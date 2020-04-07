Checking the temperature of a passenger arriving at the international airport in Hong Kong. The city, like Singapore and Taiwan, has made headway in containing Covid-19.Credit...Hannah Mckay/Reuters



Surat: A couple was arrested on Monday in Surat in Gujarat for allegedly harassing a woman doctor with taunts over the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

The couple, identified as Chetan and Bhavna Mehta, would ask the doctor, who works in a civil hospital, if she was infected with the virus and hurl abuses at her, said an official quoting the application given by the victim.

The couple and the doctor live on the same floor, police said.

“Since the victim was not ready to file an FIR, Adajan police took her application and arrested Chetan and Bhavna Mehta under section 151 of CrPC. They will be produced in front of an executive magistrate who will grant them bail after obtaining an assurance of good behaviour,” said Surat Assistant Commissioner of Police PL Chaudhari.

The doctor made two videos on the harassment and shared it on social media on Sunday, and in one, Chetan Mehta, can be seen hurling abuses at the doctor and banging her door in anger.

Doctor working in Surat Civil Hospital was harassed by her neighbour who abused her and also physically assaulted.



CM @vijayrupanibjp must take strict action.



Doctors already suffer due to lack of PPEs. Now they also are facing social isolation!pic.twitter.com/P31N3H6BMw — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 6, 2020

In another video, the doctor said she was tormented with coronavirus taunts.

“Two days ago, Chetan Mehta asked me if I am infected with the virus, as I work at the civil hospital. Then on Sunday, her wife falsely claimed my dog attacked her. Chetan abused me in front of others,” she said.

“I was targetted just because I am a doctor at the civil hospital where coronavirus patients are treated,” she said in her video.

Surat police commissioner R B Brahmbhatt said strict action will be taken if healthcare workers are harassed for serving coronavirus patients.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts