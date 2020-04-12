Nashik/Pune/Nagpur:April 12, 2020

A police sub-inspector committed suicide on Saturday afternoon by shooting himself with his service revolver at the Malegaon city police station outside a room where a meeting on the Covid-19 situation was in progress. Police are trying to ascertain the reason behind Shaikh taking the extreme step.

A string of suicides in different cities have rocked the state over the past few days since the coronavirus outbreak. In Pune, a 61-year-old man ended his life on Friday morning by jumping off his second-floor flat in the Warje area after penning a suicide note in Marathi stating he was tired of the situation because of the pandemic. The Warje police said in his note, found in his room, he also drew a diagram of coronavirus as shown on television channels.

In Nashik, a 31-year-old man also ended his life on Saturday morning fearing that he contracted the Covid-19 infection. The deceased has been identified as Prateek Kumawat. An accidental death case has been registered.

The Assam resident who had tested positive for coronavirus was found lying in the bathroom of the isolation ward with a neck injury.

“The 30-year-old from Assam’s Nagaon district had himself approached the health authorities in Akola and was admitted to the isolation ward on April 7 and was tested positive for the virus on Friday. On Saturday morning, he was found lying in the ward’s bathroom with a neck injury and was rushed to the operation theatre, where he died during surgery due to excessive bleeding,” Akola Collector Jitendra Papalkar told The Indian Express.

“He was asymptomatic and showed no signs of any distress till yesterday,” he added. A press note issued by Akola police said that the man used the “blade in his possession” to inflict wounds on his neck.

Papalkar added, “The man had arrived in Akola district on March 3 and had a travel history to Delhi. However, there is no report as yet, of him participating in the Tabligi event there. He had been reportedly staying in a madarsa in Akola.”

The district has, of late, emerged as one of the main hotspots for coronavirus in Vidarbha region, having recorded 13 positive cases so far.

Meanwhile, two more have tested positive in Nagpur for coronavirus, with the tally rising to 27 and eight of them have been discharged. One of them is from Chandrapur, and was quarantined after his travel from Indonesia.

75-year-old’s suicide note read ‘coronavirus fear’

Earlier this week, a 75-yearold man from Law College Road in Pune had ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan on Monday. He had written a two-word suicide note-—“coronavirus fear”—before ending his life

The deceased happens to be the father of an officer working with Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The senior citizen was employed with an automobile major in the city at a senior position. The elderly man used live alone in Pune. His wife stays in Delhi with their son. He used to go for lunch every day to a family living in the next bungalow as his house help were not able to report to work due to the ongoing lockdown. The man allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

When police officials reached the spot, they found a suicide note in the house, which merely mentioned “corona fear”. Although cops have informed the family members of the deceased about the tragic incident, his kin have asked their relatives living in Pune to perform the last rites as they will not be able to make it to the city due to the ban on movements.

Deccan police have conducted the panchanama, following which the deceased’s body has been handed over to his relatives. A senior police officer said on condition of anonymity, “He was staying by himself in the city. We suspect he was facing difficulties in getting food and other services. We are, however, investigating the matter further.”

Taking serious note of the incident, a group of young doctors and counsellors have started a call facility for senior citizens. They have provided their mobile numbers for elderly members of the society to reach out for help who are facing depression and anxiety amid the virus outbreak and the resultant lockdown.

The move came after the group was helping elders for food, grocery and medicines. Some senior citizens staying alone and away from their families expressed their concerns over the virus spread. Considering the situation, they formed a group on social media called Friends @senior citizens. The group has started counselling assistance on phone for senior citizens.

Gauri Phalke, a member of the unit, said “While we were helping senior citizens with food and medicines, many of them told that they are scared that if anything happens to them, nobody will be around. The death of the 75-year-old makes us even more resolute to reach out to the elderly section of the society.

“We have provided our mobile numbers so that those who feel lonely can contact us to share their feelings. Due to social distancing, we are not able to visit their house but a phone call can help them to ward of anxiety. We have posted these contact numbers on social media,” she added.

