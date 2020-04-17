Film and theatre personality Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 65

Ranjit Chowdhry, best remembered as the zesty and sharp-witted youngster who looked always in need of a haircut in evergreen middle-class favorites such as Batton Batton Main ‘Khatta Meetha’ and ‘Khubsoorat’, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 64.

At a time when Asian faces were uncommon in the US entertainment industry, Chowdhry also built a moderately successful crossover career. ‘Cosby’, ‘The Office’, ‘Prison Break’, ‘Law & Order’, ‘NYPD Blue’ were some of the popular TV serials he acted in.

The actor, who lived in New York with his wife and 16-yearold son, had come to India for dental treatment some months ago, theatre personality Dolly Thakore told PTI. He was scheduled to return on April 8 but had to stay back due to the lockdown.

His sister, theatre artist Raell Padamsee, shared the news of his death on social media.

A photo of actor Ranjit Chowdhry. | Sanjay Gupta/Twitter

“For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow [Thursday] and a gathering to celebrate his life and share his stories on May 5th,” she wrote along with a black-and-white photo of the actor.

Chowdhry was last seen in the movie Breakaway in 2011. Over the course of his career spanning more than 40 years, he starred in movies like Chakra, Kaalia, Lonely in America, Sam and Me, Mississippi Masala, The Night We Never Met, It Could Happen to you, Bandit Queen and Camilla. He also featured in popular American TV show Prison Break

Chowdhry was the son of popular theatre personality Pearl Padamsee. His stepfather Alyque Padamsee was also a theatre personality and an ad film maker.

Bollywood actors and filmmakers took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the veteran actor. “Gutted to learn of actor Ranjit Chowdhry’s passing,” actor Rahul Khanna wrote. “Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft,” he added. “By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original!”

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also paid tributes to the actor. “RIP [Rest in peace] my friend Ranjit Chaudhury,” he wrote. “Had the pleasure of working with you in Kaante.” he added. “Thank you for the joy you gave us through your performances. Khatta Meetha is my favourite. Keep smiling wherever you ar

“He got a ruptured ulcer in the intestine on April14. A physician was called who said he needs to go to the hospital. They operated on him but he died at 4am (on Wednesday). The funeral was held at 9.30am on Thursday with close family members in attendance,” Thakore told the news agency.

Chowdhry—the son of theatre actor Pearl Padamsee and stepson of ad man Alyque Padamsee—had the gift of standing out in a frame filled with actors. He tickled every funny bone with his hopeless karatekicking act during the hilarious, in-house brawl in Khatta Meetha (1978). In Khubsoorat, when his disciplinarian mom asks why his hair is standing, his repartee is deadpan: “Dar se (out of fright).” And he was note-perfect as the young violinist who sings, “Uthey sab ke kadam dekho rum pum pum,” in ‘Baton Baton Mein’.

Even in roles that pushed him out of his comfort zone—the nose-picking slumdog in Chakra or the nasty pornwatching manservant in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Fire’—Chowdhry was equal to the task.

Amol Palekar, who starred with him in Baton Baton Mein, remembers Chowdhry as a cute, likeable young actor. “He was alive and keen to absorb suggestions. He was a livewire on the sets,” Palekar said in a message

Pickings were slim, often stereotypical, in Hollywood films. But over the decades, the Mumbai-born actor built a decent resume. Chowdhry was a regular with two stellar NRI directors: Deepa Mehta and Mira Nair. He also wrote the screenplay of Mehta’s debut feature, ‘Sam and Me’, and essayed one half of the title part. He acted in Nair’s ‘Mississippi Masala’, ‘The Perez Family’ and ‘Kamasutra: A Tale of Love’.

Reacting to his demise, actor Rahul Khanna tweeted, “Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry’s passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original!…Giving you a standing ovation & raising a toast to you, my friend!”

Palekar bemoaned, “Too soon to end the journey.” Few would disagree.

