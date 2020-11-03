Uttar Pradesh police arrested Faisal Khan in Delhi and brought him to Mathura on 2nd November 2020 but so far neither he has been presented in the court nor police-administration is willing to provide any information about him.

48 years old Faisal Khan has invested his entire life to strengthen communal harmony. With the intent to maintain and promote peace and harmony between people and communities he took out countless marches not just within India but also between India and Pakistan. On one hand he reads the verses of Quran and on another hand he also recites Ramcharitmanas with equal conviction. He offers Namaz in mosques and also receives prasad and blessings from the priest of Hindu temples. Last year he also took part in Saryu ‘aarti’ in Ayodhya. In 2018 he was awarded by well known saint Murari Bapu who had called him to Mahua, Gujarat, for felicitatation during ‘Sadbhavna Parv’, and also address his gathering. Murari Bapu was so overwhelmed upon hearing Ramcharitmanas verses from Faisal that he promised to visit ‘Sabka Ghar’ near Gaffar Manzil, Jamia Milia Delhi, which has been established by Faisal, dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives as victims of some form of discrimination or other. Sabka Ghar is a living example of communal harmony where people of different religious faiths come and live together, and celebrate different festivals like Holi, Diwali, Eid, Christmas and others together with equal fervour and spirit.

Recently Faisal Khan, Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan and Nilesh Gupta took out ’84 Kos Parikrama’ of Braj in Mathura during which they paid a visit to Nand Baba Mandir. They received the Prasada from this temple and Faisal recited verses from Ramcharitmanas to the priest. The priest happily allowed him to offer Namaz inside the premises on 29 October 2020. When the photographs of Faisal Khan and Chand Mohammad offering Namaz in the temple premises went viral, then it appears as if someone with maligned intent asked the priest to lodge a police complaint. That is why after 3 days of this incident, on 1st of November 2020, a first information report was lodged. All four people who took out the 84 kos parkirama have been charged with Indian Penal Code sections 153A, 295 and 505. On 2nd November 2020, UP Police arrested Faisal Khan from Delhi and took him to Mathura.

There is a contradiction in charges slapped by the police. Those who are taking out 84 Kos Parikrama for peace and communal harmony in Mathura how can they have the objective of inciting religious sentiments of anyone? Followers of Hindu faith should be happy that people from other faiths are also taking out 84 Kos Parkirama as per Hindu traditions and customs and receiving blessings and prasada from their temple. Moreover, all religions overall believe that there is one God. Then what difference does it make if we worship the God differently? Some people may worship by offering Namaz. Our destination is the same, even if we take different routes. Those who will listen to the voice of reason will not have any objection to this. But if someone wants to leverage political mileage out of religion or polarise communities on religious sentiments then such a person will make an issue out of this incident.

Faisal Khan is also a trustee of Sarva Dharma Sadbhava Kendra Trust located in Ram Janaki Mandir in Durahi Kuan, Sarju Kunj, Ayodhya. There is a plan to develop an all-faith communal harmony centre in this Ram Janaki Temple where Acharya Yugal Kishore Sharan Shastri is the priest. Faisal Khan has offered Namaz several times in this temple. People of all faith and caste including Dalits are welcome in this temple. There is also a langar (kitchen) organized at this temple everyday like in Gurudwaras. The committee which manages the langar is headed by Danish Ahmed of Faizabad. One of the objectives of the religion is to encourage people to live in harmony and peace with each other. If people use religion to incite discontent or divide then this cannot be a called a religious act.

Faisal Khan also organised a march from Delhi to Haridwar in March 2019 to support Brahmachari Atmabodhanand, who was sitting on a fast in Matra Sadan Ashram to demand a law to protect the river Ganga. Faisal also took head of Matra Sadan Swami Shivanand in February 2020 to Delhi so that he can distribute relief materials for victims of communal riots in the camp, and also help with restoring a damaged Mosque. Faisal Khan is doing important work of an antidote to the poison that communal forces are spreading in the society. That is why it is even more shocking to see the charges under which Faisal Khan was arrested.

We hope that the society will understand Faisal Khan and his spirit and stand along with those who are trying to maintain and strengthen communal harmony and peace rather than those who are trying to divide us for their selfish gains. We also demand that UP government and police should correct its mistakes and withdraw all charges against Faisal Khan and his colleagues and release them with due respect.

