The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court has granted temporary bail to senior doctor after he submitted before the court that he would serve needy persons in the wake of Covid-19 scare.

Lawyers S S Khivansara and S G Ladda, who represent the doctor, submitted before the court that “applicant undertakes to serve needy persons as per the directions of the government and he would help people as there is a scare of coronavirus”.

A case was registered against the doctor, who runs a hospital at Ranjangaon, in August 2019. The doctor attempted to abort a seven-month foetus. The 29-year-old pregnant woman fell unconscious during the attempt and died the next day. In all, seven suspects, including the doctor, another doctor and the woman’s husband are behind bars. The doctor has been in custody since August 2019. A doctor from Beed district had referred a 29-year-old, who was pregnant, to the doctor.

While Dr. Kafeel Khan, a well-known pediatrician who was arrested during anti-CAA protest has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to order his release so that he can serve India by joining the fight against COVID-19.

Kafeel is currently lodged in Mathura jail. Dr Khan in a two-page-letter offered a road map on how to deal with the deadly Corona stage-3, which will most probably hit us by the end of April.

Dr Kafeel Khan has written a letter to the Prime Minister fm Jail on 19-3-2020 in which he has requested that In order to save Indians fm this deadly disease he has Provided a road Map to how to gear up against Carona Stage-3@narendramodi @PMOIndia @UN pic.twitter.com/qmpgCsAiha — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) March 25, 2020

Kafeel Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force last month from Mumbai after he allegedly made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12, 2019. He was on February 14 charged under with National Security Act.

