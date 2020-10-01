According to the police, the accused took the woman to a doctor after the rape, but when her condition deteriorated, sent her home.

Written by Avaneesh Mishra | Lucknow | Updated: October 1, 2020 1:16:29 pm

Days after the Hathras gangrape and murder case, a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after she was raped, in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur.

According to the police, the accused took the woman to a doctor after the rape, but when her condition deteriorated, sent her home.

Senior police officers said two men, identified as Shahid and Sahil, have been arrested. They had called her to their place “on the pretext of friendship”, an officer said.

“We have received a complaint at the Gaisri police station. The woman’s family members said she worked at a private firm. On Tuesday, she did not return till late night. When they tried to contact her on phone, they could not reach her. Later in the night, the girl came home on a rickshaw in a bad condition, with glucose drips attached to her arms. She was rushed to a hospital, but died on the way,” said Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma.

Verma said an FIR had been registered and probe was underway.

“In the complaint, the family members have alleged that two youth raped the girl and then took her to a doctor. When her condition deteriorated, instead of taking her to a hospital, they sent her home. We have arrested both the accused,” he added.

Social media was soon rife with claims that the woman’s arms and legs had been broken. The Balrampur police, however, put out several tweets denying this, saying the postmortem report had not found such injuries.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asked the government to “avoid the negligence they showed in the Hathras case” and take strict action.

An Additional SP level officer has been given charge of the investigation of the case

courtesy IE

