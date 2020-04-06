INDIAN CULTURAL FORUM
We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the FIRs filed against The Wire’s Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan by the police in Faizabad District, Uttar Pradesh. This is clearly an attempt to intimidate the media and muzzle its freedom.
The Wire has been accused of causing panic when it reported that the UP CM Adityanath, attended a public religious event on 25 March at Ayodhya, despite the countrywide lockdown. The Wire has responded that the Chief Minister’s attendance of this event is a matter of public record and knowledge. Hence, the IPC provisions on “disobedience of an order issued by a public servant” and issuing “statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes” mentioned in the FIRs do not apply.
A sentence in an article published by The Wire on 31 March mistakenly attributed the claim that Lord Ram would protect his devotees from the Corona virus to CM Adityanath, a remark actually made by Acharya Paramhans. This was retracted the following day by the website and the necessary correction made.
Mritunjay Kumar, Media Adviser to the Chief Minister, had earlier taunted Vardarajan in a tweet, saying, “Along with running the website, [you] will have to seek donations to fight the case.”
This is gross intolerance of criticism, essential for independent media to function in a democracy. This is why we strongly condemn the FIR filed against our colleague Siddharth Varadarajan as politically motivated, and call on all citizens of conscience to insist on our right to a free and independent media.
Read the statement in Hindi here.
|1
|A Mangai
|77
|Naina Dayal
|2
|Abhijit Sengupta
|78
|Nancy Adajania
|3
|Abhishek Majumdar
|79
|Naresh Fernandes
|4
|Adil Jussawalla
|80
|Naseeruddin Shah
|5
|Aditi Mehta
|81
|Natasha Badhwar
|6
|Akeel Bilgrami
|82
|Navrekha Sharma
|7
|Alok Perti
|83
|Nayantara Sahgal
|8
|Amit Bhaduri
|84
|Neelan Premji
|9
|Amit Chaudhuri
|85
|Neeraj Malik
|10
|Amitabha Pande
|86
|Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay
|11
|Amitav Ghosh
|87
|Nilima Sheikh
|12
|Ammu Joseph
|88
|Nirmal Mitra
|13
|Anand Patwardhan
|89
|Nivedita Menon
|14
|Anand Teltumbde
|90
|Nupur Basu
|15
|Anita Agnihotri
|91
|P R Dasgupta
|16
|Anna Dani
|92
|P Sainath
|17
|Anuradha Kapur
|93
|Padmaja Shaw
|18
|Ardhendu Sen
|94
|Paranjoy Guha Thakurta
|19
|Aruna Roy
|95
|Partha Chatterjee
|20
|Ashok Sharma
|96
|Parthasarathi Majumdar
|21
|Atamjit Singh
|97
|Parvathi Menon
|22
|Ayesha Kidwai
|98
|Poile Sengupta
|23
|B R P Bhaskar
|99
|Prabir Purkayastha
|24
|Badri Raina
|100
|Preeti Edakunny
|25
|Bharati Jagannathan
|101
|Prema Viswanathan
|26
|Bhasha Singh
|102
|Purushottam Agrawal
|27
|C K Meena
|103
|Pushpamala N
|28
|Chaman Lal
|104
|Rahman Abbas
|29
|Chandrakant Patil
|105
|Ratna Pathak Shah
|30
|Chitrangada Choudhury
|106
|Rekha Awasthi
|31
|Debashis Chatterji
|107
|Renu Ramanath
|32
|Devaki Khanna
|108
|Revathi Siva Kumar
|33
|Devasahayam MG
|109
|Revati Laul
|34
|Firoz Kamal
|110
|Ritu Menon
|35
|G N Devy
|111
|Rukmini Bhaya Nair
|36
|Geeta Kapur
|112
|S Raghunandana
|37
|Geeta Seshu
|113
|Sakuntala Narasimhan
|38
|Geetanjali Shree
|114
|Saleem Peeradina
|39
|Gita Jayaraj
|115
|Salim Yusufji
|40
|Githa Hariharan
|116
|Sandhya Srinivasan
|41
|Hari Vasudevan
|117
|Sangeeta Luthra Sharma
|42
|Hindal Tyabji
|118
|Sanjeev Kumar
|43
|Indira Chandrasekhar
|119
|Satyabhama Subramanian
|44
|Indra Shekhar Shahh
|120
|Saumya Chakrabarti
|45
|Javed Malick
|121
|Seema Mustafa
|46
|Jeet Thayil
|122
|Shafey Kidwai
|47
|Jisha Elizabeth
|123
|Shamsul Islam
|48
|Jyothi A
|124
|Shankar Raghuraman
|49
|Jyoti Punwani
|125
|Shashi Deshpande
|50
|K P Fabian
|126
|Shoma A Chatterji
|51
|K. Satchidanandan
|127
|Sibaji Bandyopadhyay
|52
|Kamayani Bali Mahabal
|128
|Srinivasa Gowda
|53
|Karen Gabriel
|129
|Subhasis Nibirh
|54
|Keki Daruwalla
|130
|Subir Ghosh
|55
|Keshav Desiraju
|131
|Sudhanva Deshpande
|56
|Kingshuk Nag
|132
|Sugata Srinivasaraju
|57
|Kumkum Roy
|133
|Sujata Madhok
|58
|L H Naqvi
|134
|Sujatha Rao
|59
|Leela Jacinto
|135
|Sukanta Chaudhuri
|60
|M M P Singh
|136
|Sumi Krishna
|61
|Madhu Bhaduri
|137
|Sumit Sarkar
|62
|Maja Daruwala
|138
|Sundar Burra
|63
|Makarand Sathe
|139
|Suresh Goel
|64
|Mala Dayal
|140
|Swapan Chakravorty
|65
|Malini Subramaniam
|141
|T M Krishna
|66
|Mallika Sarabhai
|142
|Tanika Sarkar
|67
|Manabi Majumdar
|143
|Tapati Guha Thakurta
|68
|Mangad Rathnakaran
|144
|Vibha Puri Das
|69
|Manishi Jani
|145
|Vibodh Parthasarathi
|70
|Mannika Chopra
|146
|Vijay Prashad
|71
|Meena Gupta
|147
|Vijaya Venkataraman
|72
|Meena Menon
|148
|Vinod K Jose
|73
|Meher
|149
|Vivek Narayanan
|74
|Melanie P Kumar
|150
|Zoya Hasan
|75
|Mridula Garg
|151
|Rajendra Chenni
|76
|Mrinal Pande
|152
|Uma Bhrugubanda