Acharya Yugal Kishore Sharan Shastri, Mahant, Ram Janaki Mandir, Saryu Kunj, Durahi Kuan, Ayodhya: 9451730269

Dr Sandeep Pandey, Vice President, Socialist Party (India): 0522 2355978, ashaashram@yahoo.com

Father Anand, Varansai, 9598604926, 9129477160

Professor Vipin Tripathi, Former Professor, IIT, Delhi, 9717309263

Sunita Vishwanath, Hindus for Human Rights, New York, sunita@sunitav.net

प्रेस विज्ञप्ति

फैसल खान शांति एवं सद्भावना के लिए प्रतिबद्ध, उनका गिरफ्तार किया जाना दुखद

2 नवम्बर, 2020 को फैसल खान को उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस दिल्ली से पकड़कर मथुरा लाई लेकिन अभी तक न तो उन्हें न्यायालय में पेश किया गया है और न ही पुलिस-प्रशासन उनके बारे में कोई जानकारी देने को तैयार है।

48 वर्षीय फैसल खान ने अपनी सारी जिंदगी साम्प्रदायिक सदभावना के काम के लिए लगा दी है। लोगों के बीच में शांति और सौहाद्र्य बना रहे इसके लिए न जाने उन्होंने कितनी यात्राएं की हैं, सिर्फ भारत के अंदर ही नहीं बल्कि भारत से पाकिस्तान के बीच भी। फैसल खान अगर कुरान की आयतें पढ़ते हैं तो उतनी ही आसानी से रामचरितमानस की चैपाई भी पढ़ते हैं। वे मस्जिद में नमाज अदा करते हैं, तो मंदिर में प्रसाद ग्रहण कर पुजारी से आशिर्वाद भी लेते हैं। पिछले वर्ष उन्होंने अयोध्या में सरयू आरती में भी हिस्सा लिया। 2018 में जाने-माने संत मुरारी बापू ने उन्हें अपने स्थान महुआ बुलाकर सद्भावना पर्व पर पुरस्कार दिया और अपनी सभा में बोलने का मौका भी दिया। फैसल खान से रामचरित मानस के दोहे व चैपाई सुनकर मुरारी बापू इतने गदगद हो गए कि उन्होंने कहा कि वे एक दिन फैसल खान द्वारा जामिया मिल्लिया के निकट गफ्फार मंजिल में, किसी भी प्रकार के भेदभाव के कारण शहीद हुए लोगों को समर्पित, ‘सबका घर,‘ जो फैसल खान द्वारा स्थापित किया गया है, देखने जरूर आएंगे। ‘सबका घर‘ साम्प्रदायिक सद्भावना की एक मिसाल है जहां विभिन्न धर्मों को मानने वाले लोग एक साथ रहते हैं और होली, दिवाली, ईद, क्रिसमस सभी त्योहार सब मिलकर मनाते हैं।

हाल में फैसल खान ने चांद मोहम्मद, आलोक रतन व निलेश गुप्ता को लेकर बृज में 84 कोस की परिक्रमा की और इसी यात्रा के दौरान मथुरा के नंद बाबा मंदिर में दर्शन करने पहुंचे। मंदिर में प्रसाद ग्रहण किया व पुजारी को रामचरितमानस की चैपाइयां सुनाईं। पुजारी ने प्रसन्न होकर उन्हें मंदिर प्रांगण में ही नमाज अदा करने की अनुमति दे दी। यह घटना 29 अक्टूबर 2020 की है। मंदिर प्रांगण में नमाज अदा करते हुए फैसल खान व चांद मोहम्मद की फोटो जब सार्वजनिक हुई तो ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि किसी ने दुर्भावना से मंदिर के पुजारी को पुलिस से शिकायत करने को कहा। इसीलिए घटना के तीन दिन बाद 1 नवम्बर को प्राथमिकी दर्ज हुई। चारों यात्रियों पर भारतीय दंड संहिता की धाराएं 153ए, 295 व 505 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ। 2 नवम्बर, 2020 को करीब चार बजे उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस उन्हें दिल्ली में गिरफ्तारी के बाद मथुरा ले गई।

