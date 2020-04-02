If your travel has been cancelled because of #CoronaLockdown, here is how you can get a full refund from the Indian Railways.

Key highlights:

• For cancelling all passenger trains for the period of 21 March to 14 April 2020, Indian Railways is offering a full refund for all tickets booked for the period.

• People with e-tickets do not need to fill the refund form, the money will be automatically refunded to passengers’ accounts

• People with counter tickets need to send the refund form within six months to Chief Commercial Manager Refund

Due to the #CoronaLockdown, Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains from 22 March 2020 to 14 April 2020. In view of this cancellation, the national transporter has decided to issue a full refund for all tickets booked for travel between 21 March 2020 to 14 April 2020.

According to a statement issued by the IRCTC, since the volume of tickets booked is high, the refund process will be completed within 4 to 7 working days following journey dates of the trains cancelled.

Should I Cancel My Ticket?

In case the cancellation of the train service was done due to #CoronaLockdown, there is no need for the passenger to cancel the ticket. The same will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated. The amount will be credited into the account from which the payment was made.

The Indian Railways will not send you any e-mail or SMS asking for any information. If you do receive such messages, do not reply to it.

How Can I Track the Status of My Cancelled Ticket?

• If your train is cancelled, then the e-ticket will be automatically cancelled and an intimation SMS will be sent to you.

• If no intimation is sent to you, please log in to IRCTC e-ticketing website and sign in with your account credentials

• Once done, click on ‘My Account’ followed by ‘My Transactions’

• Click on ‘Ticket Cancellation History’ to see the cancelled ticket details.

How to Get a Full Refund?

• If you have booked an e-ticket, an auto-refund will be initiated.

• For passengers who made bookings at the counter, an application has to be submitted within six months to the Chief Commercial Manager Refund with details of the journey.

Procedure:

a. Those who cancelled their ticket before 27 March 2020 need to do the following:

• The passenger should fill out the ‘Ticket Deposit Receipt’ (TDR) with journey details

• Submit this TDR and the form to the Chief Commercial Manager (CCM)(Claims) or Chief Claims Officer (CCO) of any Zonal Railways Headquarters

• This can be done till 21 June 2020 to avail balance refund amount.

b. Those who cancelled their ticket post 27 March 2020 need not do anything since a full refund will be initiated automatically.

Those who have booked E-tickets

a. Tickets cancelled prior to March 27

• Balance refund amount shall be credited to the account of the passenger from which tickets were booked.

b. Tickets cancelled after March 27

• Tickets will be refunded in full.

Details needed to be filled in the form:

1. PNR number

2. Train name and number

3. Date of journey

4. Name of all passengers mentioned in the ticket, along with one valid proof of any one passenger

5. Details of travel (From and to)

6. Class of travel

7. Mobile number

8. Date of cancellation

9. Amount deducted as cancellation charges

10. Account number with IFSC code

11. Complete address along with postal code

Advisory to Passengers: Do not go to the station or booking counters to get this processed. The rules for refund have been relaxed and it is imperative that we stay indoors during this lockdown period.

