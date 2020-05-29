Gurugram: 22-year-old Kerala nurse attempts suicide after testing COVID-19 positive

A 22-year-old nurse, who tested positive for COVID-19, attempted suicide and is in a critical condition. The nurse from Kerala, who used to work at Medanta in Gurugram, has been admitted in ICU

Published: 28 May 2020, 8:13

A 22-year-old nurse, who tested positive for COVID-19, attempted suicide and is in a critical condition. The nurse from Kerala, who used to work at Medanta in Gurugram, has been admitted in the intensive care unit of the same hospital.

A resident of Punalur in Kerala, the 22-year-old was informed by the hospital administration on Thursday morning that she had tested positive for the infection. The nurse had shown signs of common cold, so she had decided to undergo a test for Coronavirus.

After she was informed that she tested positive, she went back to her place of stay, which is almost opposite to the hospital. When her friends could not reach her by midday, they asked her building mates to check on her. When they rushed in, they found her hanging.

“Nurses in the building had gone to check on her. As soon as they saw her, they immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and then she was taken to Medanta. The next 48 hours are critical for her. Let us hope for the best,” said Sithosh Thomas, zonal secretary of United Nurses Association (UNA).

The young girl was working in the Emergency department of the hospital. Recently, a patient had tested positive in the hospital.

ANI

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts