Dear Brothers and Sisters in Islam,

Eid ul-Adha is round the corner and May the Almighty Allah accept the Ibadaat of all our brethren in Faith. Ameen.

Alhamdulillah we have been exemplary in ably containing the spread of the Covid-19 by praying at home and following government and health regulations as well as the appeals of our Ulemas. Surely most of us (Sahib e Nisab), people with the means, will be performing the animal sacrifice (Qurbani). While the sacrifices in Allah’s path are sure to be rewarded, there are sacrifices other than slaughtering which ALL Muslims can make. In addition to Qurbani, we can help the unemployed and poor regardless of their faith.

This Eid ul-Adha, let us all pledge to be extra sensitive and considerate to our neighbours, who are ALL His creations, including people of all faiths, beliefs, ideologies and atheists.

An appeal in earnest is being made to strictly adhere to the following guidelines for a safe and respectful Eid al Adha.

At the outset, we should refrain from bringing in the animals to be slaughtered into our neighborhood or in our society premises weeks in advance. The mess created by the leftover feed and excreta are a source for breeding illnesses, and the bad odour and constant bleating is an irritant to all. Avoid gathering in Eidgah grounds or mosques for Eid namaz. Namaz may be offered at home as we did for Eid ul-Fitr. Please maintain all the norms of social distancing. Purchase the sacrificial animal online to avoid crowding in the markets. Please try and perform the sacrifice in places duly designated by the authorities as far as possible. Refrain from slaughtering in the open. Please have shamianas erected, and keep the areas duly covered. Mumbai is a city of high rises, so care should be taken to have it covered from the top as well. Remember, the flowing blood is not a very comfortable sight to many, even those with Faith. Make sure that the blood is not let out into the open drains. It is bound to coagulate and choke drains, causing major inconveniences to all in the neighbourhood. Most of us leave the slaughter premises immediately after performing the sacrifice and collecting the meat. It is also our responsibility to sustainably dispose of the waste as well. Stray animals not only feed on it, but litter it all around. Please collect all the waste in large garbage bags, tie them so that the odour does not escape. Most of us give the skin of the slaughtered animal to various mosques or collection centers. Very often, the skins lie in heaps and are seen stacked for weeks, openly exposed. Again, this is a major health hazard and nuisance for those living around these areas. It is our responsibility to ensure that they are removed immediately, or at least insist with the mosques or collectors to make arrangements for them to be properly covered. Follow all the norms and regulations of the Government for Covid-19.

Democracy and freedom of religion does not give us the right to be insensitive to others and their feelings. Akhlaqs is the virtue prophesized over and over again. Let us take the first step and set the ball of tolerance and acceptance rolling. No opportunity is very small and no step insignificant. Our great country has embraced multiculturalism and secularism for centuries. Let us strengthen this tradition.

Wish you all a very Happy Eid!

On behalf of Indian Muslim for Democracy,

Prof. Farrukh Waris Irfan Engineer Shaeen Syed Mukhtar Husain Dr. Farhat Khan Suhail Masood, Adv. Ashraf Ahmed Shaikh Feroze Fazal Nuzhat Farooqui Adam Bhusavalwala Rafiq M. Shaikh Dr. Nikhat Noumaan

