The coronavirus pandemic seems to be bringing out the creative side of our police personnel across the country as they look for innovative ways of creating engaging awareness campaign. From creating music videos to street plays these cops are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to people.

From creating music videos to street plays these cops are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to people.

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic seems to be bringing out the creative side of our police personnel across the country as they look for innovative ways of creating engaging awareness campaign. From creating music videos to street plays these cops are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to people.

Punjab police sub-inspector Baljinder Singh recently released a music video to emphasise on precautionary measures to fight coronavirus. The bhangra pop music video has gone viral and earned accolades even from Punjab’s Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who shared the video of the song on his Twitter handle.

In the peppy Punjabi number, Singh urges people to protect their elders and children who are vulnerable to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) by following the steps recommended by the health authorities.

“Desh mere de vasiyo, ek ral ke muhim challayee, iss corona virus utte ethe hi bann laayey (People of the country, we should collectively run a campaign against coronavirus and prevent it from spreading),” sings Singh. He asks people to use masks, sanitisers, and gloves to keep the deadly COVID-19 at bay and urged them to do a ‘namaste’ from a safe distance.

The video of the song is which is written by Assistant Sub-Inspector Partap Paras shows cops giving training to children from the poor strata on how to wear masks, giving sanitisers to the people for use and distributing food and other essential items to the needy. Inspiring people tot fight the virus Singh says in the video, “Is aafat de agge datt ke khadiye, ichcha shakti naal is virus naal ladiye (we should fight this virus with will power).”

Watch the peppy video here:

Similar campaigns were undertaken by cops across the country especially after the lockdown was announced and people violated the norms by still wandering on the streets.

Another corona virus Bhangra with boliyan has become viral

In Bengaluru, police utilised the power of street theatre to highlight the danger of the virus and breaking quarantine rules. Policemen from Ulsoor Traffic station wore coronavirus shaped helmets and confronted bikers who were violating the lockdown norms. They stopped the bikes and transferred the helmet onto their heads, depicting how the virus spreads. The video of this outdoor activity has since gone viral and the cops earned praise in social media. The Andhra Police personnel in Dhone town of Kurnool district also used theatre for their campaign by hiring local artists and dressing them as Yamraj, Chitragupta and coronavirus and going around the town displaying the effect of the virus.

The ‘corona helmet’ was popularised by Chennai police inspector Rajesh Babu who collaborated with a local artist to create a helmet that resembled the shape of the pathogen. He said he wanted to dissuade people from venturing outside by reiterating the danger of the virus using the helmet with red coloured spikes and bulbs.

Police inspector Rajesh Babu (L) wearing coronavirus-themed helmet speaks to a motorist at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai on March 28, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

.

As the cases of coronavirus increase daily in India and there is a fear of community transmission, it has become necessary to make the message reach as many people as possible. While the police are getting criticised for the recent spate of atrocities against citizens, some of them are using their power for spreading positive messages

Ever since the countrywide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, videos of cops taking creative measures to ensure people stay indoors have flooded the internet. From dancing, to singing, to wearing a corona hat, police departments across the country are using their inhouse talent to create corona anthems, puraane Hindi gaane and even plays on the coronavirus. Their inspiration, it seems, has come from Spain’s singing policemen, whose video went viral about 10 days back.

In Pune, policeman Pramod Kalamkar has given his own twist to Lagaan’s song, Baar Baar Haan, an effort which received praise from the film’s director, Ashutosh Gowariker. Punjab Police has recreated Bari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si with corona-focused lyrics and can be seen performing bhangra to it. In Noida, the police are playing the ‘coronavirus’ version of Nana Patekar’s famous Krantiveer dialogue, shaming people who step out.

BENGALURU

In a video, two policemen from the Ulsoor Traffic Station, wearing red and green masks, stop bikers on the road. They put their helmet on the bikers’ head, post which other policemen start playing the conch and drums as if to demonstrate ‘coronation’ of those who stepped out.

RAJKOT

Rajkot City Police got into the garba groove to create awareness about COVID-19. The video, which had 21 women cops doing garba , was uploaded on their social media handle on March 30.

CHANDIGARH

ASI Bhupinder Singh has written Punjabi songs on the coronavirus, including Haath Nahi Milauna and Corona Virus Ne Att Machauni Aa.

BILASPUR, CHHATTISGARH

In this viral video, which was also shared by Vishal Bhardwaj, DSP Abhinav Upadhyay is seen singing Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai with a twist — ‘ Ghar mein hi rehna hai, baahar nahi jaana hai… mil ke abb humko, corona ko hatana hai ,” he croons.

CHENNAI

This coronavirus-shaped helmet sure seems to be popular. Pictures of police inspector S Rajesh Babu of Villivakkam (a neighbourhood in Chennai) wearing this quirky helmet and urging people to stay at home during lockdown became quite a hit online.

PUNE

The Pune Police decided to add music to their #StayHome announcements and made a Marathi parody of Chale Chalo ( Lagaan ) to sing on their rounds, explaining the importance of social distancing and staying home amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. They followed it up with a Hindi parody on the tunes of Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe ( Lakshya ). Their Chale Chalo parody earned accolades from Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker as well.

Earlier last month in coronavirus hotspot Kerala, police released a video to show the importance of handwashing to ward off the virus. In the video, they danced to the viral hit Malayalam song Kalakkatha from the film Ayyapanum Koshiyum and showed the steps of washing hands to urge people to ‘Break the Chain’

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts