AGARTALA: A 90-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at Kanchanpur in North Tripura recently.

The assault reportedly took place on October 24 but came to light recently after relatives of the woman took her to a police station and lodged an FIR against one Anjan Nama (35), a resident of Barahaldi village, and another unidentified man.

An investigation has begun and the charges are being examined, Kanchanpur sub-divisional police officer Bikramjit Shukladas said.

“Anjan and another man stormed into my house at midnight. They raped me and left me almost half-dead. When I regained my senses the next morning, I informed my neighbour. But Anjan is a very powerful person and we didn’t dare to take a stand against him,” the woman said. Police said that she underwent medical tests and has been admitted to a hospital. None of the accused have been arrested so far, police added.

