Shrimaan , Shaktimaan

Aadarniya Pradhan

I beg pardon

Mujhe maaf karna

I will not light candle

I will keep the lights on

As a symbol

As a beacon

For my country men

Who walked the roads

Desperate to reach

Their homes

Their families

Far far away

Driven by fear

Of disease , hunger

Unemployment

Their daily living

Snatched without warning

You could have done better

Gentler , different

You and your government

But you have a past

Even though

The designer clothes

The dialogue delivery

The diaspora

The diplomatic circles

Have hailed you

I am unable to forget

Gujarat

The massacres

The killings

Murderous encounters

Yours the first government

That has legitimized

Majoritarian hubris

Demonized minorities

The first regime

That has impugned

The Constitution

You’ve done at will

You’ve been unafraid

There was no one to counter

The masses have been cowered

Or looking for the glory

You’ve promised

It’s within reach let’s unite

A few dissenters

Just squelch

Liberal voices

Raid their offices

Independent journalists

Too few to count

Intellectuals

Demonize them

Cast doubts aspersions

Label them traitors

I refuse to listen

To your deception

Refuse to be lulled

By your hypnotic potion

Therefore , no candles

For me

But I will light up my home

I will pray for my nation

My countrymen

For their minds to be lighted

And sing Saare Jahan se



M.T , a neurologist

