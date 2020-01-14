POSTED ON JANUARY 14, 2020

TIRUPUR: Claiming that they have never had a separate burial ground, Dalits of Vadachinnaripalayam village here in the district said that for the last 50 years they have been using spaces available along roadside to bury the departed.

In a petition submitted to the Collector on Monday, Raja, one of the residents of the village, located in Kundadam panchayat union in Kangeyam taluk, alleged that around 50 Dalit families in the village, mostly Christians, are denied a burial ground by those belonging to dominant communities.

He claimed that the villagers, mostly daily wagers, have been residing for many generations despite being subjected to oppression. But, due to unavailability of burial space, Raja claimed that they have been burying the dead along Kaadaiyur-Kullampalayam roadside, near Coimbatore-Karur National Highway.

“But the problem didn’t end there. Since people visit the graves to pay respects during religious occasions, new owners of the spaces also have expressed their opposition,” he said.

Corroborating Raja, another villager Thiyagarajan said they were allotted a ‘Natham Porumboke’ land tucked in the corner of the village by an official, adding “ however, even that land is encroached by wealthy and powerful individuals.”

Courtesy: TIE

