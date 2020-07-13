To,

All Govt Establishments, Semi Govt,

Private Establishments, Educational Institutions,

Sports Institutes, Sport complexes, Govt/Pvt Companies

Mumbai City

Sub.: In regards to “The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention,

Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 Section 21 and Rule 14, Every Establishments of Mumbai city to submit Annual Report for the Year 2019

———————————————————————————————————————-

Ref. : 1. The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

2. GR No. MKC-2013/Pr.Kr.63/MKK dated 19 June, 2014

Respected Sir/Madam,

With reference to above subject matter we would like to inform you that, The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 section 21 and 9th Dec. 2013 Rule 14 mandates submission of an Annual Report by every establishments Internal Committee to the employer and employer will be forwarded to the district officer by end of every year.

Therefore, you are informed to submit your Internal Committee’s Annual Report for the year 2019 to the District Officer, Mumbai city on dwcdmumbai@gmail.com till 14th Aug. 2020 evening.

Those who have already submitted their Annual report to District Women and Child development office or Collector office, Mumbai City, no need to submit it again. Only those are failed to submit and falls under Mumbai City jurisdiction need to Submit their establishment Internal Committee’s Annual Report for the year 2019 in prescribed format attach with this letter.

Sd/-

(Balasaheb Vaghchaure)

District officer and Dy Collector (GAD)

Mumbai City

