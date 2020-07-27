June 27 , ATHENS

Save the life of the Indian writer and activist Varavara Rao!

Varavara Rao, a poet, a writer, an activist and an advocate of democratic and social rights for decades against the arbitrariness of Indian governments, has been jailed for almost two years along with ten other activists, lawyers, journalists, etc.

They are all accused of inciting violent incidents in the Bhima Koregaon case, a charge that is considered false, while the government for the last two years has failed to prove the charges in court to start the trial.

The conditions in the prisons, where these prisoners of conscience are being held, are said to be unhealthy and the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic spreading has increased the risks.

Varavara Rao, at the age of 80, has been tested and proved to be positive for COVID-19 and has many concomitant illnesses. His condition reveals the absolute neglect of his health by the prison authorities.

We join our voices with academics from all over the world, intellectuals, journalists, members of the Indian Parliament, international humanitarian organizations, the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) and others, and we demand the immediate release of Varavara Rao and the other pre-trial imprisoned activists of the same case.

Choumerianos Manolis, Academic, Panteion University, Athens

Gerotziafas Grigoris, Academic, Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris

Gravaris Dionisis, Academic, Panteion University, Athens

Grollios Giorgos, Academic, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Kafaraki Eleftheria, Board Member of the Students’ Union of the Film School, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Kaltsonis Dimitris, Academic, Panteion University, Athens

Kouzis Giannis, Academic, Panteion University, Athens

Manos Dimitris, Teacher, Author

Mavridis Heraklis, Academic, Panteion University, Athens

Michalakis Kostas, Teacher, Historian, Author

Nikolaou Alkaios, Board Member of the Students’ Union of the Film School, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Nitsa Zoi, Board Member of the Students’ Union of the School of Architecture, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Papageorgiou Stavros, Board Member of the Students’ Union of the School of Physics, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Papatheodorou Christos, Academic, Panteion University, Athens

Papavasileiou Nikos, Teacher, Member of the Executive Secretariat of the Prefectural Department of ADEDY Samos

Pavlidis Dimitris, Economist, Member of the Solidarity Committee, Thessaloniki

Rousis Giorgos, Emeritus Professor of Panteion, Athens

Sakellaropoulos Spiros, Academic, Panteion University, Athens

Triggos Michalis, Board Member of the Students’ Union of the School of Psychology, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Tzima Stavroula, Board Member of the Students’ Union of the School of Medicine, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Zormpala Tina, Academic, University of the Aegean

