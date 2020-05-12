On International Nurses Day, millions of nurses around the world will be calling on governments to make genuine gestures of solidarity and commit to universal public health once and for all

, PSI is calling on trade unions and civil society to sign on to our Manifesto and to mobilise in the demand for universal public health once and for all

As we rebuild from the crisis, we must transform the way societies are organised. We must organise our societies around the capacity to care. We must all recognise the union adage Touch One Touch All – if our healthcare systems cannot care for all, we are all at risk.

When governments pay respect to nurses today, we ask them to recognise the following fundamental principles:

  • The most important purpose of government is to organise society so that everyone can be cared for.
  • We can no longer tolerate the perverse practice of extracting profits from ill-health.
  • Healthcare must never be dependent on the capacity to pay.
  • Trade must enhance the capacity of nations to provide quality public healthcare, not restrict it.

And we call on:

  • Governments to work with nurses and their unions to develop public health reconstruction plans
  • Governments to remove all obstacles, including intellectual property rules, in existing trade agreements and rules that hinder timely and affordable access to medical supplies, such as lifesaving medicines, devices, diagnostics and vaccines, and the ability of governments to take whatever steps are necessary to address this crisis
  • All governments to support the proposal by the Government of Costa Rica to develop a global COVID-19 commons for all research, data, technology, treatments and vaccines relating to COVID-19 as a non-proprietary shared global resource
  • The World Bank to stop providing funds for public health to the private health industry and for the International Finance Corporation to stop promoting health privatisation which includes the flawed model of Public Private Partnerships
  • The IMF to cease directing governments to cut public spending and public sector wages
  • All unions and civil society organisations to mobilise in the demand for universal public health once and for all.

Numbers of nurses around the world

with data provided by 191 countries

27.9mi

IN GLOBAL NURSING WORKFORCE

59%

OF GLOBAL HEALTH WORKFORCE ARE NURSES

5.9mi

NURSES LACKING FOR UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE

No Going Back!

The United Nations World Health Assembly resolved to celebrate nurses and midwives by declaring 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife (IYNM). May 12 this year marks 200 years since the birth of Florence Nightingale and the birth of formally recognised nursing in public health.

This year, more than ever, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses should be celebrated and recognised not as “unsung heroes”, but as professionals who deserve the respect of all society and are worthy of decent wages and protection.

The COVID-19 crisis has been made worse by years of under-funding of public health systems and the ideological virus of neoliberalism.

Unions representing nurses and healthcare workers, organisations and their members, listed below, want International Nurses Day 2020 to mark the day governments turned away from the failed, and ultimately dangerous, ideology of neoliberalism and austerity, and instead committed to rebuilding economies through large scale investments in universal public health.

The pandemic has demonstrated how vital public health workers are to our survival. Yet nurses are being dangerously overworked, given inadequate protective equipment, suffering trauma and stress, have been assaulted and abused, and are even being evicted from their homes.

In a survey of health unions conducted by Public Services International (PSI) 56.5% of respondents indicated that workers have not been given adequate PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic. While we don’t know the true figure of how many healthcare workers have been infected, we do know that hundreds have already died.

The COVID-19 crisis has been made worse by years of under-funding of public health systems and the ideological virus of neoliberalism.

While the healthcare industry is one of the largest growing industries globally, public funding for vital public health services is failing to meet needs. In too many countries, public funding for health is being eaten up by costs inflated by the medical industry. Too many nurses and other healthcare workers are hired on short-term or insecure contracts. Now is the time to recognise that poor wages and conditions puts public health at risk.

Health systems would not have been so unprepared for the pandemic if they had been adequately funded, if governments had legislated for adequate nurse to patient ratios and if countries ensured they had the productive capacity for lifesaving PPE, medical equipment, medical research and the production of vaccines and treatments.

In its recently published report, State of the World’s Nursing, the World Health Organization found that, even prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the world needed 6 million additional nurses to meet minimum health needs. Governments must expand funds for nursing education and training and not rely on importing nurses from countries that are also struggling to meet their own public health needs. The best way to attract and retain nurses is to nurses is to recognise the social value of their work, pay them properly and ensure adequate staffing levels.

Global public health, and the individual right to health, can only be achieved if all elements of public health services are owned, managed, staffed and delivered through a public system, from the monitoring of public health, health research, health diagnostics and data, to tertiary care and provision of medicines.

Funds for public health must not be taken from other public services. Nor should developing countries be forced into additional debt. Instead we call for reform of national and global tax and financing rules that currently allow USD30 trillion to be hidden in tax havens. When multinational corporations and billionaires use tax avoidance measures, they are deliberately undermining our public health system and refusing to contribute to the salaries of nurses, health workers and others delivering the public services required for a functioning and healthy society.

As we rebuild from the crisis, we must transform the way societies are organised. We must organise our societies around the capacity to care. When care and wellbeing of all people is the central organising principle of a society, rather than the capacity to extract and grow profits and consumption, all society will prosper. We must all recognise the union adage Touch One Touch All – if our healthcare systems cannot care for all, we are all at risk.

Sign on to the Manifesto

SIGNING ORGANISATIONS:

last update: Monday (11 May – 17:00 Geneva time)

  1. Public Services International (PSI)
  2. International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC)
  3. Education International (EI)
  4. International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF)
  5. Industriall Global Union
  6. International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF)
  7. European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU)
  8. Nursing Union of Thailand
  9. Fiji Nursing Association, Fiji
  10. Korean Health & Medical Workers’ Union (KHMU), South Korea
  11. United Nurses Association, India
  12. Tamil Nadu Government Officials Union, India
  13. New South Wales Nurses and Midwives’ Association, Australia
  14. Australian Nurses and Midwifery Federation (SA Branch)
  15. All Sindh Lady Health Workers and Employees Union, Pakistan
  16. Bangladesh Women Welfare Workers Union, Bangladesh
  17. Mongolian Health Workers Union (MHWU)
  18. Ditmanson Medical Foundation Chia-Yi Christian Hospital Corporate Union (CYCHCU), Taiwan
  19. Taiwan Nurses Union, Taiwan
  20. Public Services United Nurses’ Union (PSUNU), Sri Lanka
  21. Nepal Health Workers Employees Union, Nepal
  22. Nepal Health Volunteers Association, Nepal
  23. Nepal Civil Service Employees Union, Nepal
  24. Union of Public Services in Nepal (UPSIN), Nepal
  25. Health Professional’s Organization of Nepal, Nepal
  26. FPETU/CMTU, Mongolia
  27. National Health Workers’ Union of Liberia (NAHWUL), Liberia
  28. Liberian Nurses Association, Liberia
  29. National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ogun State Council, Nigeria
  30. Syndicat des Sages-femmes, Maïeuticien et Accoucheuses du Burkina, Burkina Faso
  31. Swaziland Democratic Nurses Union, Swaziland
  32. National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM), Malawi
  33. Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, South Africa
  34. Tehy ry, Finland
  35. CFDT Sante Sociaux, France
  36. CFDT Santé Sociaux Pays Basque, France
  37. FTU-HS – CITUB Federation of Trade Unions – Health Services, Bulgaria
  38. SANITAS Federation, Romania
  39. Health Federation of CCOO (FSS-CCOO), Spain
  40. FSS – CCOO, Spain
  41. FESP-UGT, Spain
  42. Ver.di, Germany
  43. younion _ Die Daseinsgewerkschaft, Austria
  44. UNISON, UK
  45. GMB, UK
  46. Fenpruss, Chile
  47. CONFUSAM, Chile
  48. Asociacion Nacional de Profesionales en Enfermerí­a, Costa Rica
  49. Asociación Paraguaya de Enfermeria (APE), Paraguay
  50. TUHCSS CR (region WCO CEWB), Czech Republic
  51. CNTS/Caisse de Sécurité Sociale, Senegal
  52. Taipei Doctors Union, Taiwan
  53. FENASSEP, Togo
  54. Public Health Resource Network, India
  55. Fédération des Syndicats du Tchad, Chad
  56. Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union (KPTU), South Korea
  57. KPTU Healthcare Workers’ Solidarity Division, South Korea
  58. Confederation of Taipei Trade Unions (CTTU), Taipei, Taiwan
  59. National Alliance of Women (NAWO)
  60. Centre for Sustainable Development and Environment (CENESTA), Iran
  61. Asia Pacific Mission for Migrants
  62. Federation of Free Workers, Philippines
  63. Center for Trade Union and Human Rights (CTUHR), Philippines
  64. Facultad Enfermería Valladolid, Spain
  65. Health Poverty Action, UK
  66. Collectif pour le droit à la santé au Maroc, Morocco
  67. Confederação dos Trabalhadores no Serviço Público Federal, CONDSEF, Brazil
  68. Instituto EQUIT. Gênero, Economia e Cidadania Global, Brazil
  69. LabourStart
  70. Ashavani, India
  71. Families Against Corporate Killers UNITE, United Kingdom
  72. Dominica Public Service Union, Commonwealth of Dominica
  73. St. Lucia Civil Service Association, Saint Lucia
  74. NUPSAW, South Africa
  75. Grenada Public Workers’ Union, Grenada
  76. YAPESDI, Indonesia
  77. CONTRAM – ISP, South America
  78. Trade Union Rights Centre, Indonesia
  79. Plateforme Haïtienne de Plaidoyer pour un Développement Alternatif (PAPDA), Haiti
  80. Peoples Health Movement, India
  81. Utradian, Colombia
  82. National Fisheries Solidarity Movement, Sri Lanka
  83. IT for Change, India
  84. Citizen News (CNS), India
  85. Association For Promotion Sustainable Development, India
  86. UBINIG (Policy Research for Development Alternative), Bangladesh
  87. Rural Women’s Association Alga, Kazakhstan
  88. Women Working Group (WWG), Indonesia
  89. Community Development Services (CDS), Sri Lanka
  90. Centro de Promoción y Educación Profesional Vasco de Quiroga, Mexico
  91. AwazCDS-Pakistan
  92. Rodrigues Government Services Employees Association, Mauritius
  93. Sindicato dos Psicólogos no Estado de São Paulo, Brazil
  94. FATUN, Argentina
  95. Asociación de Trabajadorxs de la Universidad de La Plata (ATULP), FATUN, Argentina
  96. FATUN – APU, Argentina
  97. UPCN, Argentina
  98. Sindicato Nacional de Servidores Públicos de Colombia (SUNET), Colombia
  99. Pakistan Federation of Chemical Energy Mines and General Workers Union PCEM, Pakistan
  100. Lewisham TUC, UK
  101. Womankind Worldwide, UK
  102. Universidad Nacional de Hurlingham, Argentina
  103. CONASEP, Ecuador
  104. Federación Nacional de Obreros de los Consejos y Gobiernos Provinciales del Ecuador (FENOGOPRE), Ecuador
  105. Confederacion Sindical UNASSE Unión Nacional de Sindicatos del Sector Estatal (UNASSE), Peru
  106. Women’s Rehabilitation Centre (WOREC) Nepal
  107. Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights, Philippines
  108. Taoyuan Confederation of Trade Unions (TYCTU), Taiwan
  109. Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation Enterprise Union, Taiwan
  110. GlaxoSmithKline Union, Taiwan
  111. Taoyuan Flight Attendant Union, Taiwan
  112. IBON International, Philippines
  113. FSESPAC, Cameroon
  114. Kenya Private Universities Workers Union, Kenya
  115. Allende Program in Social Medicine, United States
  116. Amigos de la Tierra América Latina y el Caribe – ATALC, Colombia
  117. Associação dos Trabalhadores da Função Pública de Macau, Macao
  118. Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) International, Nepal
  119. OGBL, Luxembourg
  120. REDES-Amigos de la Tierra Uruguay, Uruguay
  121. Federation of Korean Public Industry Trade Unions (FKPIU), South Korea
  122. Viva Salud, BelgiumINDIVIDUALS:
  123. Nina Bergman, Vårdförbundet, Sweden
  124. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association , Ghana
