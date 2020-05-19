Posted On May 19, 2020

The two victims, in a letter to Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes member Tarsem Singh, informed that they have been illegally confined and were being repeatedly raped by the Mahant and his men.

Amritsar police has arrested a temple priest and his accomplice on charges of keeping two women in illegal confinement and repeatedly raping them.

The prime accused, identified as Mahant Girdhari Nath, was working as the head priest at Guru Gyan Nath Asshram Valmiki Tirath in Ramtirth Complex under Lopoke police station in Amritsar, police officials told India Today TV.

The two victims, in a letter to Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes member Tarsem Singh, informed that they have been illegally confined and were being repeatedly raped by the Mahant and his men.

The Lopoke Police on Monday raided the temple complex and released the victims from the ashram and arrested Mohan Girdhari Nath and his accomplice Varinder Nath. Two of his men identified as Nachattar Singh and Suraj Nath managed to escape.

“We raided the complex on the basis of a complaint filed by Tarsem Singh Sayalka and have arrested two accused. Those who are on the run will be arrested soon as police teams are raiding their possible hideouts,” DSP Atari Guru Pratap Singh said.

A case was registered later for rape and illegal detention under Sections 376, 346, 379, 509/34 of the IPC on the basis of the women’s complaints. Further interrogation is being conducted and more details on the confinement are awaited.

More details about the deeds of the rape accused priest are awaited. The police is currently interrogating Mahant Girdhari Nath and Varindernath.

Courtesy : IT

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts