This is her third birthday that she will be spending inside a jail. It has been 750 days since her arrest.

A professor and a human rights activist who is being denied bail repeatedly during the deadly #COVID19 pandemic.

United Nations: The UN human rights body has urged nations to release individuals detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, as the world body stressed the need to take a very close look at incarcerations and reduce overcrowding in prisons to prevent catastrophic rates of COVID-19 infection.

Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said recently in Geneva that some countries have been announcing prisoner releases of varying numbers, including of specific at-risk groups such as pregnant women, people with disabilities, elderly prisoners, those who are sick, minor and low-risk offenders, people nearing the end of their sentences and others who can safely be reintegrated into society.

By using repressive laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Sedition and the National Security Act (NSA), the Government of India is intimidating, harassing and arresting numerous journalists, activists and students. Those arrested are being sent to overcrowded prisons where they are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19. Prison inmates in Indore and Ahmedabad central jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Koel Sen is a filmmaker. Her mother Shoma Sen was arrested on 6 June, 2018, along with activists Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale and Surendra Gadling for their alleged Maoist links.

Firstpost · Conversations with 'Urban Naxals' | Ep03 | Koel Sen

