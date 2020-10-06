Noida police has ordered a probe after a photograph went viral on social media during which a male police team of workers is observed grabbing Congress common secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s kurta all the way through a protest at DND Flyway on Oct 3 afternoon. The incident came about when the Congress birthday party staff attempted to apply former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to pass the DND Flyway at four pm and police lathi-charged the supporters to disperse them.

Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut had tweeted this {photograph} on Saturday and had requested the state executive if there have been no lady cops in Uttar Pradesh.

Vadra had were given down from her automobile and attempted to defend the birthday party staff. Within the melee, a male police team of workers in uniform, dressed in a blue helmet, used to be observed grabbing Vadra by way of her kurta. Folks on social media criticised the Noida police’s dealing with of the protest and its behaviour in opposition to a girl.

Noida police on Sunday took suo motu cognizance of the subject after and introduced a probe.

“Noida police profoundly regrets the incident whilst dealing with an unruly crowd at DND Flyway. The DCP Headquarter Noida has taken suo motu cognizance of it and ordered an inquiry to be carried out by way of a senior woman officer. We, Noida Police, are dedicated to make sure protection and dignity of ladies,” Noida police stated in a tweet.

Nitin Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police, headquarters stated {that a} probe has been ordered however refused to proportion main points. He stated that the subject might be investigated by way of the DCP (girls protection) Vrinda Shukla. In the meantime, Shukla didn’t take the calls or respond to messages for a remark.

On Oct 1 Amrita Dhawan, leader of Delhi Mahila Congress, alleged {that a} lady police team of workers tore her garments all the way through the protest at Yamuna Freeway when the Gandhi siblings had been going to fulfill the relatives of Hathras gang-rape sufferer. Noida police had denied the allegation.

Delhi Mahila Congress Chief Amrita Dhawan has alleged that her clothes were ripped off by the Uttar Pradesh Police during a scuffle on the Yamuna Expressway on the way to Hathras.

Delhi Mahila Congress Chief Amrita Dhawan has alleged that her clothes were ripped off by the Uttar Pradesh Police during a scuffle on the Yamuna Expressway. (Photo: @AmritaDhawan1/Twitter)

On Oct 1 Delhi Mahila Congress Chief Amrita Dhawan tweeted her her clothes were ripped off by the Uttar Pradesh Police during a scuffle on the Yamuna Expressway on the way to Hathras. When the police were trying to detain Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, she tried to intervene. That is when the police personnel manhandled her and tore her clothes.

Several Congress workers have posted this picture on social media and have criticised the UP Police and the UP government for such ‘uncouth’ behaviour.

However, IPS officer Vindra Shukla, DCP Women Safety, Noida, who was present at the site refuted Dhawan’s allegations said that no action by the Noida police outraged the modesty of any women. She tweeted, ” I was there during this entire demonstration and a large number of women policemen were on duty. @noidapolice Nothing like that was done against the dignity of any woman.”

मैं इस पूरे प्रदर्शन के दौरान वहां उपस्थित थी और बहुत भारी संख्या में महिला पुलिस कर्मी ड्यूटी पर तैनात थे। @noidapolice द्वारा इस प्रकार का कोई भी कार्य किसी भी महिला की मर्यादा के विरुद्ध नहीं किया गया है। https://t.co/LMZIuo1Sws

Noida Sector 20 police has registered a case in opposition to 502 Congress birthday party staff for protest at DND Flyway on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien and other party leaders were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday when they were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old victim.

Derek O’Brien and the other members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation had a heated argument with the police during which the TMC MP fell to the ground after being pushed. However, he got up immediately.

The four-member Trinamool Congress delegation included MPs Derek O’Brien, Kakoli Ghosh, Pratibha Mandal and former MP Mamta Thakur.

Following their altercation with the police, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation staged a demonstration against the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“A delegation of the Trinamool MPs that traveled about 200 kilometers from Delhi has been stopped by the UP Police from entering Hathras. They were traveling separately to express solidarity with the grieving family and convey their condolences,” a statement issued by the TMC said.

“We are peacefully proceeding to Hathras to meet the family and pay our condolences. We are traveling individually and maintaining all protocols. We are not armed. Why are we stopped? What kind of jungle raj is this that elected MPs are prevented from meeting a grieving family? At this moment, we are just 1.5 km from the victim’s home in Hathras,” the statement added.

