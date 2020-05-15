There is no COVID19 positive case reported from Tinsukia district, says DC Bhaskar Pegu

AVIK CHAKRABORTYDIBRUGARH , May 11, 2020 12:18 am

Tinsukia deputy commissioner Bhaskar Pegu on Sunday refuted claims of discrepancy in Aarogya Setu app showing COVID19 positive case in Tinsukia as reported by a section of media.

Talking to Northeast Now on Sunday over phone, Tinsukia deputy commissioner Pegu said there is no COVID19 positive case in the district.

“It’s a rumour. There is no COVID19 positive case reported from Tinsukia district. It’s a fake news to create confusion and chaos,” Pegu said.

According to reports, on Saturday, several persons in Tinsukia found in the Aarogya Setu app installed on their mobiles showing a report – “1 Aarogya Setu user diagnosed Covid-19 positive in last 28 days within radius of 1km” which created panic.

In some mobile phones, the app showed a positive case within a radius of 500 metres.

“It’s a fake news which created confusion and panic among the residents. Everybody should be careful before posting anything on social media,” said a Tinsukia-based journalist.

Aarogya Setu app is available for Android and iOS mobile operating systems.

With Bluetooth, it tries to determine the risk if one has been near (within six feet of) a COVID19 infected person, by scanning through a database of known cases across India.

Using location information, it determines whether the location one is in belongs to one of the infected areas based on the data available.

Tinsukia is a green zone and the district has registered no COVID19 positive case so far.

According to reports, those who are stranded in other states, Assam government has started the process of bringing back them to their home districts.

Upper Assam has been alerted in this regard and before entering the region, every person will have to go through medical screening in Jorhat.

