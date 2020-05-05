KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The cyber cell of Delhi Police has seized the mobile phone of the students and the investigation is underway.

The cyber cell has also reportedly written to Instagram to share details of the group.

Members of the Instagram group “Bois Locker Room” posted photos of teenage girls without their consent along with obscene comments.

All IndiaEdited by Divyanshu Dutta RoyUpdated: May 05, 2020 12:59 am

#BoysLockerRoom amassing thousands of posts on Twitter and other platforms.New Delhi:

An online group allegedly involving teenage boys from Delhi schools casually talking about rape, sexual objectification and slut-shaming schoolgirls has set off a storm on social media. Delhi Police has filed cases linked to the Instagram group, which has now been deactivated.

The cyber-crime division of the police has also written to Facebook-owned Instagram for details on the group that is every parent’s worst nightmare.

The controversy flared on Sunday after several social media users posted screenshots on Instagram and Twitter of an online group called “Bois Locker Room”.

They show members of the group – said to be Class 11 and 12 students from some of Delhi’s top schools – posting photos of teenage girls without their consent along with comments too crude to be reproduced.

A number of conversations purportedly showed members talking about sexual assault often against their own classmates, raising questions about normalising of rape, misogyny and objectification in schools.

Leaked screenshots showed rape threats on the group.

The allegations triggered outrage on social media with the top trending hashtag #BoysLockerRoom amassing thousands of posts on Twitter and other platforms.

The Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal called for the arrest of those associated with the group.

“The DCW has sent notices to Instagram and Delhi Police. We want these boys to be arrested immediately and the strongest action to be taken against them,” she told NDTV.

A social media user by the username @ashnaasharma, one of the first to highlight the group, wrote on Twitter, “I have never in my life been so furious. These shameless f***** are not even slightly guilty about what they’ve done. They’re going around and hacking our accounts now. NOTHING CAN OR WILL STOP US.”

anuvaa@anuvaa1

why are “boys locker room” chats so normalised? how is it okay to comment cheaply on a girl’s physical appearance? this should not be normalised. an incident took place today which makes me feel unsafe as a woman. i stand against it, action should be taken.2,15010:01 PM – May 3, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy1,075 people are talking about this

Tanya@tanyadubeyyReplying to @tanyadubeyy

Every single time a girl takes a stand for herself, fear ensues at the back of her mind. “What if he starts following me home?” “What if he throws acid on me?” “What if he morphs my pictures?” “What if he hacks into my account?” “What if he rapes me?” (2/4) #boyslockerroom98512:10 AM – May 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy316 people are talking about this

Iqra Khilji@Iqra_K_

They are mature enough to sexualize young girls.

And if they don’t face social sanctions for their actions, they’ll just get deeper into the toxic male solidarity that protects perverts and carry it to college hostels and workplaces.

They must face consequences. #boyslockerroom1,67712:06 PM – May 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy436 people are talking about this

Half girlfriend @Choco_ruffle

Reading #boyslockerroom chats is giving me chills to the core .

Aren’t these those men whom the society encourage by saying ‘bache hai galtiya ho jaati hai’ and those statements like ‘ ladkiyo ki naa me haa hoti hai’ .30011:56 AM – May 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy75 people are talking about this

Advaid (അദ്വൈത്)@Advaidism

Patriarchy is there in our movies, political parties & all around us.



Misogynistic & Sexist culture comes from a deep sense of entitlement that lingers everywhere in Indian society regardless of caste, class & education.



An issue which we all need to address.#boyslockerroom4654:19 PM – May 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy132 people are talking about this

Mishkka@mishkkasingh

They drew vulgar things in the school washrooms, wrote your name and phone number next to it,you cried for years but couldnt tell your parents?Remember how the entire school went to the washroom just to see it and giggle ? NOT AGAIN! Raise your voice against this #boyslockerroom2162:53 PM – May 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy68 people are talking about this

Binjal Shah@Binjal_S

(1/8) #boyslockerroom has the potential to turn into the MeToo of the teen world if more whistleblowers choose to do the right thing over being ‘one of the bros’. I’d expected this wave to sweep other industries before it reaches teens, but honestly, this is where it SHOULD begin2272:52 PM – May 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy66 people are talking about this

The Mumbai Police, known for its social media savvy, also joined the conversation.

Mumbai Police✔@MumbaiPolice

Boys will be boys – never an acceptable excuse earlier, will never be one ever after #StopThemYoung

14.1K10:12 PM – May 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy3,542 people are talking about this

According to social media accounts that posted the screenshots, members of “Bois Locker Room” even threatened to leak nude photographs of the women who reported them and launched a second group.

Sexist attitudes, rape jokes and so called “locker room banter” are considered by experts the foundations that escalate from normalisation of rape culture to outright sexual assault.

A widely-publicised international poll in 2018, at the height of the #MeToo movement, ranked India as the most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts