A Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian has claimed that novel coronavirus will be destroyed as soon as Ram temple in Ayodhya is built.

BJP MP from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan Jaskaur Meena has claimed that the solution to the Covid-19 pandemic is the construction of Ram Temple.

“Hum tom aadhyatmik shakti ke pujari hain, aadhyatmik shakti ke hisab se chalte hain. Mandir bante hi corona bhag jayega [We are believers and followers of spiritual powers. Coronavirus will be destroyed as soon as Ram Temple is built], BJP MP Jaskaur Meena said.

Jaskaur Meena’s statement comes days after a similar claim made by her party colleague and BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh Rameshwar Sharma.

Sharma, who is MP protem speaker, had said that coronavirus pandemic will end with the beginning of Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to begin on August 5 with a bhoomi pujan or groundbreaking ceremony, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 200 guests.

The bhoomi pujan was first scheduled to be held on April 30, but was postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak.

