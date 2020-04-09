Jharkhand: One dead after clashes over rumours of Muslim men spitting to spread coronavirus

Additional Director General of Police ML Meena said a tribal boy died and two others were injured in the incident.

A youth was beaten to death and two others were injured on Tuesday after rumours about Muslim men intentionally spitting to spread the coronavirus led to clashes in Jharkhand’s Gumla district.

“Some people were beaten up in Gumla – a tribal boy died and two other people are injured,” ML Meena, Jharkhand’s additional director general of police (operations).The incident took place near Bhadauli village of the district, United News of India reported. Jharkhand police spokesperson Saket Kumar Singh said the situation was tense after the incident but was brought under control. A large number of police personnel have also been deployed in the area, according to News18.

The police said rumours began about a group of people from a particular community going from one village to the other and spitting to allegedly spread the infection. Following this, a young man, roaming near Bhadauli village, was reportedly beaten up. The victim, a resident of Basia Road, was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Later, an angry mob from the young man’s locality marched to Bhadauli, and allegedly thrashed a youth they found on their way. He succumbed to his injuries at the Gumla Referral Hospital.

Additional police personnel have been called from Ranchi, Lohardaga and Latehar and deployed in the area.

Another Man was lynched in Delhi on suspicion of conspiracy to spread COVID-19

Police said Ali had gone to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for a Tablighi Jamaat conference and returned to the national capital in a truck of vegetables after 45 days.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi’s Bawana after he was suspected of a conspiracy to spread COVID-19, police said on Wednesday.

He was held at the Azadpur vegetable market and released after a medical examination.

Police said when he reached his village, rumours spread that Ali had a plan to spread coronavirus.

He was thrashed in the fields on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital by police where he died, a senior police officer said.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested three persons, they added.’