  125. Maryvonne Nicolle, Fédération CFDT des services de santé-services sociaux, France
  126. Cyrille Duch – CFDT Sante Sociaux, France
  127. Michele Goya, CFDT Santé Sociaux Pays Basque, France
  128. Guiheneuf, CFDT Sante Sociaux, France
  129. Vigreux Patrice, CFDT, France
  130. Marcel Tavera, URI CFDT Corsica, France
  131. Gete-Brevet, CFDT, France
  132. Damien Masson, CFDT Sante Sociaux, France
  133. Jalves, CFDT, France
  134. Sonia Testud, CFDT, France
  135. Sonia Peter, CFDT, France
  136. Testud Sebastien, CFDT, France
  137. Huge, CFDT, France
  138. Le Pennec, CFDT, France
  139. Spehner Corinne, CFDT Sante Sociaux, France
  140. Villain Claudine, Fédération CFDT Sante Sociaux, France
  141. Soularue, Fédération CFDT des syndicats de salariés des services et établissements de la santé et du social, France
  142. Thomas Kattnig, younion _ Die Daseinsgewerkschaft, Austria
  143. Anna-Leena Brax, Tehy ry, Finland
  144. Sari Koivuniemi, Tehy ry, Finland
  145. Kirsi SillanpÃ¤Ã¤, Tehy ry, Finland
  146. Sari Viinikainen, Tehy ry, Finland
  147. Marianne, Danish Nurses Organization, Denmark
  148. Herbert Beck, Ver.di, Germany
  149. Christoph Meister, Ver.di, Germany
  150. Simona Netz, Ver.di, Germany
  151. Claudia Omoregie, Ver.di, Germany
  152. Felix Braunsdorf, Ver.di, Germany
  153. Jana Langer, Ver.di, Germany
  154. Volker Mörbe, Ver.di, Germany
  155. Dietmar Erdmeier, Ver.di, Germany
  156. Thomas von RÃ¼den, Ver.di, Germany
  157. Andreas Ketterer, Ver.di, Germany
  158. Susanne Lippert, Ver.di, Germany
  159. Wakui Takaaki, JICHIRO, Japan
  160. Kirill Buketov, UNIA, Switzerland
  161. Nick Crook, UNISON, UK
  162. Brian Walsh, UNISON, UK
  163. Melanie Morbe, UNISON, UK
  164. Rhea Chatterjee, Unite the Union, UK
  165. Scot Walker, Unite, UK
  166. Steve Leniec, Unite, UK
  167. Rachel Harrison, GMB, UK
  168. Jan Hochadel, AFT, United States
  169. Alison Arron, NZPSA, New Zealand
  170. Luca Scarpiello, EPSU
  171. Atle Høie, Industriall
  172. Luke Menzies, International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), UK
  173. Sadie Saunders, ITF, UK
  174. Poonyisa Wajcharaanunt, Nursing Union of Thailand
  175. Kang Yeon Bae, Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union, Republic of Korea
  176. Na Soon Ja, Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union, South Korea
  177. Minjae Kim, Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union (KHMU), South Korea
  178. Wol-san Liem, Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union (KPTU)/ Healthcare Workers Solidarity Division, South Korea
  179. Sun Kim, Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union (KPTU)/ Healthcare Workers Solidarity Division, South Korea
  180. Youngbae Chang, KPTU, South Korea
  181. Nkosinathi Zoro Kunene, Swaziland Nurses Association, Swaziland
  182. Filomena Talawadua, Fiji Nursing Association, Fiji
  183. George Poe Williams, National Health Workers’ Union of Liberia (NAHWUL), Liberia
  184. Kebeh Gayflor Faire, Liberian Nurses Association, Liberia
  185. Thandeka Msibi, Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, South Africa
  186. Chantal kidiata, Solidarité Syndicale Infirmiers du Congo (SOLSICO), Democratic Republic of the Congo
  187. Nouhou Mamadou BadjÃ©, SUSAS, Niger
  188. Carolina Espinoza, ISP – CONFUSAM, Chile
  189. Yessenia Rodriguez, Fenpruss, Chile
  190. Bárbara Rojas Labrin, Fenpruss, Chile
  191. Silvia Soto Troncoso, Fenpruss Nacional, Chile
  192. Viviana Garcia, Ifci- Fesprosa, Argentina
  193. Wilfredo Ponce, Federación CUT ESSALUD, Peru
  194. Enedina Soares da Silva, Fetamce, Brazil
  195. Luciana Maria de Melo, Sindsep-SP, Brazil
  196. Olga Gimenez, Asociación Paraguaya de Enfermeria (APE), Paraguay
  197. Rodrigo Manuel López García­, Asociacion Nacional de Profesionales en Enfermerí­a, Costa Rica
  198. Maria Esther Hernandez Solis, Asociacion Nacional de Profesionales en Enfermeria, Costa Rica
  199. Jenny Jaqueline Arias La Torre, Confederaciónn Sindical de Trabajadores en Salud Pública de Bolivia
  200. Slava Zlatanova, FTU-HS – CITUB Federation of Trade Unions – Health Services, Bulgaria
  201. Ivan Kokalov, FTU-HS – CITUB federation of trade unions – health services, Bulgaria
  202. Ana VraÄar, Organisation for Workers’ Initiative and Democratisation, Croatia
  203. Demba karyom, Fédération des Syndicats du Tchad, Chad
  204. Nargis Jahan, Bangladesh Women Welfare Workers Union, Bangladesh
  205. Ipsha Chaand, Public Health Resource Network, India
  206. Esso Miya Odette, FENASSEP, Togo
  207. Sayyida Akhter, UBINIG, Bangladesh
  208. Farida Akhter, UBINIG (Policy Research for Development Alternative), Bangladesh
  209. Md Harun Or Rashid, Light House, Bangladesh
  210. Haleema Zulqarnain, All Sindh Lady Health Workers and Employees Union, Pakistan
  211. Zia ur Rehman, AwazCDS-Pakistan
  212. Sultan Muhammad Khan, APLF, Pakistan
  213. Abdul Haleem Khan, All Pakistan Labour Federation, Pakistan
  214. Imran Ali, Pakistan Federation of Chemical Energy Mines and General Workers Union PCEM, Pakistan
  215. Jasminsha M, United Nurses Association, India
  216. Shobha Shukla, Citizen News (CNS), India
  217. Parminder Jeet Singh, IT for Change, India
  218. Mange Ram Adhana, Association For Promotion Sustainable Development, India
  219. Kavita Bhatia, Ashavani, India
  220. Indira, LEARN, India
  221. R. Shanmugarajan, Tamil Nadu Government Officials Union, India
  222. Manoranjan Pegu, SASK, India
  223. Kalyani Raj, All India Women’s Conference, India
  224. Bobby Ramakant, Socialist Party (India), India
  225. Artika Ashdhir, ITF, India
  226. Gopal Pokhrel, Nepal Civil Service Employees Union, Nepal
  227. Bhagabati Ghimire, Health Professional’s Organization of Nepal, Nepal
  228. Oddur Gardarsson, Iceland
  229. Tulio Vargas, Utradian, Colombia
  230. Herman Kumara, National Fisheries Solidarity Movement, Sri Lanka
  231. Graciela S Rodriguez, Instituto EQUIT. Gênero, Economia e Cidadania Global, Brazil
  232. Jessica Hamer, Health Poverty Action, UK
  233. Olga Djanaeva, Rural Women’s Association Alga, Kazakhstan
  234. Andrew Samuel, Community Development Services (CDS), Sri Lanka
  235. Maria Atilano, Centro de Promoción y Educación Profesional Vasco de Quiroga, Mexico
  236. Brett Holmes, New South Wales Nurses and Midwives’ Association, Australia
  237. Sibusiso Nkasa, NUPSAW, South Africa
  238. Pat Mphela, NPSWU, South Africa
  239. Pablo Vicente Vidal, FSS-CCOO, Spain
  240. Ana María Mayoral García, FSS-CCOO, Spain
  241. Teresa Conca, CCOO, Spain
  242. Ger Rolsma, FNV Netwerk Roze, Netherlands
  243. David Edwards, Education International
  244. Julio Lacuerda Castello, FESP-UGT, Spain
  245. Milagros Garcia Navarro, FESP-UGT, Spain
  246. Julio Lacuerda, Secretario General, FESP-UGT, Spain
  247. Jocelio H Drummond, PSI Inter-America
  248. Vilani de Souza Oliveira, CONTRAM – ISP President, South America
  249. Hilda Palmer, Families Against Corporate Killers UNITE, United Kingdom
  250. Jesus Fernandez, CCOO Construccion y Servicios, Spain
  251. Adekunle Olubunmi Akinola, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ogun State Council, Nigeria
  252. Andre Jean Maxwell, Rodrigues Government Services Employees Association, Mauritius
  253. Rhali Aziz, Collectif pour le droit à la santé au Maroc, Morocco
  254. Shalith Athurupana, PSUNU, Sri Lanka
  255. Gracia Álvarez Andrés, Federación de Empleados y Empleadas Públicos de la Union General de Trabajadores, FeSP-UGT, Spain
  256. Edvaldo Andrade Pitanga, Confederação dos Trabalhadores no Serviço Público Federal, CONDSEF, Brazil
  257. Razvan Gae, SANITAS Federation, Romania
  258. Steve Joseph, Dominica Public Service Union, Commonwealth of Dominica
  259. Cyprian Montrope, St. Lucia Civil Service Association, Saint Lucia
  260. Rahel Roberts, Grenada Public Workers’ Union, Grenada
  261. Dewi Tjakrawinata, YAPESDI, Indonesia
  262. Andy Akbar, Trade Union Rights Centre, Indonesia
  263. Camille Chalmers, PAPDA, Haiti
  264. Parshuram Pudasaini, Union of Public Services in Nepal (UPSIN), Nepal
  265. Jillian J Bartlett, Trinidad and Tobago
  266. Rosie Felix, Dominica Public Service Union, Commonwealth of Dominica
  267. Sandra Massiah, PSI in the Caribbean
  268. Steve Porter, PSI North-America
  269. Barbara Sak, researcher, Belgium
  270. Glen Pastorfide, PSI, Philippines
  271. Crystal Hinds, BNA, Barbados
  272. Lita Anggraini, JALA PRT, Indonesia
  273. Izzah Abdul Qodir, Indonesia
  274. Maria Emeninta, KSBSI, Indonesia
  275. Blair Redlin, C.R.A., Canada
  276. Lilis M Usman, KSPN, Indonesia
  277. Jesus Mosquea, SINATRAE, Dominican Republic
  278. Leandra Laidlow, Commonwealth of Dominica
  279. Delia Cuffy-Weekes, Dominica Public Service Union, Commonwealth of Dominica
  280. Antonio Suarez, Federación Unitaria Nacional Empleados Publicos FEDEUNEP, Venezuela
  281. Andriko Otang, Trade Union Rights Centre, Indonesia
  282. Dinda Wahid, Trade Union Rights Centre, Indonesia
  283. Claudio Schuftan, PHM, Chile
  284. Elida Rodrigues da Cruz Szurkalo, PSI, Brazil
  285. Nukila Evanty, Women Working Group (WWG), Indonesia
  286. Paula Vicente Cubero, Facultad Enfermería Valladolid, Spain
  287. Kate Lappin, PSI Asia & Pacific
  288. Patricia, Asociación Paraguaya de Enfermería, Paraguay
  289. Paul Belisario, International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL), Philippines
  290. Anthony Carlisle, The Garden of Hope Foundation, Taiwan
  291. Jazminda Lumang, Asia Pacific Research Network, Philippines
  292. Rem Sta Ana, Teachers Organization of the Philippine Public Sector (TOPPS), Philippines
  293. Juan Carlos Bkanco, Spain
  294. Maria Isabel Beron, APOC – Asociación Personal Organismos de Control, Argentina
  295. Melanie Alperstein, retired nurse, South Africa
  296. Mauricio Torres, ALAMES – MSP (PHM), Colombia
  297. Christine Webster, Canada
  298. Nahid Naghizadeh, Centre for Sustainable Development and Environment (CENESTA), Iran
  299. Maria Emeninta, KSBSI, Indonesia
  300. Ugolini Martine, CGSP, Belgium
  301. Taraivosa Nakolinivalu, Fiji Nursing Association, Fiji
  302. Matthew Anderson, United States
  303. Marevic Parcon, Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights, Philippines
  304. Julius Cainglet, Federation of Free Workers, Philippines
  305. Victor Chiong, PSI, Philippines
  306. Rodrigo, STEIBI, Paraguay
  307. Marianela Herrera Vera, Asociación de Empleados Poder Judicial Chile, Chile
  308. Javier Garrido Antón, FESP-UGT Valladolid, Spain
  309. Darko Antik, Association for Emancipation, Solidarity and Equality – ESE, North Macedonia
  310. Luis Isarra Delgado, Federacion de Trabajadores del Agua Potable y Alcantarilldo del Peru – FENTAP, Peru
  311. Aldo SantibaÃ±ez, Confederación Fenpruss, Chile
  312. Edison Ibarra, Paraguay
  313. Bridget Lloyd, PHM, South Africa
  314. Ángeles Villaverde, FeSP-UGT, Spain
  315. Julio Rafael Fernández, Sindicato de Obreros y Empleados de la Municipalidad de Asunción (SINOEMA), Paraguay
  316. Lin-yu Chao, Ditmanson Medical Foundation Chia-Yi Christian Hospital Corporate Union, Taiwan
  317. Marilina A. Frutos Colmán, Asociacion Paraguaya de Enfermeria (APE), Paraguay
