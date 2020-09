A statement issued by different organisations, academicians and activists condemning brazen assault by the state on democratic activities and demanding immediate withdrawal of NIA’s menacing and threatening interrogation notice to Partha Sarathi Ray.

6 September 2020

We have come to know that our dear friend and comrade Dr Partho Sarothi Ray, Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case. He has been asked to present himself before the investigators in Mumbai on 10 September at 11am.

Partho has been pro-actively involved with peaceful, democratic people’s movements, especially the struggles for the rights of poor and marginalised dalits and adivasis. He is an active member of Persecuted Prisoners’ Solidarity Committee as well as Joint Action Committee for Social Justice. His tireless work in defence of civil liberties and for the release of political prisoners is exemplary. Partho has been ever-present in marches, rallies, and other street programmes with his stirring but lucid speeches and an endearing smile.

At IISER, Partho has been carrying out extensive and useful research on molecular biology. His pioneering work on viruses has taken him to the lecture-halls in universities and scientific gatherings across the globe. He is a front-runner in the present battle against Covid-19 and his idea of community participation has been successfully implemented in Nadia district, inviting widespread interest. He was among the scientists consulted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to understand the character of the Coronavirus and formulate a policy to tackle the pandemic.

The harassment of Dr Ray by the NIA is yet another sinister attempt in the fascist regime’s witch-hunt at silencing the voices of dissent and protest. We, the undersigned, strongly condemn this brazen assault on democratic activities and demand immediate withdrawal of NIA’s menacing, threatening interrogation notice. We stand hand-in-hand with Dr Partho Sarothi Ray.

