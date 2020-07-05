Egyptian authorities arrest medical personnel who disseminate data on the COVID-19 fight and openly report details, The Wall Street Journal noted.

At least nine doctors and other healthcare providers have been reportedly arrested since March. All of them were complaining about a lack of protective gear in hospitals. They were criticizing the government’s response to the virus or reporting COVID-19 cases without authorization.

In mid-June, the human rights organization Amnesty International reported that doctors were arrested for expressing concerns about personal safety.

At the rise of the pandemic, Egyptian authorities imposed a nationwide curfew and closed public spaces. However, according to experts, these restrictive measures cannot be kept for a long time amid the worsening economic situation. Therefore, the government deliberately underestimates the number of infected and dead, and tries to prevent doctors from talking freely about the true situation, Coda edition noted.

