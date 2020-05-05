



List of 9090 Migrant Workers Submitted

It is estimated that about 12 lakh workers from West Bengal are working in other states. Kerala alone is supposed to be housing 6 lakhs. Yet the State Government has arranged for two trains only (of which only one is from Kerala) and a few hundred buses. The Central Government has completely washed its hands off the matter. It has already been 40 days since the nationwide lockdown has been announced, with the woes of the stranded migrant labourers increasing with each passing day.

Today, 42 trade unions, people’s organisations and NGOs got together to issue letters to the West Bengal Chief Minister and Prime Minister asking for safe return of the workers. Their main demands are that the transportation arrangements need to be increased manifold immediately to bring workers back. The expenses for the return journey of the migrant labourers from other states to their homes by special trains and other transport, including food and water during the journey, should be met by the Central and State Governments, as migrants have no resources at all at the moment. Workers should be registered for the journey through simple processes.

The letter also asks for mandatory health check ups, well equipped quarantine and isolations facilities. A ‘Sneher Paras’ desk should be made available in the station premises to all returnees to facilitate immediate registration for the one-time assistance to migrant labourers. Inter district transportation for stranded labourers within the state should also be arranged through state owned transport corporations.

Since the beginning of the COVID and lockdown crisis, several organisations who are signatories to this statement have also set up helplines for migrant workers and have supported 9090 workers in various ways through these helplines.

A compiled list of these 9090 labourers from West Bengal who are stranded in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharasthra, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and other places is being sent to the authorities with the demand to arrange for their transport, quarantine and one time aid under Sneher Parash.

Endorsements:

1. AIUTUC

2. Aiyni Sahayata-O-Sramik Krishak Kalyan Kendra

3. Association of Bengal Collaborators for Development

4. Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha

5. Basirhat Thana Itbhata Sramik Karmachari Union

6. Durbar Disha Mahila Grihasramik Samanway Sangothon

7. Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee

8. Gitaldaha Bikas Samiti

9. Health Service Association, West Bengal

10. Hosiery Worker’s Unity Centre

11. Hridaypur Srija

12. Human Life Development & Research Center

13. Human Rights Law Network

14. Islampur Ramkrishnapally Rural Welfare Society

15. Joint Platform of Health

16. Madhyamgram Nutan Pather Disha

17. Maheswarpur Nabarun Club

18. Malda Sahayogita Samiti

19. Mukto Kantho Mahila Samity

20. Narayan Integrated Development Society

21. Nari o Shishu Kalyan Kendra

22. NTUI

23. Ossonghothitho Khetra Sramik Sangrami Mancha (Struggle Forum for Informal Sector Workers)

24. Pally Samaj Gram Unnayan Samity

25. Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity

26. Project Affected People’s Association

27. Sampurna Nari Kalyan Samity

28. Samsia Rural Health and Economic Development Society

29. SEWA Bharat

30. Shripur Mahila-O-Khadi Unnayan Samity

31. South Kolkata Sannidhya

32. Sramajibi Mahila Samity

33. Sramajibi Samanway Committee

33. Shramajibi Swasthya Udyog

34. Sutanutir Sakhya

35. Swayam

36. TUCI

37. Tribes Right Protection Cell

38. Udayani Social Action Forum

39. Uttar Bangal Chai Mazdoor Adhikar Manch

40. Uttar Dinajpur Sangrami Biri Sramik Union

41. Young Bengal



