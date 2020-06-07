SMITHA TK PUBLISHED: 05 JUN 2020, 09:53 PM IST

Kerala police have filed an FIR against BJP MP and animal activist Maneka Gandhi for her provocative statements in connection with the killing of a pregnant elephant in the state.



Malappuram district police chief Abdul Karim IPS confirmed to The Quint that following a complaint from a person called Latheef, an FIR has been registered under section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot.)

On Wednesday, 3 June, the former union minister in an interview with ANI claimed that Malappuram was the ‘most violent district’ in the country.

“Every week an elephant dies of beating in Kerala. They should sack the Chief Wildlife Warden. They should arrest everyone they suspect in Malappuram because they are repeat offenders,” she said.

However, the incident took place in Mannarkkad in Palakkad district and not in Malappuram. The district forest officer confirmed the same to The Quint.

K Raju, the Minister of Forests, Wildlife Protection, Animal Husbandry had also clarified the same and assured strict action against the offenders.

These comments had sparked a communal debate on social media with many tweeting offensive messages against the particular community.



Even the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar made an error by blaming Malappuram.

Gandhi even slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is the MP from Kerala’s Wayanad district, which is at a different location.

Several Twitter users and celebrities called out the communal propaganda.



Parvathy Thiruvothu@parvatweets· Jun 3 Replying to @parvatweetsSorry, based on the district you ASSUME this happened in!! How much more hate will you spew based on assumptions and misleading reportage?413512KParvathy Thiruvothu@parvatweets· Jun 3 Just how you jump at an opportunity to make this an anti-Muslim, hate campaign is astonishing. Focus on the problem. ANIMALS ARE IN DANGER BECAUSE OF CRUEL EXPLOSIVE SNARES. Talk about the actual issue here!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts