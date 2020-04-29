Apr 28, 2020

JAIPUR: Bhatner city in Hanumangarh district has become an example of brotherhood with Hindu youths arranging roza-iftar for Muslims admitted to the district hospital during the month of Ramzan.

Suspected corona patients are admitted to the district hospital as their samples have been sent to Bikaner divisional headquarters for investigation.

Bhatner Kings Club and the district-level committee of ‘Koi BhukaNahiSoye’ have been helping these Muslims who were observing roza-iftar at the hospital by serving them fruits.

Principal medical officer of the district hospital, S P Sharma, said they handed over packets of fruits and other items for roza-iftar at the hospital regularly since Ramzan began on Saturday.

‘Koi BhukaNahiSoye’ committee chairman Tarun Vijay, Bhatner Kings Club president Kulbhushan Jindal, patron Ashish Vijay, vice-president Rohit Aggarwal are spearheading this campaign in their areas fostering brotherhood among communities.

Tarun Vijay said, “We have decided to distribute fruits to Muslims who are fasting at the hospital for Ramzan.” He said there has always been a feeling of communal harmony in Hanumangarh district and they want to reinforce this with a small gesture.

Medical officer Dr M P Sharma said at present 18 such patients are admitted to the district hospital whose samples have been taken, many of them are Muslims observing fast. Their test reports are awaited.

Apart from that, patients who came in contact with corona positive patients have also been admitted. He said the efforts of local youths are laudable.

TOI

