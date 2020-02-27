Delhi Riots: MP Naresh Gujral said police took no action on his request for assistance to 16 Muslims who were trapped inside a house near Gonda Chowk in Delhi’s Maujpur.

No action was taken on my complaint, Naresh Gujral has written to Amit Shah on Delhi violence11New Delhi:

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, accusing the Delhi Police of inaction and apathy while dealing with complaints during the clashes in northeast Delhi since Sunday, in which 35 people have been killed and over 200 injured. The Delhi Police reports to the Home Ministry.

Mr Gujral, whose party is an ally of the ruling BJP, said the police took no action on his request for assistance to 16 Muslims who were trapped in a house in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur locality on Wednesday night while a mob was trying to break in, despite him telling them he is a Member of Parliament.

“I explained the urgency of the situation and told the operator that I am a Member of Parliament. At 11:43 pm, I received a confirmation from the Delhi Police that my complaint had been received along with the reference number 946603… However, much to my disappointment, no action was taken on my complaint and those 16 individuals received no assistance whatsoever from the Delhi Police” Mr Gujral wrote.

The Akali Dal MP said the 16 Muslims managed to escape only because some Hindu neighbours came to their rescue.

“If this is the situation when a Member of Parliament makes a complaint personally, it is not surprising that certain parts of Delhi continue to burn while the police stands by apathetically,” the letter added.

Northeast Delhi has been on the edge since Sunday with vandalism, arson and unrest over the contentious citizenship law. Hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel are patrolling the streets of the region amid reports of sporadic violence today.

“I immediately called 100 to lodge a complaint, and gave the police officer the phone number of the gentleman who called me. I explained the urgency of the situation and told the operator that I am a Member of Parliament. At 11:43 pm, I received a confirmation from the Delhi Police that my complaint had been received along with the reference number 946603.

However, much to my disappointment, no action was taken on my complaint and those 16 individuals received no assistance whatsoever from the Delhi Police,” Gujral wrote.

Gujral, whose party is a BJP ally, said the 16 Muslims managed to escape only because some Hindus came to their rescue.

“If this is the situation when a Member of Parliament makes a complaint personally, it is not surprising that certain parts of Delhi continue to burn while the police stands by apathetically,” he wrote.

At least 34 people have died and over 200 injured in communal clashes over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

