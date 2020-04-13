ICQ HCQ!

People with rheumatoid arthritis / lupus / other auto immune disabling conditions; struggling additionally with COVID-caused shortage of Hydroxychloroquine in pharmacies : HELP IS HERE!

#HCQS Availability Helplines

This message is being posted by HCQS Ipca team to help patients facing availability issues.

Please SMS or WhatsApp Patient details as below to any one respective number for your state:

Name:

Number:

Location:

ONLY messages Please, Donot call.

For Kerala, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, AP, Telangana: +919677061359

For WB, North East, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand: +91 98300 27774

For Maharashtra, MP, Chattisgarh, Gujarat: +91 90046 54895

For Delhi, J&K, Punjab, Haryana, HP, Rajasthan, UP: +91 73032 54294

Our teams will guide you to the nearest retailer where HCQS is available.

Ipca team.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts