Dr Payal Tadvi A special SC/ST court hearing the Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case recently allowed the mother of the deceased to assist the prosecution during the trial against the three doctors booked on charges of harassment, casteist slurs and abetting the suicide of the tribal-Muslim doctor.

Bhakti Mehare, Ankita Khandelwal and Hema Ahuja had opposed the application filed by the deceased doctor’s family, citing various reasons. However, their advocate later submitted that he had no objection if the intervenors would submit written arguments after the evidence is closed, in accordance with section 301(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Dr Payal’s mother Abida Tadvi will now be represented by advocate Rizwan Merchant.

Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case: Accused’s plea to finish Masters at Nair hosp rejected Justice Sadhana Jadhav allowed them to start practising medicine.

Special judge AN Mare also granted the three accused permission to travel outside the city. The Bombay High Court had earlier set strict conditions while granting them bail, including barring them from leaving the city. However, this was later modified on February 21, when the High Court stated they could travel outside the city with the permission of the special court.

Bhakti Mehare had asked for permission to travel to her hometown in Amravati between March 3 to April 15 to celebrate Holi with her family. She also stated that as she was living in Mumbai, she wanted to make alternative arrangements and stay with her family until then.

Similarly, Ankita Khandelwal wanted to visit Akola for Hanuman Jayanti in April, while Hema Ahuja asked for permission to attend her brother’s wedding on March 13. They had also submitted that they would need to make similar arrangements as they did not have any source of income.

The prosecution had submitted that while the doctors had sought time to travel for 40 days, the Bombay High Court had directed the special court to complete the trial within 10 months after the charges were framed against the trio. It had requested the court to pass appropriate orders to the trial would not be hampered.

The court ordered that the trio could only be allowed to leave the city for one week, as their presence would be required when the court frames charges against them.

It also observed that the doctors had filed similar applications for the same period of 43 days to hamper the trial.

On May 22 last year, Dr Payal Tadvi, from the Tadvi bhil tribe had committed suicide by hanging herself inside her hostel room. The same morning accused Hema Ahuja had allegedly yelled at her in front of patients and staff. In her suicide note, recovered later, she blamed all the three doctors for her plight.

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the application of three senior women doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of their junior colleague Payal Tadvi, seeking to enter BYL Nair Hospital and TN Medical College to complete their Masters.