Signed by

Aamra ek Sachetan Prayas Aashita Dawer, Professor, OP Jindal Global University Abhay Shukla, JSA Abhijit Roy, Professor, Jadavpur University Achin Chakraborty, Professor, Institute of Development Studies, Kolkata Achin Vanaik, Professor (Retd), University of Delhi Adibashi Gaonta Adibashi Juan Mahal Adibashi Samanyaya Mancha Aditi Chowdhury, Citizen Aditi Roy Ghatak, Journalist Aditya Nigam, Professor, CSDS, Delhi AJC Bose, Professor, SRCC, University of Delhi Alik Chakraborty, CPI (M-L) Red Star All India Central Council of Trade Union (AICCTU) All India Federation of Trade Unions (AIFTU – new) All India Kshet Mazdoor Kisan Sabha (AIKMKS) All India People’s Forum (AIPF) All India Peoples’ Science Network (AIPSN) All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA) All India Revolutionary Students’ Organisation (AIRSO) All India Revolutionary Women’s Organisation (AIRWO) All India Sanjukta Kisan Sabha All West Bengal Sales Representatives’ Union (AWBSRU) Aloke Mukherjee, CPI (M-L) Amal Sanyal Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, IIT Madras Ambedkar-Periyar-Phule Study Circle, IIT Bombay Ambikesh Mahapatra Amit Bhaduri, Professor (Retd), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Amitabha Chakraborty, Activist Amra Monbhashi Aneek Patrika (Bengali Monthly) Anik Dutta, Filmmaker Aniket Chattopadhyay, Filmmaker Anindita Sarbadhikari, Filmmaker Anindya, Blogger Anindya Sengupta, Professor, Jadavpur University Anish Vanaik, Professor, OP Jindal Global University Anomita Sen, Citizen Anup Gampa, Asst Professor, Harvey Mudd College, Claremont, California Anuroop Mallik, Folk Singer Anwesha Sengupta, Institute of Development Studies, Kolkata Arijit Mitra Smarak Committee Arundhati Dhuru, National Alliance of People’s Movements Arundhati Roy, Writer Arup Baisya, Writer, Silchar Arup Dasgupta Ashani Natyam Ashish Lahiri, Writer, Adjunct Professor, IISER Ashok Choudhary, All India Union of Forest Working People (AIUFWP) Asit Basu Avishek Konar, Professor, OP Jindal Global University Avishek Mukherjee Ayodhya Buru Bachao Andolan Azad Gano Morcha Badshah Moitra, Actor Baidyanath Sengupta, Editor, Samaj Bignan o Prakriti Parichay Patrika Bandi Mukti Committee Bharatiya Adibashi Ekata Mancha Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, MP & Former Mayor, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Bimal Chakraborty Dr Binayak Sen Bodhisatya Ray, Radical Socialist Central Convening Committee (CCC), No NRC Movement Chanchal Chakraborty Chandan Sen, Playwright Charoibeti Chittaroopa Palit, Narmada Bachao Andolan Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP), West Bengal Confluence, IISER, Mohali CP Geevan, Former Senior Environmental Scientist, Independent Researcher Das Theke Das Hazaar DC Gohain, Jharkhand Krantikari Mazdoor Union Debdoot Ghosh Debdutta Paul Delhi Science Forum, Delhi Dhritisree, Theatre Activist Dhruv Narayan, Publisher Doyeeta Majumder, Professor, Jadavpur University Ebong Bisongbad Prof. Felix Padel Feminists in Resistance Forum Against Monopolistic Aggression (FAMA) Freny Manecksha Dr Fuad Halim, People’s Health Activist Ganatantrik Sangrami Udyog Gautam Chakraborty Githa Hariharan, Writer Gorky Chakraborty, Institute of Development Studies, Kolkata Goutam Seal Harkumar Goswami, Guwahati Hosiery Workers’ Unity Centre Indian Federation of Trade Union (IFTU) Indira Ghose, University of Fribourg, Switzerland Indu Chandrasekhar, Publisher J Devika, Feminist Historian Jadavpur Commune Jai Bhim India Network Janakalyan o Santras Birodhi Gana Abhijan Mancha, Bagnan Janaswasthya Suraksha o Adhikar Mancha, Uluberia Jayati Ghosh, Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Joint Action Committee for Social Justice Joint Platform of Academicians Jomi Jibika Bastutantro o Poribesh Raksha Committee Joyraj Bhattacharya, Theatre & Social Activist Kamayani Bali Mahabal, JSA Kaushik Sen, Playwright & Actor KP Fabian, Ambassador (Retd) Kranti Shilpi Sangha Krishna Bandyopadhyay, Activist in Women’s Movements Kumar Rana, Social Activist Kunal Chattopadhyay, Professor, Jadavpur University Kuntal Rudra Little Magazine Samannaya Mancha Mahila Jagaron Samiti, Bagnan Manoj Bhattacharya, RSP Masood Akhtar Mazdoor Kranti Parishad Megha Unwer, Professor, Purdue University, Italy Miratun Nahar, Writer Mitra Sengupta Moinak Biswas, Professor, Jadavpur University Nagarik Udyog National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), West Bengal New Democratic Students’ Front New Trade Union Initiative (NTUI) Nikhil Banga Mahila Sangha Nilanjan Dutta, Writer, Filmmaker, Human Rights Activist Nisha Biswas, Activist Nitish Roy, Singer Nivedita Menon, Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Nupur Basu, Bachik Shilpi Pamela Philipose, Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, www.paranjoy.in Partha Chatterjee, Professor, Columbia University Partha S Banerjee, Writer & Retired Journalist Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity Paschim Banga Ganasanskriti Parishad People’s Film Collective People’s Study Circle Persecuted Prisoners’ Solidarity Committee Prabhat Patnaik, Professor Emeritus, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Prabir Mukhopadhyay, Teacher (Retd), South Point School Pradip Chatterjee, Activist Prakriti Sebasram Sangha Pramod Gupta, Social Activist Pranab Kanti Basu, Professor (Retd), Vishva-Bharati Prantajan Pratip Nag, Activist Progressive Democratic Students’ Federation (PDSF) Progressive Plantation Workers’ Union Progressive Students’ Union (PSU) Progressive Youth League (PYL) Pulak Chanda, Professor (Retd), Shyamsundar College Purbasha Auddy, Jadavpur University Purulia Bauri Samaj Kalyan Samiti Rajashri Dasgupta, Social Activist Ranjana Padhi, WSS Ranjit Sur, Human Rights Activist Ratan Khasnabis, Former Professor, Calcutta University Ravi Pallur, Political Activist Refraction (Magazine) Revolutionary Cultural Forum Revolutionary Youth and Students’ Federation Revolutionary Youth Federation of India (RYFI) Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF) Right to Food & Work Campaign, West Bengal Rimi B Chatterjee, Professor, Jadavpur University Ritam Bhaumik, INRIA, Paris Ritam Palit, Student Activist Romar Correa, Professor, University of Mumbai Rongili Biswas, Writer & Musician. Associate Professor, WBES Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Actor Sabyasachi Chatterjee Sabyasachi Deb, Poet Sachetana Sahaman Sailendra Nath Bhattacharya, ECL Colliery Sramik Union Sajni Mukherjee, Professor, Jadavpur University Salil Biswas, Principal (Retd), South City College Samantak Das, Professor, Jadavpur University Samar Bagchi, Science, Education, Environment & Social Activist Sampradayikota o Fascibad Birodhi Ganatantrik Mancha Sandeep Pandey, Socialist Party (India) Sanjay Basak, Journalist Sanjay Kak, Filmmaker Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Calcutta University Saswata Ghosh, Professor, Institute of Development Studies, Kolkata Satya Sagar, Journalist Dr SC Byne, Gana Adhikar Mancha, Durgapur Shakti Pada Badyakar, SC-ST-OBC & Minority Employees’ Federation, Durgapur Dr Sharmistha Dutta Gupta, Independent Researcher Shramajibi Swasthya Udyog Shamim Ahmed, Writer Shuddhabrata Sengupta, Delhi Shukla Bhowmick Sipra Mukherjee, Professor, Jadavpur University Sitansusekhar, Na Hanya Te Soma Marik, Associate Professor, RKSM Vivekananda Vidya Bhavan Dr Soumya Sahin, Asst Professor, National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) Souvik Mukhopadhyay Sramajibi Mahila Samiti Srikanta Mohanty, CPI (M-L), Odisha Students for Change Subhash Deb, CPI (M-L) PCC Subhasis Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor, IIEST, Shibpur Sugata Ray Sukanta Chaudhuri, Professor Emeritus, Jadavpur University Sukumar Muralidharan, Journalist and Journalism Instructor Sumit Bhaduri, Scientist (Chemist) Sumit Sarkar, Historian Sumit, Filmmaker, Writer Sunandan Chakraborty Supriya Chaudhuri, Professor Emeritus, Jadavpur University Sushanta Mukherjee, Activist Sushil Khanna, Professor (Retd), Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) Sushovan Dhar, Trade Union Activist Susmit Bose, Singer-Composer, Activist Suvrat Raju, International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Bengaluru Swastha Siksha Nirman Tanika Sarkar, Historian, Professor (Retd), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Tarun Bhartiya, Imagemaker & Union Activist, Shillong Tobu Banglar Mukh Trade Union Centre of India (TUCI) Tuhin Maparu Umar Awais, United Forum for National Integrity (Rajabazar Shireen Bagh) United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) Vandana Misra, Civil Liberties Activist Vanessa Chisti, OP Jindal Global University Women Against Sexual Violence & State Repression (WSS)

