University, Taiwan Md. Manirul Islam, Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies – BILS, Bangladesh Dagmar Žitníková, TUHCSS CR, Czech Republic Ivana BÅ™eÅˆková, TUHCSS CR (region WCO CEWB), Czech Republic Robin Lorentzen, United States Thomas R. Booth, United States Eleazar Escalona, SUEPGEC, Venezuela Marcelo di Stefano, Fatun, Argentina Botteri Pablo, Fatun, Argentina Graciela Ovejero, Fatun, Argentina Hector Leonardo Coronel, Fatun, Argentina Alejo Malaruk, Fatun/Atulp, Argentina Nicolas Sarasti, Atulp, Argentina German Gómez, Atulp, Argentina Diez Diego, Fatun/APU, Argentina Federico Dávila UPCN, Argentina Claudio Soteras, UPCN, Argentina Santiago Piccone, UPCN, Argentina Gabriela Figueroa, Asociacion del personal de la Universidad de BS AS, Argentina Marcelo Seijas, Argentina Eduardo Estévez Martín, CLATE/ULATOC/UITOC/CTA-A, Argentina Fabian Leonardo Mira, Universidad Nacional de Hurlingham, Argentina Claudio Ledesma, La Plata, Argentina Marcela, Argentina Melina Fernandez, Universidad Nacional, Argentina Silvana Daszuk, Universidad Nacional de Hurlingham (UNAHUR), Argentina Andrea Sierra, PSI, Colombia Verónica Montúfar, PSI, Ecuador Juan Diego Gómez, PSI Subregión Andina, Colombia Nico Forteza, PSI, Philippines Evariste Adetsu, PSI, Togo Euan Gibb, PSI Inter-America Jeni Jain Thapa, PSI, Nepal Dennis Doley, PSI, India Fatou Diouf, PSI, Senegal Charlotte Kalanbani, PSI – Regional office for Africa, Togo Danilo Urrea, Amigos de la Tierra América Latina y el Caribe – ATALC, Colombia Fatou Cissé, CNTS/Caisse de Sécurité Sociale, Senegal Amarsanaa Enebish, FPETU/CMTU, Mongolia José Pereira Coutinho, Associação dos Trabalhadores da Função Pública de Macau, Macao Honorine Kabre Yabre, Syndicat des Sages-femmes, Maïeuticien et Accoucheuses du Burkina, Burkina Faso Raj Kumar Gandharba, Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) International, Nepal Pitt Bach, OGBL, Luxembourg Alberto Villarreal, REDES-Amigos de la Tierra Uruguay, Uruguay Sibusiso Lushaba, Swaziland Democratic Nurses Union, Swaziland Benson Edwinson Phiri, National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM), Malawi Byungwoo Jin, Federation of Korean Public Industry Trade Unions (FKPIU), South Korea Mira kumari Niroula, Health Professional Organization of Nepal, Nepal Wim De Ceukelaire, Viva Salud, Belgium Choi HEE SUN, KHMU, South Korea Nedelec, France Ana Belen Valle de Luz, Spain Laura Tormo, Spain Catherine Deveix, France Rita Tambunan, TURC, Indonesia Maria Julia Barsottelli, APUNC/FATUN, Argentina Emily Pearce, UK Celia Bishop, UK Ester Cervero, UK Dheurle Véronique, France Sylvie Hirtz, France Mariela Esturillo Mora, AFUSAM Castro, Chile Cecilia Cheuquepil, Afusam, Chile

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts