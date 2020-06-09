The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Prevention of Corruption Act, the FIR said.

Naresh trehan and others have been charged with criminal conspiracy among other charges (File)

New Delhi:

An FIR has been filed against Dr Naresh Trehan and 15 others, including private firms and some government officials, in Gurgaon for alleged corruption and money laundering, police officials said on Monday.

The FIR has been filed on directions of the local additional sessions court in connection with alleged irregularities in the 53 acre land allotment for a “Medicity” in Gurgaon for which locals were evicted in 2004, the officials said.

The case was lodged on Friday and the accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Prevention of Corruption Act, according to the FIR.

They have also been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery of documents, records, it stated.

“The FIR has been lodged but an investigation is yet to begin. The case is to be probed by senior-level officers and a team is yet to be constituted,” a police official, privy to the case, told PTI.

Others named in the FIR are “all government officers involved in the crime”, SAS Infotech, GL Asia Mauritius, Dunearn Investments (Mauritius), Naresh Trehan and Associates Health Services, Global Infracon, Punj Lloyd, chief administrator of Haryana Urban Development Corporation (HUDA) in Gurgaon, administrator of HUDA in Gurgaon, Estate Officers-2 HUDA, and director of General Health Services, Haryana.

Gurgaon resident Raman Sharma has alleged that land for the Medicity project was allotted to Dr Trehan, Sunil Sachdeva, Atul Punj and Anant Jain in violation of the law, involving criminal abuse of public policy, criminal misconduct and influence by public servants causing “pecuniary advantage to private persons, among others”, the FIR said.

