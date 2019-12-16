A woman journalist covering the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia University was hit and abused by the cops.

Journalist Bushra Sheikh said she was attacked and abused by a Delhi Police personnel while she was covering the protest in Jamia Millia Islamia University.(Photo: ANI)

After students and teachers of Jamia Milia Islamia University, a woman journalist has alleged she was harassed by the Delhi Police while she was reporting the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi on Sunday.

Bushra Sheikh, a journalist with the BBC said as she was covering the students’ protest in South Delhi, a male cop pulled her hair, hurled abuses and hit her with a baton.

I came here for BBC’s coverage. The police took away my phone and broke it. A male cop pulled my hair. They hit me with a baton and when I asked them for my phone, they hurled abuses at me, Sheikh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

I didn’t come here for fun. I came here for coverage, she said.

ANI✔@ANI

ANI✔@ANIDelhi: A police personnel received injuries during the protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, outside Jamia Millia Islamia University.

ANI✔@ANIDelhi: A police personnel received injuries during the protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, outside Jamia Millia Islamia University.7,7637:40 PM – Dec 15, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy7,041 people are talking about this

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Delhi on Sunday with the Delhi Police firing teargas shells and resorting to lathicarge. Some buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation were also torched during the protest. The students have distanced from the violence and said it was carried out by outsiders and that they have been protesting in a non-violent manner.

Meanwhile, officials of the Jamia Millia Islamia University told media that the Delhi Police barged into the university campus without seeking any permission from the university. They said the cops locked the university gate and some students and staff were beaten up.

Police have entered the campus by force, no permission was given. Our staff and students are being beaten up and forced to leave the campus, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor, Jamia Millia Islamia University, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

