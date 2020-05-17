A defence spokesperson in a statement stated Indian Army was receiving intelligence inputs in the last few days regarding movement and activities of NSCN (IM) cadres in Longding District. On 16 May, based on the specific input regarding presence of insurgents in Village Pumao, the troops of Indian Army launched a search operation in general area Pumao”.

GUWAHATI: Tension is prevailing in the Pumao area in Longding district over the killing of a 60 year old man. The Army has claimed that NSCN-IM militants have used human shield to fire on them. The Arunachal Pradesh Government has ordered a Judicial Magistrate probe into the incident.

The Pumao village is bordering Myanmar. A defence spokesperson, in a statement, said that the Indian Army was receiving intelligence inputs in the last few days regarding movement and activities of NSCN (IM) cadres in Longding District. On 16th May, based on the specific input regarding presence of insurgents in Village Pumao, the troops of Indian Army launched a search operation in general area Pumao.

There was a gathering of villagers which started protesting against security forces and resorted to stone pelting. Troops identified suspicious movement and started moving towards a house which drew two to three bursts of fire on the Indian Army party. Civilians were told to disperse and to safeguard lives and property controlled retaliation was resorted to by firing eight single shots.

The spokesperson added, “In all this melee, insurgents managed to escape, however, in this cross fire it is believed few villagers have got hurt and one villager has expired. Indian Army offers condolences to family of the deceased villager. Many soldiers of Indian Army also got injured due to stone pelting by supporters of NSCN (IM).”

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) condemned the act of Indian army killing one innocent civilian namely Lamdaan Lhukam and injuring several civilians.

In a statement, the student body said this act is unbecoming of the Indian Army, which claims itself to be one of the most disciplined forces in the whole world. “When the law keepers start terrorising it’s own people and start taking innocent life in a democracy, it negates the very purpose for what they have been assigned in this part of the country”.

The student body added that random killing of innocent life from time to time by both army personnel and underground elements with impunity active in the TLC region have choked the free spirited life of our people. The recent incident has once again brought forth the pathetic situation our people are subjected into and the defeaning silence maintained by the elected representatives of the region are not helping the matter either. “All the MLAs of TLC region and state government must strongly register its protest in unison before the union government to hand out exemplary punishment. The personal involved should be taken to task. Further the union demand the state government to give appropriate exgratia to the deceased and injured people.”

ET

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts