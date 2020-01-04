From free Netflix to sex chats: How people are being lured to support CAA by calling 8866288662

Attempt to coax unsuspecting users into calling BJP’s pro-CAA toll-free numberJanuary 04, 2020 17:31 IST

A screengrab of offers for people willing to call or give a missed call to the number 8866288662

#

By FPJ Web Desk

Looking for a good time, a free Netflix subscription or even to track down a down a lost phone?

Why simply dial 8866288662!

The internet, always ready with bizarre information, now abounds with people who simply want you to call the number. And the benefits, if we do say so ourselves, sound wonderful. Of course, provided they are true.

Having called the number given (and been disappointed on all counts), we can say that the callers in question have now, in all probability, also been registered as CAA supporters.

Which brings us to the send point: what is this number truly for?

Well, for all intents and purposes it is a number you give a missed call to, in order to register your support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to a report by PTI on January 3, the BJP has released a toll free number (8866288662) for the public to give a missed call to register their support for the Act.

“This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law,” said BJP leader Anil Jain while speaking to media in New Delhi.

“We are taking steps to eliminate confusion regarding the CAA. We will connect with 3 crore households on the same,” he added.

It should be noted that as part of the campaign senior leaders as well as elected representatives will reach out to the people in ‘door to door’ campaigns and explain to them the provisions of the CAA.

Now, we don’t really know who had started this trend, but we must appreciate the ingenuity involved. Twitter seems to agree, with many having a good laugh over the posts.

Interestingly enough, on posts which promise perks such as free Netflix subscriptions, many of the commentators seem to be ecstatic that “it worked”. And while we’re not sure how, or even whether they are part of the promotional bandwagon, we remain curious.

So, what are these perks that a multitude of netizens claim calling 8866288662 will bring you?

So far we seem to have 15 lakh in cash, the promise of employment, the appeal of ‘sexy talk’, a Netflix subscription, the lure of free drinks, 2 GB data and even the opportunity of winning 10 lakh in a quiz.

Take a look at some of the tweets:

Want free Netflix subscription for 6 months?



Call 8866288662 and get Username and Password.



Promotional offer, valid only for first 100 callers.



Try your luck ðð»— Abhijeet J. (@DarrKeAage) January 4, 2020

Cyril Sam@cyrilsam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to lure horny men to support CAA

2,2241:40 PM – Jan 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy1,542 people are talking about this

Meghnad✔@Memeghnad

The story of CAA support, in four pictures…

9,0542:30 PM – Jan 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy6,530 people are talking about this

Meghnad✔@Memeghnad · 8 h Replying to @Memeghnad

The creativity on display is highly amusing here…

Meghnad✔@Memeghnad

Meanwhile… Some don’t feel like putting in that much effort also…

7182:40 PM – Jan 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy417 people are talking about this

I don’t like you but I@Farji_Insaan

Hello guys,

I am HR in a construction firm, currently my company has openings on some manager posts. Interested candidates who are having above 2 yrs experience can apply ASAP.

Please contact for further info. 886628866212:27 PM – Jan 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacySee I don’t like you but I’s other Tweets

Shobha Karandlaje✔@ShobhaBJP

Give a Missed call to +91 8866288662 to show your support for the #CAA2019.



Let’s stand as ONE & uphold the ethos, harmony & compassion of this land.



This will end decades long sufferings of our minorities brothers from Pak, Afghan & Bangladesh.#IndiaSupportsCCA

3904:55 PM – Jan 3, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy216 people are talking about this

Abhijeet J.@DarrKeAage

Is this really Vicky Kaushal’s number – 8866288662 ?

Can someone please call and confirm?131:04 PM – Jan 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy16 people are talking about this

अंकित जैन✔@indiantweeter

Kindly delete the fun tweets done in support of missed calls. Liberals are spreading it as a fabricated propaganda.7474:51 PM – Jan 4, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy203 people are talking about thisALSO READ’Aap chronology samajh lijiye’: Amit Shah’s phrase on NRC-CAA is the internet’s favourite meme

We’d like to leave you with some misquoted lyrics to mull over:

If you are having trouble with the high school protesters over CAA

They are giving you the blues

You want to be loved but not be protested

Here’s what you gotta do

Pick up the phone

I am always home

Call me any time

Just ring

88 662-88 662

I lead a life of crime

Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap

Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap

Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap

Dirty deeds and they’re done dirt cheap

Dirty deeds and they’re done dirt cheap

We apologise to the legendary Bon Scott and AC/DC, but the dirty deeds tactic seems to have taken over social media and it feels almost imperative to misquote the lyrics slightly to make our point.

If you’re still here, take a look at the original song:

From dates, free Netflix subscription to free sex, BJP’s toll-free number—8866288662—launched to garner mass support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, apparently offers it all. A number of Twitter handles are making attractive promises to people willing to call or give a missed call to the number. Tweeple suspect that there is an attempt to coax or fool unsuspecting users into calling the mobile number.

call 8866288662



Register you’re a CAA supporter

Get chance to

1. Talk to sexy girls

2. Chance to have sex with 69 hot singles at a time

2. Get free netflix subscription



So on ….#ModiHaiTohMumkinHai 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QOaCBw9lGP— Just Chunky !! (@flufy_brown_grl) January 4, 2020

Jobs, free diet plans, discounts, chat with Sunny Leone—the offers are all so luring. Some handles are even asking CAA protesters to call the number to mark their protests.

BJP General Secretary Anil Jain had on Thursday said the toll-free number will allow people to register their support for the amended citizenship law, which seeks to grant citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India by December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution.

The ruling party has found itself on the defensive owing to massive protests and mobilisation led by students and opposition parties across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

