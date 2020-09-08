Pune ATS has today arrested Jyoti Jagtap (Member of Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerana Abhiyan and Kabir Kala Manch). She will be transfered to NIA for custody. Yesterday, on 7 September, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor were arrested late evening and today Jyoti Jagtap has been arrested. Since June 2018, one after another such 15 human rights activists, lawyers, professors, writers and artists have been arrested in the Bhima Koregaon – Elgar Parishad case.

As a artist, activist and writer, Jyoti Jagtap has been working in the Ambedkariate movement for many years. Arrests of these three should be considered as an alert. Modi Government is once again starting an arrests series to create fear atmosphere in the country. In this case, police never had any evidences nor does it have today. Fabricated letters and utterly fake stories, that’s what all they do. This government is again and again failing to solve people’s issues, henceforth it is diverting public with creating false enemy like Urban Naxal.

Bhima Koregaon – Elgaar Parishad case has become like a boiling oil pot as described in the Brahminical Puranas. Anyone who challenges Brahminical regime, is being thrown into it. We wish to tell the Modi government that people’s anger is intensifying against all of this.

As Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerana Abhiyan, we appeal you to raise high voice for the release of Jyoti Jagtap.

Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerana Abhiyan, Maharashtra

StandWithElgaar

भीमा कोरेगाव शौर्यदिन प्रेरणा अभियानाच्या सदस्य आणि कबीर कला मंचच्या शाहीरा ज्योती जगताप यांना आज पुणे ATS ने अटक केली आहे. तिथून पुढे कस्टडीसाठी NIA कडे सुपूर्द केले जाईल. कालच ७ सप्टेंबरला रात्री उशिरा सागर गोरखे व रमेश गायचोर यांच्या अटका आणि आज ज्योती जगताप यांना अटक झाली. जून २०१८ पासून आजपर्यंत एकामागोमाग एक अश्या देशभरातील १५ मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ते, वकील, प्राध्यापक आणि साहित्यिकांना, कलाकारांना भिमा-कोरेगाव – एल्गार परिषद प्रकरणी आतापर्यंत अटका झाल्या आहेत.

ज्योती जगताप गेली अनेक वर्षे कलाकार- कार्यकर्त्या- लेखिका म्हणून आंबेडकरी चळवळीत काम करत आहेत. या तीनही कार्यकर्त्यांची अटक हा एक इशारा आहे. संपुर्ण देशात भयाचे वातावरण निर्माण करण्याच्या प्रयत्नात मोदी सरकार पुन्हा एकदा अटकसत्रांची साळखी सुरू करत आहे. या खटल्यात सरकारकडे, पोलिसांकडे कालही पुरावे नव्हते आणि आजही नाहीत. नकली पत्रे आणि भंपक कहाण्या रचल्या जात आहेत. जनतेच्या प्रश्नांवर समाधान देऊ इच्छित नसलेलं सरकार अर्बन नक्षलचा खोटा शत्रू निर्माण करून जनतेची दिशाभूल करत आहे.

भीमा कोरेगाव – एल्गार परिषद खटला म्हणजे ब्राह्मणी पुराणांत सांगितल्याप्रमाणे उकळत्या तेलाची कढई आहे जणू. ज्यात ब्राह्मणी सत्तेला आव्हान देणाऱ्यांना सहज उचलून टाकले जात आहे. याविरुद्ध जनतेचा रोष उफाळून येत आहे हे आम्ही मोदी सरकारला सांगू इच्छितो.

भीमा कोरेगाव शौर्य दिन प्रेरणा अभियानातर्फे आम्ही ज्योती जगताप यांच्या सुटकेसाठी आवाज बुलंद करण्याचे आवाहन करतो.

भीमा कोरेगाव शौर्य दिन प्रेरणा अभियान, महाराष्ट्र

StandWithElgaar

StandWithBK15

