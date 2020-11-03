Actor-director Vijay Raaz has been arrested in Gondia, Maharashtra for allegedly molesting a female crew member.

As per police official said that Raaz allegedly molested a woman during the shoot of a film named ‘Sherni’ in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the police, a case has been registered against the 57-year old. Raaz’s most notable recent appearance on the big screen was in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in 2019.

Raaz has a wide repertoire of films to his name, chiefly in memorable supporting roles across a versatile spate of Hindi films.

Brought up in Delhi, Raaz made his first appearance on film with the 1999 film Bhopal Express. However, his first major break in mainstream cinema came with Mira Nair‘s 2001 film Monsoon Wedding. He is also widely remembered for his role as Ganesh in Run, alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Of late, Raaz has appeared in several web releases in 2020, including Lootcase and Gulabo Sitab

