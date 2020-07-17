Investigative Report

17 JULY 2020 | ENGLISH | URBAN | GENERAL AUDIENCE

Mirror Now’s Investigative report: Watch how vultures of Corona loot patients. 2 phone conversations expose the thriving Plasma Mafia in Delhi. The black marketing of Plasma with rates from ₹70,000 to even lakhs.

Delhi’s Plasma Mafia exposed

1. Mafia profits amid plasma shortage

2. Rs 80,000 for 300 ml plasma blood

3. Inter-state plasma racket

4. Hospitals ready to buy plasma from the black market

5. Thriving black market amid a pandemic

6. Door-step delivery of plasma

COVID’s patient relative speaks on the plasma market and how it is difficult for corona patients. Dr Shantanu Dubey, Ops Head, Plasma Bank in conversation with Mirror Now’s reporter Kangana Sacheva about government’s rule on plasma.

