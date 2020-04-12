The matter came to light after the woman’s mother-in-law informed the concerned authorities about the appalling incident

In a horrendous incident, a migrant woman was sexually abused in a Gaya hospital where she was kept in an isolation ward. Three days later, she died due to excessive bleeding.

The matter came to light after the woman’s mother-in-law informed the concerned authorities about the appalling incident.

The 25-year-old victim had returned to Bihar’s Gaya district from Ludhiana (in Punjab) along with her husband on March 25. Before returning to her in-laws’ place, she had undergone an abortion at Ludhiana just when she was two months pregnant.

Upon reaching Gaya, she complained of excessive bleeding. Her husband admitted her to Anugrah Narain Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH) on March 27 where she was kept in the emergency ward.

As per the woman’s statement, her daughter-in-law had a miscarriage in the third month of her pregnancy in Ludhiana (Punjab). She somehow managed to reach her village under Banke Bazar police station of the district on March 25 amid lockdown.

Later, on April 1, on being suspected to be a coronavirus patient, she was kept in an isolation ward. Her family members alleged that it was in this isolation ward where a doctor attending to her overnight outraged her modesty for two successive nights on April 2 and 3.

“The following day, she was discharged from the hospital after her coronavirus test report was found to be negative. However, after returning home, she remained aloof and struck by fear. On questioning, she revealed how a doctor had sexually abused her in the isolation ward. On April 6, she passed away due to excessive bleeding,” said her mother-in-law.

On receiving the information, the local police asked the mother-in-law to come to the hospital on Tuesday and identify the doctor (about whom the victim had given a description). However, the accused was not identified.

Meanwhile, the Gaya police have arrested two people who posed as doctors and entered the isolation ward using doctors’ kits. One of the apprehended people works in a private hospital. The investigation is underway.



According to SSP Rajiv Mishra, City SP Rakesh Kumar was supervising the investigation. “Follow-up action will depend on the outcome of the investigation,” said Mishra.



Sources say CCTV footage of the hospital premises and medical records of the deceased woman were being scanned.

(The victim’s identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault)

agencies

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts