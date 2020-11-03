Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Reveals She Was Sexually Abused At The Age Of 14

“That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn’t know whether the person knew what they were doing,” Ira Khan said

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who was diagnosed with clinical depression over four years ago, has never shied away from talking about her mental health on social media. In her latest Instagram entry, the 23-year-old spoke her heart out and talked about the factors that could have possibly contributed to her depression. In the video, Ira revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of 14. “When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn’t know whether the person knew what they were doing, I sort of knew them. It wasn’t happening every day.” She added that communicating with her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, helped her get her out of the horrific situation that she was engulfed in.

Ira added in the video, “It took me about a year to be sure that they knew what they were doing and that’s what they were doing. I immediately wrote my parents an email and got myself out of that situation.” Ira added that her past experiences were not something that “scared” her. “I wasn’t scared. I felt like this wasn’t happening to me anymore and it is over. I moved on and let go. But it was again not something that has scarred me for life and something that could be making me feel as bad as I was feeling when I was 18-20 years old,” she added.

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s divorce had no role to play in “traumatising” her and that they are still friends and perfect parents to her and her brother Junaid, she said in the video. “When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means. My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce and when people would say ‘Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents’ divorce, I would be like ‘What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn’t realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn’t scar me. I don’t remember most of it but I didn’t feel like my parents’ divorce is something that could bother me. So that can’t be the reason why I am feeling so sad.”

In the video, Ira also talked about her “privilege” and asked in her caption, “If I feel a certain way, a certain not nice way then how much can rationally trying to explain these things to myself do? Shouldn’t I instead get up and try and fix things? And if I can’t do that for myself? Shouldn’t I ask for help?”

In terms of work, Ira Khan made her directorial debut last year, with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, which starred Hazel Keech in the titular role.