  318. Esther Miranda Tarazona, Sindicato Nacional de servidors publicos de Colombia (SUNET), Colombia
  319. Jane Lu, Taiwan Nurses Union, Taiwan
  320. Chang Hsien Hui, Taiwan
  321. Huang Chih Cheng, GlaxoSmithKline Union, Taiwan
  322. Daisy Arago, Center for Trade Union and Human Rights (CTUHR), Philippines
  323. Lei Covero, IBON International, Philippines
  324. Concepción Atienza Hernández, Spain
  325. Ouedraogo Rakissida Alfred, Burkina Faso
  326. Chang, Shih-Chieh, Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation Enterprise Union, Taiwan
  327. Ndi Jean Marie, FSESPAC, Cameroon
  328. Mbo Bikim Elisabeth, FSESPAC, Cameroon
  329. Murdock Emisembe, Kenya Private Universities Workers Union, Kenya
  330. Howard Waitzkin, Allende Program in Social Medicine, United States
  331. A Hall, Lewisham TUC, UK
  332. Mariana AlShami, Palestine
  333. Yolanda Gil Alonso, Health Federation of CCOO ( FSS-CCOO), Spain
  334. Lubha Raj Neupane, Women’s Rehabilitation Centre (WOREC), Nepal
  335. Jordi Palomares, CCOO, Spain
  336. Roosje Saalbrink, Womankind Worldwide, UK
  337. Sharada Poudel, Nepal Health Volunteers Association, Nepal
  338. Chandra Thapa, Nepal Health Workers Employees Union, Nepal
  339. Sonia Arauz, CONASEP, Ecuador
  340. Manuel Cuenca Villano, Federación Nacional de Obreros de los Consejos y Gobiernos Provinciales del Ecuador (FENOGOPRE), Ecuador
  341. Sundararaman T, Peoples Health Movement, India
  342. Pedro Orue Arce, MSP y BS – IPS, Paraguay
  343. James Bartholomeusz, International Transport Workers’ Federation, UK
  344. Ulrike Dornblut, Germany
  345. Cristianne Famer Rocha, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Brazil
  346. Ana Raposo, APUBA, Argentina
  347. Soledad Guerriere, APULZ, Argentina
  348. Miguel, APULZ, Argentina
  349. Monica Rosana Martinez, ATULP/FATUN, Argentina
  350. Sebastian Archuby, ATULP/FATUN, Argentina
  351. Diego, Apunm-FATUN, Argentina
  352. Rita Tosetto, FATUN, Argentina
  353. Gustavo Como, Asociación de trabajadores de la universidad nacional de La Plata, Argentina
  354. Raul Hector Archuby, ATULP, Argentina
  355. Graciela Rohner, FATUN, Argentina
  356. Laura Brena, Asociación de Trabajadorxs de la Universidad de La Plata (ATULP), Argentina
  357. Ignacio Bruno, FATUN, Argentina
  358. Marta Noemí­ Juárez, FATUN, Argentina
  359. Lorena Daneri, FATUN, Argentina
  360. Maria Rosa Acosta, Publica, Argentina
  361. Ignacio Arbio, ATULP-UNLP, Argentina
  362. Luis Fogliazza, FATUN, Argentina
  363. Carlos Mauricio D’Alessandro, FATUN, Argentina
  364. Marí­a Merlina Laborevich, FATUN, Argentina
  365. Fernando, Universidad, Argentina
  366. Miguel Colavita, ATULP – FATUN, Argentina
  367. Abel, APU, Argentina
  368. Carlos Fernando Hidalgo, APU, Argentina
  369. Claudio Gauna, FATUN, Argentina
  370. Miguel Angel Carussi, Apu. Asociación Personal Universitario Arii, Argentina
  371. Geronimo Farroni, ATULP, Argentina
  372. Marí­a Daniela Macagno, FATUN, Argentina
  373. Luciana Sol Pereyra, FATUN – ATULP, Argentina
  374. Alicia Gabriela Pitton, APUL-FATUN, Argentina
  375. Goytea Carlos, Argentina
  376. Laura Monzon, Universidad Nacional de La Plata
  377. Hugo Walter Outeda, FATUN, Argentina
  378. Michael White, MEAA (retired), Australia
  379. Julio Xavier García Loor, FENOGOPRE, Ecuador
  380. Carlos Luna, Fetmyp, Ecuador
  381. Rodot Sylvie, France
  382. WC Wan, GEMWSCWA, Hong Kong
  383. Qamar ul Hassan, IUF A/P, Pakistan
  384. Espie Manalastas, Slmcea-afw, Philippines
  385. Desiderio Rodrigo Tolsá, FESP/UGT, Spain
  386. Antonio Cabrera Gonzalez, Comisiones Obreras, Spain
  387. Aureliano Alzorriz Manzanares, CCOO, Spain
  388. Raúl Garcí­a Fernández, FSS-CCOO, Spain
  389. Jesús Gregorio Ojosnegros Marcos, CCOO, Spain
