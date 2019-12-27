Press Information Bureau

Government of India

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

10-December-2019 17:24 ISTData Bank of Farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has constituted a Task Force to develop a comprehensive Farmers’ Database for better planning, monitoring, strategy formulation and smooth implementation of schemes for the entire country.

This Centralised Farmers Database shall be useful for various activities like issuing soil health cards, dissemination of crop advisories to the farmers, precision farming, smart cards for farmers to facilitate e-governance, crop insurance, settlement of compensation claims, grant of agricultural subsidies, community/village resource centres etc.

At present, Centralised Farmers Database has not been created in the country. However, under PM-KISAN 90,165,852 number of farmers have been registered in the country as on 30.11.2019, out of which 5,813,813 number of farmers are registered in Rajasthan.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.

