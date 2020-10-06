The Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, which is in national focus following the death of a teen because of a brutal assault last month, witnessed yet another protest on Tuesday after a six-year-old alleged rape victim died.

As per Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal, the six-year-old girl died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday, 15 days after being allegedly raped by her maternal cousin in Aligarh. She used to stay with her maternal aunt in Aligarh, while the family belonged to Hathras.

The minor was held captive at a relative’s house in Iglas area of Aligarh district and was rescued on September 17, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said.

“On a complaint by a social organisation police raided the house, which belonged to a relative of the victim, found the girl and admitted her to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital where she was being treated till four days ago,” the SSP told reporters.

The girl was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital after her condition deteriorated and she died on Monday.

An FIR was registered by police on September 21 on the complaint of the girl’s father, a resident of a village in Hathras district, that he suspected the girl was raped in captivity.

Police then arrested the 15-year-old relative who confessed to his crime, the SSP said.

“The boy’s mother, who is the maternal aunt (mausi) of the victim, is reported to be an accomplice in the crime and is absconding,” he said.

Following her death, the family members and villagers blocked a road in the district, alleging inaction by a station house officer (SHO) of Aligarh.

Taking prompt action, the Aligarh administration was informed about the grievances, which were addressed with “appropriate actions” against the SHO.

SP Jaiswal said that her family had grievances against the local SHO, which was addressed, following which they lifted the Hathras roadblock.

“Unfortunately the girl died yesterday (Monday) at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The family brought the body to Hathras for last rights, following which they blocked a road. They had some complaints against the SHO. The Aligarh administration was informed about it and they took appropriate actions against the SHO. Now the situation has been brought under control and the family has performed her last rites,” he said.

(With agency inputs)

