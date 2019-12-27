Author and activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday said when officials come to collect details for the National Population Register (NPR), people should provide them false details about their name and address. Arundhati Roy said this while taking part in a protest in New Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“When officials visit your home for NPR and ask you your name, give them names like Ranga-Billa, Kungfu-Katta,” Arundhati Roy said during a protest organised at Delhi University.

She said people should cite 7 Race Course (the prime minister’s residence) as their address and should agree on a mobile number that everyone will provide to the officials.Speaking at the protest, Arundhati Roy said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was targeted against the Muslims of India.

“They will visit your homes, take your name, phone number and ask for documents like Aadhaar and driving licences. The NPR will become database of NRC. We need to fight against it and have a plan. When they visit your home for NPR, and ask for your name give them some different name…For address say 7 RCR. A lot of subversion will be needed, we are not born to face lathis and bullets,” Arundhati Roy said.

(7 Race Course Road was the address of the Prime Minister’s official residence. Now, the road is known as Lok Kalyan Marg.)

She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling a “lie” at his Ramlila Ground rally on Sunday that his government never said anything about the NRC process and that there are no detention camps in the country.

“He told the lie knowing that it will be caught but still he lied because he has media with him which will not question him.”

