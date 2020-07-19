Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence, on December 3, 2018. Key accused Shikar Agarwal now appointed campaign ‘Mahamantri

Shikhar Agarwal being appointed Mahamantri.

On December 3, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence after cattle carcasses were allegedly found near Mahaw village where lakhs of people had gathered for a ‘Tabligi Ijtema’.

NEWS18.COM

JULY 18, 2020, 3:45 PM IST

In what could be termed as a major embarrassment for the BJP, Shikar Agarwal — the key accused in the Bulandshahr violence and murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh — has been given responsibility of the PM Welfare Scheme campaign in Bulandshahr. Agarwal, who is currently out on bail, was recently allegedly felicitated and appointed for the key campaign by BJP district president.

The letter announcing appointment of Agarwal as Bulandshahr District Mahamantri along with pictures of him have now gone viral on social media. The letter allegedly written by Priyatam Kumar (Prem), District Chief Bulandshahr, are dated July 14 and say as per the directives of Western Uttar Pradesh Chief Yatendra Kumar Jain, Agarwal has been appointed as the Mahamantri for the campaign.

Last year in August, six accused who were released on bail for Bulandshahr violence, were welcomed with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, and ‘Vande Mataram’ outside the district jail. In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the key accused Agarwal and Jeetu Fauji were seen being welcomed by their supporters amid cheers. The viral video also showed them garlanding the accused and taking turns to take photos and selfies with them.

Agarwal, a BJP Youth Wing leader and five others were granted bail by the chief judicial magistrate recently. On December 3, 2018, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence after cattle carcasses were allegedly found near Mahaw village where lakhs of people had gathered for a ‘Tabligi Ijtema’. Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the killing of the policeman, was arrested from Khurja on January 3 a few days after he had gone into hiding.

The gruesome killing of Subodh Kumar Singh had elicited a sharp response across India. Former civil servants had even demanded the resignation of UP CM Adityanath.

“The mob violence in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh (U.P), on December 3, 2018, instigated and engineered with malicious intent,which led to the cold blooded murder of a police officer brave enough to step forward single-handedly to pacify the mob, marks the most dangerous turn yet in the direction taken by the politics of hate in recent times. It shows that in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, fundamental principles of governance, of constitutional ethics and of humane social conduct stand perverted. The Chief Minister of the state acts as a high priest of the agenda of bigotry and majoritarian supremacy – an agenda which now seems to take precedence over everything else,” it had been stated.

https://www.news18.com/news/india/accused-in-bulandshahr-cops-murder-gets-key-role-to-publicise-pms-project-viral-pics-leave-bjp-red-faced-2722455.html

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts