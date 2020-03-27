Dr Kafeel Khan, the pediatrician who was arrested during the anti-CAA protest, has written to the prime minister requesting him to order his release so that he can join the fight against COVID-19

Dr Kafeel Khan (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

Dr. Kafeel Khan, a well-known pediatrician who was arrested during anti-CAA protest has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to order his release so that he can serve India by joining the fight against COVID-19.

Kafeel is currently lodged in Mathura jail. Dr Khan in a two-page-letter offered a road map on how to deal with the deadly Corona stage-3, which will most probably hit us by the end of April. Coronavirus could affect 2-4 millions of Indians with morality rate of around 3.4% .

Dr Kafeel Khan has written a letter to the Prime Minister fm Jail on 19-3-2020 in which he has requested that In order to save Indians fm this deadly disease he has Provided a road Map to how to gear up against Carona Stage-3@narendramodi @PMOIndia @UN pic.twitter.com/qmpgCsAiha — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) March 25, 2020

Khan in a letter shared on Twitter dated 19-03-2020, wrote, “we should increase the testing strength ( 1 in each district), isolation wards (1000 in each districts), opening of new ICUs, extensive training of the doctors/paramedics, support groups including AYUSH and private sectors, curb the rumours avoid unscientific views and mobilise all resources as soon as possible.”

Kafeel Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force last month from Mumbai after he allegedly made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12, 2019. He was on February 14 charged under with National Security Act.

PM Modi has announced a 21 day lockdown on Tuesday to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak after it reported more than 500 confirmed cases and nine people have died from the disease.