  390. ToÃ±i, CCOO, Spain
  391. María Antonia Sanz, Spain
  392. Kristina Olsson, Handels, Sweden
  393. Chen To-Mu, Taiwan
  394. Selena Cao, Taiwan Railway Union, Taiwan
  395. Kuo Guei-Ying, Taipeicity Hospital Union, Taiwan
  396. Chang Hsin Fang, Taiwan
  397. Chang, Shih-Chieh, Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation Enterprise Union
  398. Eggbamboo Lai, Taiwan
  399. Matilde Masmano Martínez, Spain
  400. Ram Prasad Poudel, Local Level Employee Union, Nepal
  401. Ramji Ghimire, Health Professional’s Organization of Nepal, Nepal
  402. Lichuan Liuhuang, National Chung Cheng University, Taiwan
  403. Md. Manirul Islam, Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies – BILS, Bangladesh
  404. Dagmar Žitníková, TUHCSS CR, Czech Republic
  405. Ivana BÅ™eÅˆková, TUHCSS CR (region WCO CEWB), Czech Republic
  406. Robin Lorentzen, United States
  407. Thomas R. Booth, United States
  408. Eleazar Escalona, SUEPGEC, Venezuela
  409. Marcelo di Stefano, Fatun, Argentina
  410. Botteri Pablo, Fatun, Argentina
  411. Graciela Ovejero, Fatun, Argentina
  412. Hector Leonardo Coronel, Fatun, Argentina
  413. Alejo Malaruk, Fatun/Atulp, Argentina
  414. Nicolas Sarasti, Atulp, Argentina
  415. German Gómez, Atulp, Argentina
  416. Diez Diego, Fatun/APU, Argentina
  417. Federico Dávila UPCN, Argentina
  418. Claudio Soteras, UPCN, Argentina
  419. Santiago Piccone, UPCN, Argentina
  420. Gabriela Figueroa, Asociacion del personal de la Universidad de BS AS, Argentina
  421. Marcelo Seijas, Argentina
  422. Eduardo Estévez Martín, CLATE/ULATOC/UITOC/CTA-A, Argentina
  423. Fabian Leonardo Mira, Universidad Nacional de Hurlingham, Argentina
  424. Claudio Ledesma, La Plata, Argentina
  425. Marcela, Argentina
  426. Melina Fernandez, Universidad Nacional, Argentina
  427. Silvana Daszuk, Universidad Nacional de Hurlingham (UNAHUR), Argentina
  428. Andrea Sierra, PSI, Colombia
  429. Verónica Montúfar, PSI, Ecuador
  430. Juan Diego Gómez, PSI Subregión Andina, Colombia
  431. Nico Forteza, PSI, Philippines
  432. Evariste Adetsu, PSI, Togo
  433. Euan Gibb, PSI Inter-America
  434. Jeni Jain Thapa, PSI, Nepal
  435. Dennis Doley, PSI, India
  436. Fatou Diouf, PSI, Senegal
  437. Charlotte Kalanbani, PSI – Regional office for Africa, Togo
  438. Danilo Urrea, Amigos de la Tierra América Latina y el Caribe – ATALC, Colombia
  439. Fatou Cissé, CNTS/Caisse de Sécurité Sociale, Senegal
  440. Amarsanaa Enebish, FPETU/CMTU, Mongolia
  441. José Pereira Coutinho, Associação dos Trabalhadores da Função Pública de Macau, Macao
  442. Honorine Kabre Yabre, Syndicat des Sages-femmes, Maïeuticien et Accoucheuses du Burkina, Burkina Faso
  443. Raj Kumar Gandharba, Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) International, Nepal
  444. Pitt Bach, OGBL, Luxembourg
  445. Alberto Villarreal, REDES-Amigos de la Tierra Uruguay, Uruguay
  446. Sibusiso Lushaba, Swaziland Democratic Nurses Union, Swaziland
  447. Benson Edwinson Phiri, National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM), Malawi
  448. Byungwoo Jin, Federation of Korean Public Industry Trade Unions (FKPIU), South Korea
  449. Mira kumari Niroula, Health Professional Organization of Nepal, Nepal
  450. Wim De Ceukelaire, Viva Salud, Belgium
  451. Choi HEE SUN, KHMU, South Korea
  452. Nedelec, France
  453. Ana Belen Valle de Luz, Spain
  454. Laura Tormo, Spain
  455. Catherine Deveix, France
  456. Rita Tambunan, TURC, Indonesia
  457. Maria Julia Barsottelli, APUNC/FATUN, Argentina
  458. Emily Pearce, UK
  459. Celia Bishop, UK
  460. Ester Cervero, UK
  461. Dheurle Véronique, France
  462. Sylvie Hirtz, France
  463. Mariela Esturillo Mora, AFUSAM Castro, Chile
  464. Cecilia Cheuquepil, Afusam, Chile

