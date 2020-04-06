INDIAN CULTURAL FORUM

We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the FIRs filed against The Wire’s Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan by the police in Faizabad District, Uttar Pradesh. This is clearly an attempt to intimidate the media and muzzle its freedom.

The Wire has been accused of causing panic when it reported that the UP CM Adityanath, attended a public religious event on 25 March at Ayodhya, despite the countrywide lockdown. The Wire has responded that the Chief Minister’s attendance of this event is a matter of public record and knowledge. Hence, the IPC provisions on “disobedience of an order issued by a public servant” and issuing “statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes” mentioned in the FIRs do not apply.

A sentence in an article published by The Wire on 31 March mistakenly attributed the claim that Lord Ram would protect his devotees from the Corona virus to CM Adityanath, a remark actually made by Acharya Paramhans. This was retracted the following day by the website and the necessary correction made.

Mritunjay Kumar, Media Adviser to the Chief Minister, had earlier taunted Vardarajan in a tweet, saying, “Along with running the website, [you] will have to seek donations to fight the case.”

This is gross intolerance of criticism, essential for independent media to function in a democracy. This is why we strongly condemn the FIR filed against our colleague Siddharth Varadarajan as politically motivated, and call on all citizens of conscience to insist on our right to a free and independent media.

Read the statement in Hindi here.

1 A Mangai 77 Naina Dayal 2 Abhijit Sengupta 78 Nancy Adajania 3 Abhishek Majumdar 79 Naresh Fernandes 4 Adil Jussawalla 80 Naseeruddin Shah 5 Aditi Mehta 81 Natasha Badhwar 6 Akeel Bilgrami 82 Navrekha Sharma 7 Alok Perti 83 Nayantara Sahgal 8 Amit Bhaduri 84 Neelan Premji 9 Amit Chaudhuri 85 Neeraj Malik 10 Amitabha Pande 86 Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay 11 Amitav Ghosh 87 Nilima Sheikh 12 Ammu Joseph 88 Nirmal Mitra 13 Anand Patwardhan 89 Nivedita Menon 14 Anand Teltumbde 90 Nupur Basu 15 Anita Agnihotri 91 P R Dasgupta 16 Anna Dani 92 P Sainath 17 Anuradha Kapur 93 Padmaja Shaw 18 Ardhendu Sen 94 Paranjoy Guha Thakurta 19 Aruna Roy 95 Partha Chatterjee 20 Ashok Sharma 96 Parthasarathi Majumdar 21 Atamjit Singh 97 Parvathi Menon 22 Ayesha Kidwai 98 Poile Sengupta 23 B R P Bhaskar 99 Prabir Purkayastha 24 Badri Raina 100 Preeti Edakunny 25 Bharati Jagannathan 101 Prema Viswanathan 26 Bhasha Singh 102 Purushottam Agrawal 27 C K Meena 103 Pushpamala N 28 Chaman Lal 104 Rahman Abbas 29 Chandrakant Patil 105 Ratna Pathak Shah 30 Chitrangada Choudhury 106 Rekha Awasthi 31 Debashis Chatterji 107 Renu Ramanath 32 Devaki Khanna 108 Revathi Siva Kumar 33 Devasahayam MG 109 Revati Laul 34 Firoz Kamal 110 Ritu Menon 35 G N Devy 111 Rukmini Bhaya Nair 36 Geeta Kapur 112 S Raghunandana 37 Geeta Seshu 113 Sakuntala Narasimhan 38 Geetanjali Shree 114 Saleem Peeradina 39 Gita Jayaraj 115 Salim Yusufji 40 Githa Hariharan 116 Sandhya Srinivasan 41 Hari Vasudevan 117 Sangeeta Luthra Sharma 42 Hindal Tyabji 118 Sanjeev Kumar 43 Indira Chandrasekhar 119 Satyabhama Subramanian 44 Indra Shekhar Shahh 120 Saumya Chakrabarti 45 Javed Malick 121 Seema Mustafa 46 Jeet Thayil 122 Shafey Kidwai 47 Jisha Elizabeth 123 Shamsul Islam 48 Jyothi A 124 Shankar Raghuraman 49 Jyoti Punwani 125 Shashi Deshpande 50 K P Fabian 126 Shoma A Chatterji 51 K. Satchidanandan 127 Sibaji Bandyopadhyay 52 Kamayani Bali Mahabal 128 Srinivasa Gowda 53 Karen Gabriel 129 Subhasis Nibirh 54 Keki Daruwalla 130 Subir Ghosh 55 Keshav Desiraju 131 Sudhanva Deshpande 56 Kingshuk Nag 132 Sugata Srinivasaraju 57 Kumkum Roy 133 Sujata Madhok 58 L H Naqvi 134 Sujatha Rao 59 Leela Jacinto 135 Sukanta Chaudhuri 60 M M P Singh 136 Sumi Krishna 61 Madhu Bhaduri 137 Sumit Sarkar 62 Maja Daruwala 138 Sundar Burra 63 Makarand Sathe 139 Suresh Goel 64 Mala Dayal 140 Swapan Chakravorty 65 Malini Subramaniam 141 T M Krishna 66 Mallika Sarabhai 142 Tanika Sarkar 67 Manabi Majumdar 143 Tapati Guha Thakurta 68 Mangad Rathnakaran 144 Vibha Puri Das 69 Manishi Jani 145 Vibodh Parthasarathi 70 Mannika Chopra 146 Vijay Prashad 71 Meena Gupta 147 Vijaya Venkataraman 72 Meena Menon 148 Vinod K Jose 73 Meher 149 Vivek Narayanan 74 Melanie P Kumar 150 Zoya Hasan 75 Mridula Garg 151 Rajendra Chenni 76 Mrinal Pande 152 Uma Bhrugubanda