पुलिस द्वारा दर्ज धाराओं में विरोधाभास है। जो व्यकित मथुरा में 84 कोस की परिक्रमा कर रहा है उसका उद्देश्य किसी की धार्मिक भावना भड़काना कैसे हो सकता है? हिन्दू धर्म के अनुयायियों को तो इस बात से खुश होना चाहिए कि दूसरे धर्म को मानने वाले उनकी मान्यताओं के अनुसार परिक्रमा कर रहे हैं और मंदिर में भगवान का दर्शन कर प्रसाद ग्रहण कर रहे हैं। वैसे सभी धर्म मानते तो यही हैं कि भगवान एक है। तो फिर इससे क्या फर्क पड़ता है कि उस भगवान की पूजा कैसे की जाए? कोई नमाज पढ़कर वही पूजा कर सकता है। यानी मंजिल एक है रास्ते ही तो अलग अलग हैं। जो समझदार होंगे उन्हें इसमें कोई आपत्ति नहीं हो सकती। हां, कोई धर्म के आधार पर राजनीति करना चाह रहा हो या धार्मिक भावनाओं के आधार पर समाज का धु्रवीकरण करना चाह रहा हो तो वह जरूर इसको विवाद का मुद्दा बना सकता है।

फैसल खान अयोध्या के रामजानकी मंदिर, दुराही कुआं, सरजू कुंज स्थित सर्व धर्म सद्भाव केन्द्र न्यास के न्यासी भी हैं। आचार्य युगल किशोर शास्त्री के इस मंदिर को एक सर्व धर्म सद्भाव केन्द्र के रूप में विकसित करने की योजना है। इस मंदिर में फैसल खान ने कई बार आ कर नमाज अदा ही है और यहां किसी को कोई आपत्ति नहीं होती। इस मंदिर में सभी धर्मों को मानने वाले व दलित समेत सभी जातियों का स्वागत होता है। इस मंदिर में लंगर को आयोजन होता है जिसकी संचालन समिति के अध्यक्ष फैजाबाद के दानिश अहमद हैं। धर्म का तो उद्देश्य ही यही है कि लोगों को मिलजुलकर रहने का संदेश दे। धर्म को यदि कोई झगड़े का आधार बनाता है तो वह धार्मिक कृत्य नहीं है।

फैसल खान ने बह्मचारी आत्मबोधानंद के समर्थन में, जो उस समय मातृ सदन आश्रम में गंगा के संरक्षण हेतु एक कानून बनाने की मांग को लेकर अनशन पर बैठे हुए थे, 2019 मार्च में दिल्ली से हरिद्वार तक की एक पदयात्रा का भी आयोजन किया था और बाद में आश्रम के प्रमुख स्वामी शिवानंद को फरवरी 2020 में दिल्ली में हुए साम्प्रदायिक दंगों में ले जाकर उनके हाथों से एक क्षतिग्रस्त मस्जिद को कुछ राहत का सामान भी दिलवाया था और राहत शिविर में पीड़ितों से मिलवाया था। साम्प्रदायिक ताकतों द्वारा समाज में जो जहर फैलाया जाता है उसे कम करने का काम महत्वपूर्ण काम फैसल खान करते हैं। इसलिए आश्चर्य कर बात है कि उनके ऊपर उल्टा आरोप लगा कर उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

हम समाज से अपेक्षा करते हैं कि फैसल खान को ठीक से समझे और सामाजिक सौहद्र्य को मजबूत करने के प्रयासों का साथ दे न कि उनका जो समाज को अपने निहित स्वार्थ हेतु बांटना चाहते हैं। हम यह भी मांग करते हैं कि उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार व पुलिस अपनी गल्ती को सुधारते हुए फैसल खान व उनके साथियों के खिलाफ दर्ज मुकदमा वापस लें व फैसल खान को ससम्मान रिहा करें।

आचार्य युगल किशोर शारण शास्त्री, महंत, रामजानकी मंदिर, सरयू कुंज, दुराही कुआं, अयोध्या, 9451730269संदीप पाण्डेय, उपाध्यक्ष, सोशलिस्ट पार्टी (इण्डिया), फोनः 0522 2355978, ashaashram@yahoo.comफादर आनंद, वाराणसी, 9598604926ए 9129477160प्रोफेसर विपिन कुमार त्रिपाठी, 9717309263सुनीता विश्वनाथ, मानवाधिकार हेतु हिन्दू, न्यू यार्क, sunita@sunitav.net

