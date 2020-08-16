Two men have been arrested for the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The girl’s body had been found in one of their fields.

Lucknow:

A 13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district and her body found in a sugarcane field, the police said on Saturday, in yet another horrific case that has emerged from the state in recent days. Two men from her village have been arrested.

She had been strangled, her eyes were gouged out and her tongue cut, the girl’s father said. The incident took place on Friday, around 130 km from Lucknow, in a village close to the Nepal border. Her body was found in the fields of one of the accused.

The UP Police said the post-mortem report that came out on Sunday night does not show her eyes were gouged out or tongue cut. The police said the autopsy mentioned rape and strangulation.

“Her eyes were not gouged and tongue was not cut. The claim is not true. There is nothing in the post-mortem report to suggest this. There were scratches near the eyes, likely due to the sharp sugarcane leaves where the body was found,” SP of Kheri Satendra Kumar said.

“The girl’s post mortem has confirmed rape. The two accused had been arrested already. We will file charges for rape, murder and also under the National Security Act,” said the district police chief.

The girl had gone missing on Friday afternoon. “We went looking for her everywhere. Found her in the sugarcane field. Her eyes had been gouged out. Her tongue was cut and strangled with a dupatta,” the father of the girl said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati condemned the incident on Twitter calling it “extremely shameful”. “What is the difference between the governments of the Samajwadi Party and the present BJP if such incidents keep happening?” she said, attacking the Yogi Adityanath administration.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad also commented on the incident. “Dalit oppression is at its peak under the BJP government… If it is not the Jungle Raj, then what is? Our daughters are not safe, our homes are not safe, there is an atmosphere of fear everywhere. Yogi (Adityanath) resign,” he said.

Last week, a 6-year-old girl in western Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, less than 100 km from Delhi, was kidnapped and raped. The police arrested the accused on Friday. The girl remains at a hospital and has been through at least one surgery. Doctors say she is stable but not out of danger.

agencies

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts