A report by the members of an independent women’s initiative, who spoke to the young women who have led and participated in the ongoing protests against the police brutalities in Jamia Millia Islamia.

27 Dec 2019

As the nation is witnessing massive protests against the Modi government’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), some of the most inspiring images and accounts are that of the protesting women – of all ages and professions.

They are marching in the front lines and gathering in public places in large numbers, with their soaring voices proclaiming truth and fighting the police brutalities.

It was no different even on the evenings of December 13 and 15 when Jamia Millia Islamia, a central university in New Delhi, faced a police crackdown. As many as 50 students were detained and hundreds were injured. The violence unleashed by the Delhi Police, in the wake of the protests, didn’t leave women untouched.

Members of an independent women’s initiative spoke to these young women who have led and participated in these protests at Jamia. Their testimonies are reported under the title, Unafraid: The Day Young Women Took the Battle to the Streets. The complete report is given below.

