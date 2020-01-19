Twiiter Calls Him ‘Communal Cow’

Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi attacked the Congress for spreading misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that those who do not accept India’s freedom, unity, and Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country.

“Those who set the country on fire are not patriots. Those who do not accept India’s freedom, unity, Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country,” said Sarangi in a press conference in Surat.



ANI✔@ANI

#WATCH Union Minister Pratap Sarangi in Surat, Gujarat: Those who do not accept Vande Mataram have no right to live in India. (18.01.2020)3,3234:08 AM – Jan 19, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy821 people are talking about this

However, Sarangi’s comments did not go down well with the people on Twitter, who called him communal for the loose statement.

Sankara Narayanan@psn1946

Get lost, the communal cow!

‘No right to live in India if U can’t chant Vande Mataram’: Union min Pratap Sarangi! Yeyo Sarangi, Is India yr paternal property? Which law says so? Never chant anything perforce! U can’t force anyone to recite even Jana Gana Mana. That’s law.10:48 AM – Jan 19, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacySee Sankara Narayanan’s other Tweets

Next

Lalatendu@lala_tenduReplying to @TimesNow @pcsarangi

Mr Sarangi it seems your party preaches to say Vande Matram at road side…. n inside campus n home they insult n torture women…. JNU,… Baba Ramdev,…. Kuldeep Sanger…….? Do u need the full list…..12:45 PM – Jan 19, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacySee Lalatendu’s other Tweets

Sajeeta Sarangi Tripathy@TripathySajeeta

Don’t allow hate mongers to spread negativity and keep the hands tight with each other to move the society forward.

The flower never hates the flower next to it. It just blooms and spreads fragrance.

79:50 AM – Jan 19, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacySee Sajeeta Sarangi Tripathy’s other Tweets

PhewPhew Gun@shnix7Replying to @TimesNow @pcsarangi

@AmitShah @narendramodi @PMOIndia Sarangi ji… with that logic if some one from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Malaysia learn and chant Vande Mataram… We will automatically give them Indian passport? Sarangi Narangi don’t make CAA effort a joke it’s being intro with good faith11:31 AM – Jan 19, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacySee PhewPhew Gun’s other Tweets

Sarangi said people should be thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the CAA, the act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

He also said Partition, which took place on a communal basis, was “not unavoidable”, and questioned then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for entering into an agreement with people who propounded the two-nation theory.

“The Partition did not take place on any political, economical, geographical, or historical basis. It was done on a communal basis. We never said we cannot live with Muslims.

We lived with them for thousands of years,” Sarangi said.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, the Union Minister further said that the CAA was a way to “atone for the sin of Partition” committed by the Congress.

“The CAA should have implemented 70 years ago. The act is a way to atone for a sin committed by our forefathers. Congress committed the sin, and we are atoning,” he said.Last year in September, Sarangi gave a similar remark in wake of the protests erupted against the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the central government.

“When the staunch opposition parties of BJP have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of scrapping Article 370, the Congress objected it. Amit Shah has made it clear to Congress leaders that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Siachen are also part of India. Those who do not accept Vande Mataram have no right to live in India,” he had said at the Jan Jagran Sabha in Odisha.

With Inputs From Agencies

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts