Unmarried couples “found wandering around on Valentine’s Day” in Hyderabad and across Telangana will be given lessons on patriotism and sacrificing for the country, the state unit of Bajrang Dal has said.

“On this day last year, 45 of our brave soldiers were killed in a Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attack in Pulwama, J&K. How can we forget that cowardly act of our enemy and celebrate love?” said P Balaswamy, publicity convenor, VHP, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Balaswamy further said: “If we find lovers spending time at parks, malls, clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places this year, we won’t get them married [something the body has done in the past]. We will counsel them on love for our nation and ask them to pay tributes to our brave martyrs.”

According to Balaswamy, the sacrifices of the soldiers will be a “source of inspiration and bring a sense of patriotism”. “As many as 500 of our volunteers will be on the streets of Hyderabad on Friday. This is a state-wide programme, thousands of our volunteers are ready,” he added.

The right-wing group has warned that couples found in public places and malls on February 14 in Hyderabad will be rounded up.

Warning couples against venturing out and celebrating the ‘poisonous culture’ of Valentine’s Day, Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), announced that February 14 should be observed as ‘Pulwama Martyrs Day’ in memory of the slain CRPF soldiers, who were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on the same day last year.

Members of the Bajrang Dal stated that on Friday, in over 25 locations across Hyderabad, including LB Nagar, Abids, Secunderabad, Indira Park, Moosapet, and Bowenpally, they will gather and pay their respects to the slain soldiers. The members have said they will then keep a vigil on couples at public places and round them up.

Speaking to TNM, Bajrang Dal state convenor Subash Chander said, “Valentine’s Day is a poisonous western culture which is spreading in our country and morally corrupting the youth. Several youngsters are spoiling their lives because of these western concepts. This foreign culture is deviating our youth.”

The couples will be then asked to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

“If we find any couple on February 14 on roads, we will ask them why they are roaming outside and call their parents. The couple will also be offered counselling sessions and then we will make them honour the slain soldiers by offering flowers and praising the soldiers,” Subash added.

The right-wing group claimed that they have planned the ‘Pulwama Martyrs’ Day’ in more than 150 centres in the state.

On Wednesday, Bajrang Dal took a rally from VHP’s office in Koti to Andhra Bank crossroads and burnt Valentine’s Day greeting cards to protest against the ‘invasive’ culture.

Bajrang Dal had already warned of creating ruckus at malls, pubs, restaurants and coffee shops if establishments promote Valentine’s Day with special offers in order to “lure” couples.

“Valentine’s Day is being promoted by these pubs and hotels for their business. They have

On February 12, the VHP and Bajrang Dal activists in Hyderabad took out a rally near Koti and set over 200 Valentine’s Day greeting cards on fire.

The office-bearers of Bajrang Dal have claimed they have met Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy and appealed to him to stop Valentine’s Day celebrations in Hyderabad. They have also warned pubs and hotel managements to not allow any celebrations, members said.

The Bajrang Dal has decided to mark the day as “Veer Jawan Diwas”. They have identified over two dozen locations in the city where tributes will be paid to the soldiers slain in the Pulwama attack.

